March 4: What's Going On Around The World Today

The Republican candidates said they’ll support Trump if he wins the nomination. Regulations in China are blocking TV shows with gay characters. And meet the man who’s using Periscope to shame Mexico City’s wealthy into behaving.

Cruz claimed Trump supported Democratic candidate John Kerry over George W. Bush in the 2004 presidential election, but there’s little proof of that .

Trump responded to Mitt Romney’s criticism of him earlier in the day. The former presidential candidate called Trump a “con man,” a “phony,” and “not very smart.”

Trump said that he will not ask the New York Times to release off-the record comments he made about his immigration policy. He also wanted everyone to know that “there’s no problem” with the size of his penis.

The candidates managed to agree on one crucial thing, though: Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and John Kasich said they’d support Trump if he was the Republican nominee, BuzzFeed News reports . But overall, things got feisty:

Trans woman Caitlyn Jenner said she wants to be Ted Cruz’s trans ambassador if he becomes president. In an interview with The Advocate, Jenner spoke highly of Cruz, who’s known for his anti-trans sentiments, BuzzFeed News’ Claudia Rosenbaum reports.

Politico fact-checked last night's debate. And here's what's coming up this weekend (spoiler: more voting).

WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON

Thousands attended the funeral of the man responsible for one of Pakistan’s most high-profile assassinations.



Mumtaz Qadri was hanged on Monday, five years after he killed Salmaan Taseer, the governor of the country’s heavily populated Punjab province “who was an outspoken critic of Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws and supported liberal reforms,” BBC News reports.

Qadri’s funeral on Tuesday was attended by tens of thousands of people, who “lionized the convicted murderer, believing he acted in defense of Islam,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

Qadri claimed it was his religious duty to kill the liberal Taseer. In the months before the assassination, Taseer had spoken out in support of a Christian woman who had been sentenced to death for insulting the prophet Muhammad, sparking anger among conservatives. Human rights groups say Pakistan’s strict blasphemy laws convict hundreds of people for insulting Islam, often on flimsy evidence, The Guardian writes.

What’s next?

The execution raises the question of whether narratives about extremism are starting to shift for the better. Pakistan has, at the end of the day, “hanged a man who was revered by the radicalized elements of society. This is no small matter,” The Diplomat writes.