What's Going On Around The World Today? La La Land is the most awarded film in Golden Globe history, and Tracee Ellis Ross became the first black woman to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Comedy in 35 years on Sunday night. At least four people died and 13 others were wounded after a truck rammed into a group of soldiers on a Jerusalem sidewalk on Sunday. And RIP, Tilikum. Twitter

La La Land won seven awards at Sunday night’s Golden Globes — the most awarded to a single film in the award show’s history. Meryl Streep received a Golden Globe lifetime award and criticized Donald Trump in an emotional speech in which she called on the press to hold him accountable. In the press room, Viola Davis took America to task for electing Trump. Tracee Ellis Ross made history as the first black woman to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Comedy in 35 years. Moonlight won Best Movie and Netflix’s The Crown won Best TV Drama. Here’s the full list of winners.

At least four people died and 13 were wounded after a truck rammed into a group of soldiers on a busy Jerusalem sidewalk on Sunday.

Fadi Qunbar, 28, has been identified as the assailant and was shot dead. The Israeli military has also named the four soldiers — three men and one women, all in their twenties — who were killed in the attack. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the scene on Saturday afternoon and told reporters the attacker was likely a supporter of ISIS based on similarities with truck attacks in Nice and Berlin.

A suspect has been charged in a deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport that killed five people on Friday. Six others were wounded after 26-year-old former National Guard combat engineer Esteban Santiago opened fire at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida. His motive remains unclear and no terrorism charges have been filed. These are the victims of the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting.

SeaWorld has announced the death of one of its most (in)famous orcas, Tilikum, who was involved in the deaths of two trainers and a trespasser. Tilikum later became the subject of the documentary Blackfish. SeaWorld broke the news in a statement on its website, saying Tilikum suffered from a bacterial lung infection. The company is awaiting a necropsy to be completed, so an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian West removed herself from the public eye and abstained from social media for three months after the incident. Last week, she returned.

