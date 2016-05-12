In The News Today: Brazil's President Has Been Suspended The Brazilian Senate has voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff. Italy is creating same-sex unions. And Robert Dear, who allegedly killed three people in last year’s Colorado Planned Parenthood attack, isn’t mentally fit for trial, a judge says. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES Dilma Rousseff has been suspended as Brazil’s president following a massive corruption scandal. She was the country’s first female leader. Senators voted 55–22 in favor of a motion to impeach and put her on trial, following a marathon debate which ran from Wednesday into early Thursday morning, BuzzFeed News writes. Rousseff has been stripped of her presidential duties for at least six months. Rousseff, as well as other senior officials, faces allegations that she illegally manipulated public finances ahead of her 2014 re-election. She has denied those claims. It’s a $3 billion corruption scandal that involves the laundering of billions of dollars and political intrigue straight out of a movie. What’s next? Brazilian Vice President Michel Temer will replace Rousseff while the trial takes place.

Marcelo Garcia / AFP / Getty Images Rousseff took office in a Brazil that was for the most part optimistic about its future. But in 2014, an investigation into money laundering shook the country’s political class to its core.

Italy is creating same-sex civil unions. Now every Western European country will offer legal protection for gay couples. The lower house of Italy’s parliament voted overwhelmingly to enact the bill. The Senate endorsed the legislation in February, in a vote that Prime Minister Matteo Renzi secured after agreeing to cut key provisions, BuzzFeed News’ J. Lester Feder reports.

Tiziana Fabi / AFP / Getty Images Though polls have shown nearly half of Italians support marriage equality and an overwhelming majority of Italians support some form of legal protections, the hard road to passage reflects the continued influence of the conservative Catholic hierarchy in Italian politics.

Birth defects caused by the Zika virus could go beyond shrunken heads, according to a trio of new studies. The studies show the virus kills the fetal brain cells linked to microcephaly and also damages other brain and nerve cells, which could lead to other brain malformations and stunted growth, BuzzFeed News’ Dan Vergano reports. These findings are particularly alarming because many public health experts have worried over whether Zika causes blindness, deafness, and learning disabilities in infected infants, even if they escaped microcephaly, Vergano writes. A trip to Mexico. Red eyes. A rash: This is what it’s like to be told you have Zika. And the virus is a “potential disaster” for U.S. pregnant women, according to Anthony Fauci, longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters Hilda Venancio bathes her son Matheus, who has microcephaly, in Brazil in January. Since 2015, the Zika virus has spread to more than 40 countries, marked by nearly 1,300 reported cases of microcephaly, or abnormally small heads, in infants in six nations, but mostly in northeastern Brazil.

