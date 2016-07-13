What's Going On Around The World Today? U.S. President Barack Obama spoke about race and policing at a memorial in Dallas, Texas. Bernie Sanders has officially endorsed former rival Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid. And how Europe’s rules discriminate against Afghan refugees. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES The UK gets a new prime minister today. Theresa May — the country’s second female PM — is set to take over from David Cameron. By evening local time, the Cameron will have moved out of 10 Downing Street. May said she will provide “strong” leadership in a post-Brexit Britain. Meanwhile, the opposition Labour party is dealing with its own divisions. Leader Jeremy Corbyn has refused to resign and two members of parliament — Angela Eagle and Owen Smith — have announced their own bids for the leadership. Here’s a look back at Cameron’s political legacy and six years of his iconic shoes. And if the media wrote about May’s husband the way they write about Samantha Cameron, this is what it would look like.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images David Cameron leaving 10 Downing Street to attend his final Prime Minister’s Questions.

President Barack Obama spoke about race and policing at a memorial in Dallas. Speaking at a memorial service for five slain officers on Tuesday, the president sought to bridge the gap between police officers doing a difficult job in dangerous neighborhoods and protesters outraged over videos of cops shooting and killing black people in America. “I know that Americans are struggling right now with what we’ve witnessed over the past week,” he said, referencing the fatal shootings by police of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile. “The protests. Then the targeting of police by the shooter here. An act not just of demented violence but of racial hatred. All that’s left us wounded and angry. And hurt.”

Eric Gay / AP Photo Former President George W. Bush, first lady Michelle Obama, and President Barack Obama in Dallas yesterday.

Former President George W. Bush, in a rare public address since he left office, said “the nation grieves, but those of us that love Dallas, and call it home, have had five deaths in the family.” U.S. presidential election: Bernie Sanders has (finally) endorsed former rival Hillary Clinton, effectively ending his grassroots campaign. The Vermont senator delivered a long-awaited endorsement of Clinton’s presidential bid on Tuesday, ending their months of contentious campaigning. “Secretary Clinton has won the Democratic nominating process and I congratulate her for that,” Sanders said in New Hampshire Tuesday.

Andrew Harnik / AP Photo “If you don’t believe this election is important,” Sanders said, “take a moment to think about the Supreme Court justices that Donald Trump will nominate, and what that means to civil liberties, equal rights, and the future of our country.”

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

This is how Europe’s rules discriminate against Afghan refugees. As Europe struggles to handle its refugee crisis, people running from the 14 year-long war in Afghanistan find themselves left on the outside as politicians tacitly prioritize people fleeing Syria, BuzzFeed News’ Jina Moore reports from Lesbos, Greece. As policies and statistics across Europe are making clear, it’s getting harder and harder for Afghans to be seen as “real refugees,” Moore writes. “They prioritize the Syrians, like they’re the ones with real problems,” Diba Ayoubi, an Afghan refugee, told BuzzFeed News. The “Jungle” refugee camp in Calais, France, will be demolished, the town’s mayor says. Natacha Bouchart said she wanted to see the northern half of the camp, which houses around 4,500 migrants, dismantled as soon as possible. The southern half was torn down earlier this year.

Philippe Huguen / AFP / Getty Images

Quick things to know: U.S. news : Eight handguns were stolen from a local pawnshop in what police said was part of a plot to target officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (BuzzFeed News) Three men were shot in Norfolk, Virginia, on Tuesday while listening to music in a car and live-streaming on Facebook. Two of them are suffering life-threatening injuries.(BuzzFeed News)

At least 20 people died after two trains collided head-on in Puglia, Italy, on Tuesday. (BuzzFeed News)

Officials have approved a new data-transfer agreement that allows U.S. tech companies to collect personal data of European Union citizens. (BuzzFeed News)

In entertainment : Lance Bass is going to host the first all-gay dating show. (BuzzFeed) And Jennifer Aniston shut down pregnancy rumors and body-shamers in a Huffington Post blog: “The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing.” (BuzzFeed)

As a member of today's society, you have reason — nay, responsibility — to learn the basics of Pokémon Go. Here's an adult's guide to the game. (BuzzFeed News)




