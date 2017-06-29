What You Need To Know To Start Your Day Trump is finally getting to implement his travel ban, and it could happen today. The third-highest-ranking Catholic official at the Vatican has been charged with multiple "historic sexual offences." And some people actually think Mars Rover missions are being faked somewhere in Canada. Twitter

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES Australia’s highest-ranking Catholic official is facing “historic sexual offences” charges. Cardinal George Pell, the third-most senior at the Vatican, was charged on summons over multiple charges, police confirmed. The 76-year-old is responsible for the Vatican's finances. He was a priest in Ballarat before becoming archbishop of Melbourne in 1996 and was appointed as a cardinal in 2003. Pell addressed the media on Thursday afternoon to deny the allegations. "I'm innocent of these charges. They are false," he said. Pell said he’d return to Australia to face the charges and was "looking forward" to his day in court, which is set for July 18.

Vincenzo Pinto / AFP / Getty Images Australia does not have an extradition treaty with the Vatican, even though it does with Italy.

WE'RE KEEPING AN EYE ON Trump’s travel ban could be implemented as soon as today. Following the Supreme Court's Monday decision partially lifting the injunctions against Trump's executive order, there is still no public plan about how the travel ban will be implemented. But news organizations reported Wednesdaynight that a State Department cable had detailed the new policies — which could go into effect as soon as Thursday. CNN reported that a senior administration official said the ban would go into effect at 8 p.m. Thursday — timing that matched what a nongovernmental source told BuzzFeed News was expected. The federal government also hasn’t publicly specified how agencies will define and enforce "a credible claim of a bona fide relationship." Click here for more and follow BuzzFeed News’ Chris Geidner for live updates.

Steve Dipaola / Reuters The Department of Homeland Security announced new security steps for US-bound flights that may affect over 300,000 people.

