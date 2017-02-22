What's Going On Around The World Today?
Immigrants and advocates are worried two newly released memos are laying the groundwork for the deportation force Donald Trump promised during his campaign. Alt-right writer Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned from Breitbart News. And the president of Iceland sure wishes he had kept his mouth shut about pineapple on pizza.
HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES
The Department of Homeland Security has released two memos outlining how it will implement President Trump’s executive orders.
The memos call for thousands of new Border Patrol agents and officers, an end to the unofficial practice known as “catch-and-release,” the planning of Trump’s border wall, and more. Immigrants and advocates are worried the memos are laying the groundwork for the deportation force Trump promised on the campaign trail.
And a little extra.
President Trump denounced anti-Semitism after a number of Jewish community centers received bomb threats and more than 100 headstones were defaced at a Jewish cemetery. His administration has faced criticism for not addressing the issue.
The Trump administration will issue new guidelines on how public schools treat transgender students, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said.
Scott Pruitt, the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency, sought to reassure staff of his vision of the agency in the Trump era — one that involved the EPA becoming both “pro-energy and jobs and pro-environment.” He also said he’d seek to end an Obama administration plan to keep power plants from worsening climate change.
And a lawsuit filed by first lady Melania Trump has quietly dropped her plans for a future brand empire after criticism she was trying to use her position for financial gain. The first lady originally said in her lawsuit that a Daily Mail report claiming she had worked as a prostitute hurt a “once in a lifetime” chance to profit off of her role.
DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?
Alt-right writer Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned from Breitbart News.
During a press conference on Tuesday, he said he was sexually abused twice as a child and apologized for and defended comments he made condoning pedophilia. He added that although his book had been canceled, he has received interest from other publishers, and added that he plans to donate 10% of his royalties to child abuse charities.
Here’s how writers are responding to Yiannopoulos’s book being canceled.
QUICK THINGS TO KNOW
Benjamin Netanyahu — during the first visit to Australia by a sitting Israeli prime minister — shrugged off questions surrounding the continued building of settlements on Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank, saying the issue was “way overblown.”
US news: Congress is looking to expand drug testing of unemployed people seeking government benefits. A new bill would reverse Obama-era restrictions on controversial tests.
The president of Iceland sure wishes he had kept his mouth shut about pineapple on pizza. Gudni Johannesson was taking questions from students when he said he was “firmly opposed” to pineapple on pizza, adding that he could enact a law banning pineapple on pizza.
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick promised employees during an all-hands meeting that the company will “do better” to address its cultural failings after claims of systemic sexism there.
Entertainment news: Kesha was described as being out of control, irrational, and abusive by her own management team, according to emails filed in court Tuesday. Chris Brown has been ordered to stay away from his ex-girlfriend after he allegedly threatened to shoot and kill her, court documents show. Actor Tom Hanks is releasing his first book — Uncommon Type, a collection of 17 stories — in October. And the cast for the new Star Wars movie all about young Han Solo is just ~too much~.
Furniture company West Elm has pulled the “Peggy” couch after a scathing essay published by The Awl. Consumer complaints about the sofa stretch back years.
Happy Wednesday
Stop what you’re doing and look at these baby polar bear twins. That’s all.
