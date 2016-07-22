BuzzFeed News

news / quiz

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

The Republican National Convention was ~unconventional~, the Baton Rouge shooter had a manifesto, and Kim Kardashian pulled some real receipts on Taylor Swift. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

Posted on July 22, 2016, at 4:44 a.m. ET

  1. Republican National Convention

    Getty Images

    Melania Trump delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention this week. She seemed to have plagiarized from a speech ___ made in ___.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Michelle Obama in 2012
    Correct
    Incorrect
    President Barack Obama in 2010
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Michelle Obama in 2008
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hillary Clinton in 2008
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's first lady Michelle Obama in 2008.

    On the first night of the convention in Cleveland, Ohio, the Republican nominee’s wife discussed the hard work instilled by her parents, treating people with respect, and wanting a better future for children. Her speech shared an almost identical section with Michelle Obama’s address.

  2. Baton Rouge Shooting

    Youtube/Supplied

    A “manifesto” purportedly written by Baton Rouge shooter Gavin Long, who shot and killed three police officers last Sunday, was sent to which Ohio rapper?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Kid Cudi
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yarima Karama
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Will Turner
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bizzy Bone
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Yarima Karama.

    The handwritten three-page letter was sent as three photo attachments to Yarima Karama, an Ohio rapper, less than an hour before Long engaged police in a gunfight Sunday. Karama said that Long would occasionally comment on his YouTube videos but stressed that he didn’t know Long personally and doesn’t know why he received the email.

    It's Yarima Karama.

  3. Brexit Blues

    A month ago, the UK voted to leave the European Union. Which of the following events did not take place following that decision?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    The pound plunged to depths not seen for more than 30 years.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Larry the Downing Street cat is staying at #10 and not leaving with former Prime Minister David Cameron
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A MP complained in the House of Commons about Lindsay Lohan's referendum night tweets
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson asked Donald Trump about his wall-building plans
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's foreign secretary Boris Johnson asked Donald Trump about his wall-building plans

    That didn't happen, but check out 50 wild things that have since the UK's decision to leave the European Union.

  4. Failed Coup In Turkey

    Gurcan Ozturk / AFP / Getty Images

    Turkey’s president declared a three-month state of emergency on Wednesday following last week’s failed coup. Many of the plotters were members of which movement?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Turkish National Movement
    Correct
    Incorrect
    People’s Democratic Party
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Gülen movement
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Justice and Development Party
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's the Gülen movement

    The failed coup has brought a renewed round of attention to the public feud between the country’s president and Fethullah Gülen, the secretive cleric who lives in a remote Pennsylvania compound. Gülen leads an Islamic religious and social movement called Hizmet, meaning “service,” and his followers in Turkey are thought to be well-represented in the country’s power structures.

  5. Zika Virus

    Felipe Dana / AP

    Which US state is investigating whether a Zika case came from a local mosquito?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Florida
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Louisiana
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Texas
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mississippi
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Florida.

    If confirmed, it could be the first case of Zika in the continental US that didn’t come from people traveling to other regions affected by the virus.

  6. Abuse On Twitter

    Twitter permanently suspended conservative writer Milo Yiannopoulos less than a day after the notorious internet troll led a tweeted harassment campaign against which Ghostbusters actor?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Kristen Wiig
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Melissa McCarthy
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Kate McKinnon
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Leslie Jones
    Via Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Leslie Jones.

    The barrage of tweets, many of which decried Jones for being black and a woman, were the final straw for Twitter, which is working to try to solve its harassment problem.

  7. Self-Driving Cars

    Getty Images

    Which company unveiled a new master plan this week that a shareable self-driving fleet of cars?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tesla
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Google
    Correct
    Incorrect
    BMW
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Nissan
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Tesla.

    While rival car makers have looked to make self-driving technology a reality in their models, Tesla’s goal could potentially create a driverless fleet of electric cars that would place it in direct competition with other ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft

  8. Kimye Vs. Taylor

    Getty Images/Jeff Spicer / Stringer

    Kim Kardashian West pulled some real receipts on Taylor Swift’s claim that she never approved Kanye West’s controversial lyrics about her on his song “Famous.” What platform did she use to show the world the ~truth~?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Twitter
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Instagram
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Snapchat
    Correct
    Incorrect
    YouTube
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Snapchat

    The whole situation runs way deep so here’s a robust explainer of the drama.

