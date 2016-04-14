What's Going On Around The World Today? The mosquito-borne Zika virus definitely causes microcephaly and other brain birth defects, scientists say. Basketball legend Kobe Bryant scored 60 points during the final game of his 20-season career last night. And Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders will debate each other tonight. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES How to lose your mind to ISIS. And then fight to get it back. It’s far easier to join ISIS than to leave. Mike Giglio and Munzer al-Awad, reporting for BuzzFeed News from the Syrian border, interviewed six defectors as well as two men who are working to help others escape. Their stories offer insight into how ISIS has managed to attract so many men and women to its self-styled caliphate, and show how a person’s mind can be pulled into extremism and how it can be won back. One of the defectors had given up the war in hopes of starting fresh in Europe. Another, a 13-year-old boy who was rescued from ISIS by his family, remained obsessed with the idea of murdering his so-called infidel neighbors and friends. Defectors’ voices are rarely heard. Fearful of retribution from ISIS and of arrest by authorities, they stay in hiding, robbing potential recruits of a reality check against the lure of ISIS propaganda. A UK-based researcher who has tracked ISIS defectors and speaks regularly with the parents of ISIS members who say their sons or daughters want to escape said: “I tell them this is the most dangerous thing he or she will do. It’s actually safer for them to stay in Raqqa.”

Spencer Platt / Getty Images “If Hillary Clinton wins the Democratic nomination, some organizers envision a long crusade this summer against what they call the Clintons’ anti-blackness, including a public campaign to tell black Americans not to cast votes for her.” —BuzzFeed News’ Darren Sands

What’s next? Clinton and Bernie Sanders are debating tonight, ahead of Tuesday’s primary in New York. If you want to tune in live, here’s how. (If not, we’ll update you tomorrow.) For the latest news and updates, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and U.S. app stores). DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS? A paralyzed man can play Guitar Hero using a computer that reads his thoughts. Ian Burkhart, 24, shouldn’t be able to move his hands at all after being in an accident six years ago that left his arms and legs paralyzed. But now, thanks to computer software that decodes his thoughts and sends the signal to his hands, he’s been able to pick up small objects, swipe a credit card, and even play Guitar Hero — albeit in a science lab, BuzzFeed UK’s Kelly Oakes writes. It’s the first time a person with paralysis has regained movement in their hands and individual fingers using signals from their brain.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Nature Video / youtube.com If you’re interested in the mechanics of the system — developed by scientists at Ohio State University and Battelle Memorial Institute — that allows Burkhart to do this, Nature has the details.

Quick things to know: The mosquito-borne Zika virus definitely causes microcephaly and other brain birth defects, according to U.S. health officials. (BuzzFeed News)

Greenland’s massive ice sheet melted at a record rate this week, after a weather system brought unusually warm temperatures to the Arctic island, raising concerns of an even larger melt this summer. (BuzzFeed News)

If you have any anonymous online identities, be aware: Geotagged posts on just two social media apps are enough to link various accounts held by one person, a new study has found. (BuzzFeed News)

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant ended his 20-season career by scoring 60 points (!), leading the L.A. Lakers to beat the Utah Jazz. (BuzzFeed News) And California’s Golden State Warriors have broken the record for most wins during an NBA season. (BuzzFeed News)

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Via Giphy Mamba out.

Happy Thursday The lack of diversity in TV and film leads has been well-documented. What if we not only wrote more roles for gay characters, but put their images and storylines front and center? “Seeing relatable characters can help a child, or anyone for that matter, become more comfortable with themselves,” BuzzFeed writes. So, a group of LGBT people chose a few of their favorite movie posters — from Superman Returns to Clueless — and had a blast re-creating them. That’s badass.

Macey Foronda and Charlotte Gomez for BuzzFeed and Paramount Pictures Nick, Curly, and Mathew gave an LGBT upgrade to Clueless, which has become a cult classic for many gay men.

