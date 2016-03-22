In The News Today: Explosions In Brussels Killed Dozens Of People Belgium has raised its terror threat level to “maximum,” after what officials described as terrorist attacks on Tuesday morning. The FBI says it might have another way to unlock the San Bernardino attacker’s iPhone and asked to cancel its scheduled hearing with Apple. And Donald Trump’s campaign manager is facing allegations of making sexually suggestive comments. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES Dozens of people died in bombings in Brussels on Tuesday morning. What we know so far:

There were two explosions at the international airport in Brussels around 8 a.m. local time. Another explosion hit Maelbeek metro station, which is close to the headquarters of the European Union, about an hour later, BuzzFeed News reports.

The Belgian federal prosecutor described all three explosions as terrorist attacks.

Authorities evacuated the airport and canceled all the flights in and out of Brussels. There’s a complete shutdown on all forms of transit in the city – trams, buses, trains. Eurostar canceled all train services connecting the city to Paris and London.

Belgium has raised its terror threat level to “maximum”, and both London and Paris have deployed additional police forces.

Last Friday, authorities in Brussels captured Salah Abdeslam, who is a key suspect in the deadly November attacks in Paris. Belgian prosecutors charged him with “terrorist murder,” and France has requested his urgent extradition.

Jef Versele / Facebook / Via facebook.com A photo of the scene at Zaventem airport near Brussels, Belgium, following explosions.

Charlie Neibergall / AP The details about Lewandowski’s conduct come at a fraught moment for the Trump campaign. Opponents have criticized Trump for the violence at his campaign events.

THE LATEST FROM APPLE

The FBI has canceled the Apple hearing that was scheduled to take place today — and is exploring another method of accessing the San Bernardino attacker’s iPhone. On the eve of the arguments — and hours after an Apple product launch event — the government told the court that “a possible method for unlocking” the phone was demonstrated to the FBI by “an outside party,” Chris Geidner reports for BuzzFeed News. On the product side: Apple unveiled a smaller iPhone, a new iPad Pro, an Apple Watch price cut, and an iOS update. The new iPhone has the same innards as the iPhone 6S; and the new, also smaller, iPad Pro has a 9.7 inch display and weighs less than 1 pound. Both devices are available to order on March 24, and will ship on March 31, BuzzFeed’s John Paczkowski reports. Apple also introduced CareKit, a tool that will let iPhone users update their doctors and families about their health, Paczkowski writes. And a little extra. The new, smaller iPhone could be a better fit for women. Apple didn’t explicitly design the iPhone SE for women, just like it didn’t explicitly design its largest phones — the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus — for men. But some women are excited about the release of a smaller, more manageable model, BuzzFeed News’ Caroline O’Donovan writes. DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic thinks male tennis players deserve higher pay than their female counterparts. Speaking after his win in the Indian Wells final, Djokovic said men should continue to be paid more “because the stats are showing that we have much more spectators on the men’s tennis matches.” This is despite the fact that last year the women’s U.S. Open final sold out before the men’s, BuzzFeed News’ Rose Troup Buchanan writes. Djokovic’s comments come after Raymond Moore, the Indian Wells CEO and BNP Paribas Open tournament director, sparked outrage when he said women in the sport ride on men’s coattails. Moore has since resigned.

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images Djokovic said he had “tremendous respect” for women’s achievements in tennis. “Their bodies are much different to men’s bodies,” he told reporters. “They have to go through a lot of different things that we don’t have to go through. You know, the hormones and different stuff, we don’t need to go into details.”

Quick things to know: Conversion therapy — so-called gay “cures” — is ineffective and can be harmful, the world’s largest body of psychiatrists has said. (BuzzFeed News)

Egyptian authorities have sentenced a 17-year-old girl to eight years in prison after arresting her and charging her with “spreading hatred of the regime on Facebook.” (BuzzFeed News)

U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raúl Castro discussed human rights and democracy, and had a very awkward handshake. (BuzzFeed News)

Happy Tuesday People in Nova Scotia handed out envelopes of money and beautiful things happened — from buying lunch for strangers to paying for their coffee. A group of locals hid close to $1,000 in 170 pink envelopes, with notes encouraging people to pay it forward, writes BuzzFeed Canada’s Craig Silverman. What would you do if you found one of the envelopes?

Awesome Foundation of Antigonish The project was the work of the local Awesome Foundation chapter. “It was amazing to see people’s reactions, the smiles, the excitement, and the shock of just finding money in a pink envelope that says ‘open me,’” said James Smeaton, who helps run the chapter.

This letter was edited and brought to you by Natasha Japanwala, Stacy-Marie Ishmael, and Brianne O'Brien.






