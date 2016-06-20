What's Going On Around The World Today?

Donald Trump said profiling American Muslims is “common sense.” Latin American environmental activists made up the majority of those killed during an extremely deadly year for protesters. And LeBron James broke down crying after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to win their first NBA championship in franchise history.

Police investigating the killing have confirmed they’re treating the main suspect’s alleged links to right-wing extremism as a “ priority line of enquiry .”

Thomas Mair, 52, appeared in court in London on Saturday. He remained silent when asked to give his address and date of birth. Mair is also charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon. Labour MP Cox died after being shot and stabbed in her constituency on Thursday.

#EURef



The Leave campaign in the upcoming referendum on the UK’s membership of the European Union has lost momentum since Cox’s murder, anti-EU politician Nigel Farage has suggested. But polling experts said it was too early to tell the true impact of the killing on the campaign, and a late swing to Remain — those campaigning for the UK to stay in the EU — had long been expected.

For the latest news and updates, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and U.S. app stores).

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Police raided the offices of Lycamobile, the biggest donor to Britain’s Conservative party, on suspicion of money laundering.

Nineteen people were arrested in Paris last week and nine of them were charged on Friday, including Lycamobile’s general manager in France, Alain Jochimek, BuzzFeed News reports. Investigators say tens of millions of euros in Lycamobile’s French accounts come from alleged shell companies suspected of “laundering profits from crime.”

The investigation was launched in the wake of revelations by BuzzFeed News last year that the international telecoms group employs three cash couriers to drop rucksacks stuffed with hundreds of thousands of pounds twice a day at post offices scattered across London.

When BuzzFeed News visited the ghost companies that prosecutors suspect funnelled tens of millions of euros into Lycamobile French accounts, reporters found abandoned offices, PO boxes, building sites, and fake addresses.

Lycamobile has not responded to repeated requests for comment ​but has previously insisted its business is completely above board, and sources say Jochimek denied all the charges against him when interviewed.

Lycamobile’s business practices are so complicated that even its own auditors can’t understand the movement of hundreds of millions of pounds around its sprawling offshore empire. Can you? And these ghost companies are paying Lycamobile millions.