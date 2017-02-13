What's Going On Around The World Today?

Adele won Album of the Year for 25 at the 2017 Grammy Awards. US intelligence has confirmed parts of a dossier about Trump’s alleged ties to Russia. And thousands of people in Northern California were evacuated Sunday because of high waters and erosion of the Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway.

The singer praised Beyoncé , saying “you move my soul” and even splitting her Grammy in two , saying she “couldn’t possibly accept this award” that should’ve gone to Beyoncé. Oh and she mouthed “I love you” to Bey. (Here’s Beyoncé’s acceptance speech for the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album, btw.)

“What the fuck does she have to do to win Album of the Year?” Adele said about Beyoncé.

Beyoncé and Rihanna said hi to each other while dancing to A Tribe Called Quest . And a list of things Rihanna did at the awards show.

Here are all the winners from Sunday night’s Grammys and some styles from the red carpet .

Behind the rise of the anti-Trump Twitter conspiracy theorists.

While the White House pushes alternative facts, anti-Trumpers and voices on the left are launching their own 140-character investigations and growing ever more conspiratorial. Anti-Trumpers are stringing together conspiratorial observations, charts, and images into detailed tweetstorms that rack up thousands of retweets. None of them make news, but they do attract eyeballs. BuzzFeed News’ Charlie Warzel has the story.

What’s left behind when ISIS is defeated.

It has taken more than two years and cost thousands of lives and billions of dollars to drive ISIS out of Anbar province in Iraq. Its cities now resemble bombed-out wastelands, and a smoldering anger at the central government lies beneath the surface, BuzzFeed News’ Borzou Daragahi reports from Iraq.