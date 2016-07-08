What's Going On Around The World Today

At least five police officers were killed and another six wounded during a sniper attack at a protest against police violence in downtown Dallas. The UK will soon get its second female prime minister. And Bernie Sanders is expected to formally endorse Hillary Clinton for president next week.

Snipers shot 11 officers — at least five fatally — at a protest in Dallas, Texas, over this week’s police killings of two black men.

The officers were targeted from “elevated positions” during a downtown protest against police violence, Dallas Police Chief David Brown said. After the shootings, which started around 8:45 p.m. local time, police said they cornered one suspect in the second floor of a parking garage. An hourslong standoff followed.

Two men who were seen throwing a duffel bag into a Mercedes and a woman near the area were taken into custody, Brown told reporters. The suspects’ plan appeared to be to “injure and kill as many law enforcement officers as they could,” Brown said. Here’s what we know about the victims so far. ​

One of the attackers had a rifle and was wearing body armor, according to a Homeland Security bulletin obtained by BuzzFeed News.

About 100 officers were monitoring the protest following this week’s police killings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.

Black Lives Matter leaders condemned the deadly shootings of the five police officers. President Barack Obama called the shootings a “vicious, calculated, and despicable attack on law enforcement.”