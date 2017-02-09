What's Going On Around The World Today?
Department store Nordstrom dropped Ivanka Trump’s clothing line due to lagging sales and the president lashed out. The construction of the Dakota Access pipeline is officially back on. And there’s a subtle change happening on Twitter that’s helping the company grow.
HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES
President Trump lashed out at department store Nordstrom after it dropped his daughter Ivanka’s clothing line.
“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom,” the president posted on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. “Terrible!”
A Nordstrom spokesperson said the decision was based on declining sales, adding that Ivanka Trump had been informed of the move in early January.
And within days of Nordstrom’s announcement, the brand began disappearing from a growing list of retailers.
Democrats are accusing the president of using the office to try to enrich his family. Republicans are tiptoeing around the question of whether Trump’s posts were appropriate.
And a little extra.
Without any evidence, Trump blamed violence in Chicago on undocumented immigrants.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer keeps referring to an Islamic terrorist attack in Atlanta that never happened.
Oracle employees are circulating a petition asking the company to join more than 100 other tech companies in signing an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit against Trump’s immigration order.
The US Senate confirmed Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general despite Democratic opposition.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch called President Trump’s attacks on the judiciary “disheartening” and “demoralizing.”
WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON
Construction of the Dakota Access pipeline is officially back on.
The US Army Corps of Engineers has granted the easement required for construction of the controversial pipeline to resume just days after President Trump signed an executive order on the matter. A spokeswoman for the company building the pipeline said they “plan to begin drilling immediately.” If continued as planned, the Dakota Access pipeline could be in service by summer.
Thousands of protesters, including members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, have camped at Standing Rock to stop the building of the underground pipeline, which will carry light crude oil. Their main dispute involves a portion of it that is to be placed under Lake Oahe.
QUICK THINGS TO KNOW
Brexit: British members of parliament voted to allow the government to trigger Article 50, the process that will start the country’s separation from the European Union. An amendment that would’ve protected EU citizens in the UK was defeated. And the leader of the Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, said “the real fight starts now” about Brexit and everyone obviously ran with it.
Health: No, that anti-abortion law Arkansas signed last week doesn't actually allow rapists to sue victims seeking abortion. An app called Natural Cycles has become the first to be classified as a medical device for use as contraception, but sexual health organizations have called for more independent research into how effective fertility apps are.
Your feed: Twitter has moved away from the reverse chronological order that once defined its stream — and it’s working.
A Samsung battery factory exploded (it’s 2017, of course it did), only four months after the company recalled its Galaxy Note7 smartphone for the same issue.
Entertainment: Netflix may soon sell merchandise for its hit shows such as Stranger Things. And Kate McKinnon is voicing Ms. Fiona Frizzle in the new Magic School Bus remake.
