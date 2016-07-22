Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
Republican National Convention
Melania Trump delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention this week. She seemed to have plagiarized from a speech ___ made in ___.Michelle Obama in 2012President Barack Obama in 2010Michelle Obama in 2008Hillary Clinton in 2008
It's first lady Michelle Obama in 2008.
On the first night of the convention in Cleveland, Ohio, the Republican nominee’s wife discussed the hard work instilled by her parents, treating people with respect, and wanting a better future for children. Her speech shared an almost identical section with Michelle Obama’s address.
Baton Rouge Shooting
A “manifesto” purportedly written by Baton Rouge shooter Gavin Long, who shot and killed three police officers last Sunday, was sent to which Ohio rapper?Kid CudiYarima KaramaWill TurnerBizzy Bone
It's Yarima Karama.
The handwritten three-page letter was sent as three photo attachments to Yarima Karama, an Ohio rapper, less than an hour before Long engaged police in a gunfight Sunday. Karama said that Long would occasionally comment on his YouTube videos but stressed that he didn’t know Long personally and doesn’t know why he received the email.
Brexit Blues
A month ago, the UK voted to leave the European Union. Which of the following events did not take place following that decision?The pound plunged to depths not seen for more than 30 years.Larry the Downing Street cat is staying at #10 and not leaving with former Prime Minister David CameronA MP complained in the House of Commons about Lindsay Lohan's referendum night tweetsForeign Secretary Boris Johnson asked Donald Trump about his wall-building plans
It's foreign secretary Boris Johnson asked Donald Trump about his wall-building plans
That didn't happen, but check out 50 wild things that have since the UK's decision to leave the European Union.
Failed Coup In Turkey
Turkey’s president declared a three-month state of emergency on Wednesday following last week’s failed coup. Many of the plotters were members of which movement?Turkish National MovementPeople’s Democratic PartyThe Gülen movementJustice and Development Party
It's the Gülen movement
The failed coup has brought a renewed round of attention to the public feud between the country’s president and Fethullah Gülen, the secretive cleric who lives in a remote Pennsylvania compound. Gülen leads an Islamic religious and social movement called Hizmet, meaning “service,” and his followers in Turkey are thought to be well-represented in the country’s power structures.
Zika Virus
Which US state is investigating whether a Zika case came from a local mosquito?FloridaLouisianaTexasMississippi
It's Florida.
If confirmed, it could be the first case of Zika in the continental US that didn’t come from people traveling to other regions affected by the virus.
Abuse On Twitter
Twitter permanently suspended conservative writer Milo Yiannopoulos less than a day after the notorious internet troll led a tweeted harassment campaign against which Ghostbusters actor?Kristen WiigVia Getty ImagesMelissa McCarthyVia Getty ImagesKate McKinnonVia Getty ImagesLeslie JonesVia Getty Images
It's Leslie Jones.
The barrage of tweets, many of which decried Jones for being black and a woman, were the final straw for Twitter, which is working to try to solve its harassment problem.
Self-Driving Cars
Which company unveiled a new master plan this week that a shareable self-driving fleet of cars?TeslaBMWNissan
It's Tesla.
While rival car makers have looked to make self-driving technology a reality in their models, Tesla’s goal could potentially create a driverless fleet of electric cars that would place it in direct competition with other ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft
Kimye Vs. Taylor
Kim Kardashian West pulled some real receipts on Taylor Swift’s claim that she never approved Kanye West’s controversial lyrics about her on his song “Famous.” What platform did she use to show the world the ~truth~?SnapchatYouTube
It's Snapchat
The whole situation runs way deep so here’s a robust explainer of the drama.
