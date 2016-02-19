Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
The Obamas are going to Cuba, a blast in Turkey's capital killed 28 people, and Apple is in a legal battle with the FBI. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
1. Justice Antonin Scalia
President Obama said he would nominate a replacement for conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died Saturday at the age of 79. Which president had appointed Scalia?George H.W. BushBill ClintonRonald ReaganJimmy Carter
It’s Ronald Reagan.
Justice Antonin Scalia was the current court’s longest-serving justice, having been nominated in 1986 by President Ronald Reagan. And the fight over his replacement will make the Supreme Court bigger than ever.
2. Apple vs. the FBI
Apple is in a legal battle with the U.S. government over an iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters after a judge ordered the company to do what?Help the FBI locate the phone by breaking into Find My iPhoneHand over deleted text messages and data to the FBIGive the FBI software that would allow it to make unlimited attempts at unlocking the phone without erasing anythingAllow investigators to see all the locations where the phone had been before the attack
It's Give the FBI software that would allow it to make unlimited attempts at unlocking the phone without erasing anything.
Apple said it would fight the government's order to break the encryption on the iPhone. CEO Tim Cook said it would be an "unprecedented step" to create a "backdoor" for the government.
3. Ankara Attack
An explosion killed at least 28 people and injured 61 others in Turkey's capital of Ankara on Wednesday. Turkey's prime minister blamed the attack on whom?ISISAl-QaedaSyrian Kurdish groupsRussian militants
It's Syrian Kurdish groups.
Turkey Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said the blast was carried out by a Syrian national with links to Syrian Kurdish militia. “The attack was carried out by the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) together with a person who sneaked into Turkey from Syria,” he said.
4. Taking a Trip to Cuba
President Obama is going to travel to Cuba in the next few weeks. He will be the first sitting U.S. president to visit the country since?1984196019451928
It's 1928.
The Obamas will be in Cuba on March 21 and 22 and will then head to Argentina for the following two days. While in Cuba, the president will work to continue normalizing relations with the country.
5. Porter Ranch Gas Leak
A massive gas leak that has displaced thousands of Southern California residents has been permanently sealed, state officials said Thursday. When was the leak discovered?JanuaryDecemberOctoberAugust
It's October.
In the 16 weeks it took for Southern California Gast to get control of the leak, the well spewed billions of pounds of methane into the atmosphere. The utility faces a lawsuit filed by the Los Angeles city attorney.
6. Sick Leave
In a nationwide survey, about how many U.S. restaurant workers reported handling food while they were sick?63%35%57%45%
It's 63%.
The lack of paid leave in an industry largely staffed by low-income workers creates a dangerous incentive. In a nationwide survey of 4,323 restaurant workers conducted by the Restaurant Opportunities Center (ROC), a worker advocacy group, two out of three workers reported cooking, preparing, and serving food while sick.
7. Grammys
Taylor Swift's 1989 won Album of the Year at the Grammys. What song won Record of the Year?“Thinking Out Loud,” Ed Sheeran“Alright,” Kendrick Lamar“Uptown Funk,” Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars“Can’t Feel My Face,” The Weeknd
It’s “Uptown Funk,” Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars.
Taylor Swift became the first woman to win Album of the Year twice, although many fans felt Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly should have won.
8. Dropping Pacquiao
Which sports brand ended its sponsorship deal with Manny Pacquiao after the Filipino boxer made anti-gay remarks?AdidasNikeNew BalanceUnder Armour
It’s Nike.
Nike ended its deal with Pacquiao on Wednesday after he said people who are attracted to the same sex are “worse than animals.” The brand told BuzzFeed News it "strongly opposes discrimination of any kind and has a long history of supporting and standing up for the rights of the LGBT community.”
9. Can I Venmo You?
People transferred $1 billion over Venmo last month. About how much mullah did people send with the app in all of 2015?$5 billion$9 billion$7.5 billion$12 billion
It's $7.5 billion.
In all of 2015, about $7.5 billion was transferred using the app. That looks set to grow to at least $12 billion in 2016 if the January numbers are sustained throughout the year, but could go even higher.
