What's Going On Around The World Today? US President Barack Obama called on Republicans to rescind their endorsements of presidential nominee Donald Trump. Instagram launched a new feature: a series of temporary photos and videos that last only 24 hours. And the review of Suicide Squad. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES Donald Trump gave his kids a big stake in a huge government deal, a document obtained by BuzzFeed News shows. Trump has a massive business deal underway with the US government: a luxury hotel in the iconic Old Post Office building a few blocks from the White House. But key parts of that deal — including who exactly owns it and how much money Trump actually invested — have remained secret. BuzzFeed News obtained a key document that shows how the Republican nominee took control of the taxpayer-owned landmark with only a $2.4 million equity investment. It also gives a glimpse into how Trump channels money to his children. It indicates that the candidate gave Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric more than 22% of the federal project. Financial experts said the new record raises questions as to whether the government ensured Trump had enough capital at that time to cushion taxpayers if the project hit hard times or tanked.

ADVERTISEMENT

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

How Suicide Squad uses and abuses Harley Quinn (and, TBH, most of its female characters). Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie), the traditionally harlequin-styled girlfriend and sidekick in villainy of the Joker (played by Jared Leto), is a fan favorite who’s been unshackled from her psychotic puddin’ for some time in the spotlight in the new DC Comics–based movie. Suicide Squad is a movie about criminals and miscreants that makes surface gestures toward upsetting superheroic expectations, that turns out to be thuddingly retrograde in its choices. Its characters are supposedly hardened, selfish outcasts who nevertheless declare themselves family faster than a bunch of tenderhearted fourth-graders at summer camp. Its plot is maddeningly circular, with the Suicide Squad getting activated to fight a frustratingly silly-looking antagonist who wouldn’t be around if someone hadn’t tried to put together the Suicide Squad. BuzzFeed’s Alison Willmore has the full review of the movie.

Clay Enos / Warner Bros Margot Robbie and Jared Leto in Suicide Squad.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF The Soi Dog Foundation / BuzzFeed

For the latest news and updates, download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and U.S. app stores).

This letter was edited and brought to you by BuzzFeed News. You can always reach us here.



