What's Going On Around The World Today? At least 14 people died after an airstrike hit a hospital supported by Doctors Without Borders in Aleppo, Syria. U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz made a big move after a bad week. And singer Kesha teamed up with producer Zedd to record her first tracks since her legal battle with Dr. Luke. Twitter

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF ABC News via Giphy Carly Fiorina and Ted Cruz

And a little extra. Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign will cut hundreds of staffers across the country, Sanders told the New York Times. The move comes after Hillary Clinton defeated him in four out of five states in Tuesday’s primaries, BuzzFeed News’ Kyle Blaine writes. And a rare interview with Melania Trump: How an ex-model from Slovenia might make her way to the White House. WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON Junior doctors in England went on an all-out strike for two days, but there’s no peace deal in sight. They withdrew all services, including emergency care, for the first time in history. But Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt continues to stand firm with his decision to impose the new contract for junior doctors (those in the first 10 years of their career) in August, BuzzFeed News’ Laura Silver reports. The strike was the latest development in a long-running dispute with the government over changes to working hours and pay structures that doctors believe are unsafe for patients and unfair to staff. Throughout the dispute, doctors have maintained they are fighting to protect patient safety rather than score points against the government, Silver writes.

Philip Toscano / PA WIRE

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS? These Arab women are making some of the fiercest, funniest videos on YouTube. When Al-Juhara Sajer, who uses the nickname Jay online, started watching YouTube four years ago, she couldn’t find any Arabic-speaking women from the Middle East — so she started her own beauty channel, BuzzFeed News’ Alicia Melville-Smith writes. Her channel now has almost 340,000 subscribers. “I believe girls are turning to YouTube because we understand that we have rights and we can change things,” she said. Between 2014 and 2015, the top four YouTube channels led by women in Saudi Arabia saw an increase in subscribers of more than 200%, according to numbers provided by the company, Melville-Smith reports.

Rebecca Hendin / BuzzFeed News “YouTube is giving us a platform to express ourselves.” —Hessa al-Awwad, who started her channel, Miva Flowers, to discuss beauty, fashion, anime, and her favorite Japanese bands.

Quick things to know: At least 14 people died in Aleppo, Syria, after an airstrike hit a hospital supported by Doctors Without Borders, the aid group said Thursday. (BuzzFeed News)

The FBI won’t share the secret technique it bought for at least $1.4 million to crack the iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino attackers. (BuzzFeed News)

Singer Kesha has teamed up with producer Zedd to record her first tracks since refusing to work with Dr. Luke, whom she accuses of sexually abusing her. (BuzzFeed News)

Prescription painkillers were reportedly found at Prince’s Minnesota home. An investigation into what caused the pop legend’s death is ongoing. (BuzzFeed News)

Scientists have created a “map” showing how words are stored and used in our brains. Though so far, it’s only a snapshot. (BuzzFeed News) And inspiration for dinner tonight Sometimes, cooking is less about using step-by-step recipes and exact measurements, and more about using whatever ingredients you might have on hand. Here are 20 delicious things you can make without a recipe. No recipe, no problem.

Carey Nershi / f52.co Eggs and all the veggies: This version uses avocados, kale, and cilantro, but you can use just about any greens you have on hand.

