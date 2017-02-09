What's Going On Around The World Today?

Department store Nordstrom dropped Ivanka Trump’s clothing line due to lagging sales and the president lashed out. The construction of the Dakota Access pipeline is officially back on. And there’s a subtle change happening on Twitter that’s helping the company grow.

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES

President Trump lashed out at department store Nordstrom after it dropped his daughter Ivanka’s clothing line.

“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom,” the president posted on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. “Terrible!”

A Nordstrom spokesperson said the decision was based on declining sales, adding that Ivanka Trump had been informed of the move in early January.

And within days of Nordstrom’s announcement, the brand began disappearing from a growing list of retailers.

Democrats are accusing the president of using the office to try to enrich his family. Republicans are tiptoeing around the question of whether Trump’s posts were appropriate.