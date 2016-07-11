What's Going On Around The World Today
DeRay Mckesson, one of the leaders of Black Lives Matter, was released on bond Sunday following his arrest during a protest against police violence in Louisiana. Portugal is the new European soccer champion. And Pokémon Go is basically taking over everyone’s life.
HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES
Dallas has sought strength in religion following the sniper attack that killed five police officers.
People gathered in Dallas churches Sunday to mourn and give one another strength following Thursday’s deadly rampage, which happened during a protest against police violence.
Many police officers, meanwhile, haven’t had time to process the emotions of losing so many friends and brothers-in-arms. Officers will likely replay memories of the chaos for the rest of their lives — but in the meantime, they said, they have a job to do.
And a little extra.
Officer-related shootings in Dallas have rapidly declined over the past few years. The department has also seen decreases in excessive force complaints and arrests. As the Dallas Morning News reported last year, instructors taught officers to “slow down” when engaging with a suspect and to speak calmly rather than immediately shouting.
In London, Black Lives Matter protesters marched on Sunday following a spate of shootings in America involving black men and the police.
DeRay Mckesson, one of the leaders of Black Lives Matter, was released on bond Sunday following his arrest during a protest against police violence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday night.
Mckesson was taken into custody as he live-streamed the encounter on Periscope. In addition to Mckesson, 131 people were arrested, 19 of them from out of state, authorities said Sunday.
DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?
Women are using the hashtag #IamNotAfraidtoSayIt to share stories of sexual abuse.
Ukrainian and Russian women are using the hashtag to share their stories of street harassment, sexual harassment in the workplace, and sexual abuse. Conversations about sexual abuse are still relatively uncommon in these countries, so the online response has the feel of a revolutionary moment.
Nintendo’s new journey into the Pokémon universe, Pokémon Go, is already dictating people’s lives.
Late last week, Nintendo rolled out the new Pokémon app for iPhone — its first edition of the 21-year-old game for mobile phones — to Asia and Australia, and it’s slowly being rolled out worldwide. The app uses GPS, letting you interact with (and catch) Pokémon that are integrated into your “real-world view” via your phone’s camera.
People are saying Pokémon Go is helping them improve their mental health. The game actually started as a Google April Fools’ joke. And a group of teens allegedly robbed people they found on Pokémon Go.
Quick things to know:
Violence in South Sudan: More than 300 people have died in renewed fighting between troops loyal to the president and the vice president in South Sudan’s capital, Juba, raising fears that the country could return to a civil war. (The Guardian)
U.S. presidential election: Anti-Trump delegates are preparing a proposal for them to pick their own vice presidential nominee at the Republican convention later this month. (BuzzFeed News)
Brexit fallout: Since the European Union referendum, the British pound has hit a 31-year low against the U.S. dollar. The last time the pound was this weak was 1985. Here’s what happened then. (BuzzFeed News) And more than two weeks after the vote to leave the EU, UK consumer confidence has plunged and analysts predict a recession. (BuzzFeed News)
Death penalty in the U.S.: Although nearly 3,000 people are on death row in America, there hasn’t been an execution in the country for two months — and few executions are expected in the coming months. (BuzzFeed News)
Euro 2016: Portugal beat France 1–0 in extra time to win its first European soccer championship, even after losing star player Cristiano Ronaldo in the first half due to injury. (The Guardian)
Wimbledon: Andy Murray beat Milos Raonic in three sets to win Wimbledon for the second time. (The Guardian) Serena Williams beat Angelique Kerber to win Wimbledon — it’s her 22nd Grand Slam title, tying the record. (ESPN)
