What's Going On Around The World Today?
Adele won Album of the Year for 25 at the 2017 Grammy Awards. US intelligence has confirmed parts of a dossier about Trump’s alleged ties to Russia. And thousands of people in Northern California were evacuated Sunday because of high waters and erosion of the Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway.
HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES
Adele swept the Grammys with five awards, including Album of the Year.
The singer praised Beyoncé, saying “you move my soul” and even splitting her Grammy in two, saying she “couldn’t possibly accept this award” that should’ve gone to Beyoncé. Oh and she mouthed “I love you” to Bey. (Here’s Beyoncé’s acceptance speech for the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album, btw.)
ICYMI
Here are all the winners from Sunday night’s Grammys and some styles from the red carpet.
Beyoncé and Rihanna said hi to each other while dancing to A Tribe Called Quest. And a list of things Rihanna did at the awards show.
Ed Sheeran’s performance showed just how talented he is.
Busta Rhymes called Donald Trump “President Agent Orange.”
CeeLo Green was dressed in ~all gold~.
WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON
Behind the rise of the anti-Trump Twitter conspiracy theorists.
While the White House pushes alternative facts, anti-Trumpers and voices on the left are launching their own 140-character investigations and growing ever more conspiratorial. Anti-Trumpers are stringing together conspiratorial observations, charts, and images into detailed tweetstorms that rack up thousands of retweets. None of them make news, but they do attract eyeballs. BuzzFeed News’ Charlie Warzel has the story.
DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?
What’s left behind when ISIS is defeated.
It has taken more than two years and cost thousands of lives and billions of dollars to drive ISIS out of Anbar province in Iraq. Its cities now resemble bombed-out wastelands, and a smoldering anger at the central government lies beneath the surface, BuzzFeed News’ Borzou Daragahi reports from Iraq.
QUICK THINGS TO KNOW
The US president and Russia: US intelligence has confirmed parts (although not the most explosive details) of the dossier about Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.
The Justice Department took a step back Friday from its prior position of advancing transgender people’s rights under existing civil rights laws. The White House plans to pursue alternative ways to revive its travel and refugee ban, a Trump adviser said Sunday. Here’s the latest on the ban.
The tallest dam in the US: Thousands of people in Northern California were evacuated Sunday because of high waters and erosion of the Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway.
Women’s March organizers met with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg behind closed doors to talk about the role of social media in organizing demonstrations over issues some fear are threatened by Trump’s presidency.
In non-Grammy music wins: Prince’s biggest hits are now available on major streaming services besides Tidal.
It’s awards season: Here are the winners of the 2017 BAFTA film awards. And some adorable celebrity couples on the BAFTAs red carpet.
