What's Going On Around The World Today

Republican candidates will face off in tonight’s Nevada presidential caucuses. U.S. sanctions are stopping people from using apps like Venmo and PayPal to send donations to Syrian refugees. And a vaginal ring could help prevent HIV transmission in women.

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES

The U.S. and Russia have reached an agreement that could partially end hostilities in Syria, beginning midnight on Friday.

If it goes into effect, the truce will end a years-long conflict between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, which is backed by Russia and Iran, and several rebel factions, some of whom are backed by the U.S. and its allies, BuzzFeed News’ Nicolás Medina Mora writes.



But, here’s a crucial fact: The deal excludes ISIS and al-Qaeda. On Sunday, more than 150 people were killed in blasts in the Syrian cities of Homs and Damascus — ISIS claimed responsibility for both attacks.

A steep escalation of the Russian airstrikes on the city of Aleppo and its surrounding areas has been the final straw for tens of thousands of Syrians, who have left everything behind and made their way to Turkey’s border.

Bulent Kilic / AFP / Getty Images

Why are Venmo and PayPal blocking donations to Syrian refugees?

When 26-year-old Adnan Akil tried to help his aunt, who was raising funds for refugees, he received an email from Venmo asking him to explain his transaction, which he had described as “for Syria” in the required note field. “I was trying to do a good thing and was then talked to like I did something wrong,” Akil told BuzzFeed News.

Any transaction with the word “Syria” or “Syrian” triggers an investigation, even when the note is clearly referring to charitable causes, BuzzFeed News’ Katie Notopoulos reports. The reason this is happening is because PayPal has to abide by U.S. government rules about financial transactions going to Syria — the government has sanctions against doing business with Syria, similar to the ones it has with Cuba and Iran. (PayPal and Venmo are owned by the same parent company and have the same policy on these transactions).

Bill Gates sided with the FBI in an ongoing battle with Apple over the locked iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino attackers.

The Microsoft co-founder disagreed with Apple CEO Tim Cook’s notion that assisting the FBI with unlocking an iPhone that belonged to Syed Rizwan Farook — who killed 14 people at a California government center with his wife — would create a way to access all others, BuzzFeed News’ Michelle Broder Van Dyke reports.

According to some sources, “the Justice Department is pursuing court orders to force Apple to help investigators extract data from iPhones in about a dozen undisclosed cases around the country,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

What’s all the fuss about?

Apple’s iPhone is super secure — you can only try 10 incorrect passcodes before all your data is erased and you have to wait a long time between incorrect attempts. The government wants Apple to write a special code that will turn those features off so that it can brute-force the passcode and open the phone, Fusion writes.

“Once created, the technique could be used over and over again, on any number of devices,” Cook wrote in a public letter opposing the judicial order. “The government is asking Apple to hack our own users and undermine decades of security advancements that protect our customers — including tens of millions of American citizens — from sophisticated hackers and cybercriminals.”

WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON

Republican candidates will face off in tonight’s Nevada caucuses, after Donald Trump’s commanding win in South Carolina on Saturday.

Trump is hoping to continue his momentum with a win in Nevada. Marco Rubio edged out Ted Cruz for second place on Saturday, and both are now making the case that they are the right person to take on Trump.

It’s a week away from Super Tuesday (when 12 states vote) and the race for a Republican presidential nominee has narrowed significantly since former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush dropped out, BuzzFeed News reports.

And a little extra.

Cruz fired his communications director for sharing a false story about Rubio. The report purported that Rubio had made a negative comment about the Bible to a Cruz staffer.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich said many women “left their kitchens” to support his first campaign for the Ohio legislature in 1978.

And here’s a guide to Trump’s shifting position on the Iraq War — he expressed tepid support in 2002, made both positive and negative comments about it in 2003, and was strongly opposed to it by 2004.

Additional reading: People can’t believe that playing cards are actually used to decide ties at the Nevada caucuses, and here’s a recap of the Democratic Nevada caucuses where Hillary Clinton defeated Bernie Sanders.