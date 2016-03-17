What's Going On Around The World Today? President Barack Obama has nominated the chief judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to succeed Antonin Scalia on the U.S. Supreme Court. The next Republican debate has been canceled after Donald Trump and John Kasich said they wouldn’t participate. And yesterday was Budget Day in the UK — we rounded up everything you need to know. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES President Barack Obama has nominated Merrick Garland, the chief judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, to succeed Antonin Scalia on the U.S. Supreme Court. Garland, 63, has the quintessential Supreme Court nominee résumé, making him a surprising pick for a president who has discussed his desire to remake the federal courts — both in terms of traditional diversity but also in terms of experiential diversity, BuzzFeed News’ Chris Geidner writes. Obama said Garland has bipartisan support and that the Supreme Court should be “above politics.”

Tom Chivers / BuzzFeed News The government is hoping to save ~a lot~ of money by cutting Personal Independent Payments (PIP), benefits given to people with disabilities who need support living independently. These cuts will mainly involve reducing the number of “points” on the system for certain criteria, including needing help to get dressed or use the toilet.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

The McDonald’s franchise model goes on trial: A case being tried in New York could change the way fast-food companies run their businesses. What’s at stake: whether McDonald’s corporate is responsible for labor conditions at restaurants that bear its name, BuzzFeed News’ Cora Lewis reports. Since 2012, McDonald's cooks and cashiers have protested for better pay and working conditions. Workers say they’ve experienced illegal retaliation — including firings — as a result of the strikes. Now the country’s highest labor board’s lawyers argue that McDonald’s USA and franchise operators are equally liable for the alleged retaliation. If the board wins, low-wage workers could potentially unionize, and the case could change how fast-food companies run their businesses and treat their workers, Lewis writes. The company denies responsibility, its lawyers arguing that McDonald’s does not substantially control the day-to-day of line cooks, cashiers and drive-through workers.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images Beyond the trial, which is likely to stretch on for a while, fast-food workers continue to strike and march.

Quick things to know: U.S. presidential elections update: Fox News canceled its March 21 Republican debate in Utah after Donald Trump and John Kasich said they wouldn’t participate. (BuzzFeed News) Trump said “you’d have riots” if he were to lose the Republican nomination at a contested convention. (BuzzFeed News) And the Bernie Sanders campaign will go on despite the race being “an uphill fight.” (BuzzFeed News)

A Kurdish militant group has claimed responsibility for an explosion that killed at least 37 people in Ankara, Turkey’s capital, on Sunday. (BuzzFeed News)

Uber, once exclusively a black-car service, has turned its focus to cheaper rides. Now some of those black-car drivers are struggling to cover their expenses. (BuzzFeed News)

Zika mosquitoes could spread to New York and L.A. this summer, but the virus itself isn’t likely to spread in the U.S., because of air conditioning and other mosquito-control efforts, according to experts. (BuzzFeed News)

Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters Geovane Silva holds his son at a hospital in Brazil. The Zika virus has been linked to an increase in birth defects, particularly microcephaly, or an abnormally small brain.

Happy Thursday Children battling cancer are all smiles in these portraits in which they enact their wildest dreams. Jonathan Diaz, the photographer behind the Anything Can Be project, told BuzzFeed: “I felt like if they could visualize themselves in their dreams, see themselves as courageous and strong, and not stuck in a hospital bed, it would help them fight cancer.” There’s a way to find light even in the darkest situations.

Jonathan Diaz / anythingcanbeproject.com “I wanted to help these kids believe in their dreams.” —Jonathan Diaz

