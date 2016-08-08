What's Going On Around The World Today

The Summer Games arrived despite amid concerns about the Zika virus, pollution, and security in Brazil. The American Nazi Party chair said a Donald Trump victory would present “a real opportunity” for white nationalists. And "Suicide Squad" smashed box office records with a $135 million estimated domestic debut.

Some 60,000 people inside Maracanã Stadium watched fireworks, the parade of nations, and a plea for global conservation. Here are some Olympics highlights so far :

What else?

The entire Russian team has been banned from the Paralympics over doping concerns.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) reached a unanimous decision announced Sunday to ban Russian athletes from next month’s Paralympic Games after findings on a state-sponsored doping scandal.

The IPC president said the report marked “one of the darkest days in the history of all sport,” and described Russia’s anti-doping system as “broken, corrupted, and entirely compromised.”

BuzzFeed has a team of reporters and writers in Rio as 10,000 athletes take part in 300 events over the next few weeks. Click here for more all the Olympics coverage.



WE’RE KEEPING AN EYE ON

The latest from the US presidential election.

Female Donald Trump supporters in Iowa suggested women he could nominate for cabinet positions if elected.

This comes after Trump had a hard time on Wednesday coming up with the names of any women (aside from his daughter Ivanka and the woman interviewing him) who he would appoint to his cabinet as president. “Well, we have so many different ones to choose,” Trump told First Coast News in Florida.