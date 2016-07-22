Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

A “manifesto” purportedly written by Baton Rouge shooter Gavin Long, who shot and killed three police officers last Sunday, was sent to which Ohio rapper?

Correct! Wrong! It's Yarima Karama.

The handwritten three-page letter was sent as three photo attachments to Yarima Karama, an Ohio rapper, less than an hour before Long engaged police in a gunfight Sunday. Karama said that Long would occasionally comment on his YouTube videos but stressed that he didn’t know Long personally and doesn’t know why he received the email.