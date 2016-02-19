Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Apple is in a legal battle with the U.S. government over an iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters after a judge ordered the company to do what?

Allow investigators to see all the locations where the phone had been before the attack

Give the FBI software that would allow it to make unlimited attempts at unlocking the phone without erasing anything

Help the FBI locate the phone by breaking into Find My iPhone

Correct! Wrong! It's Give the FBI software that would allow it to make unlimited attempts at unlocking the phone without erasing anything.

Apple said it would fight the government's order to break the encryption on the iPhone. CEO Tim Cook said it would be an "unprecedented step" to create a "backdoor" for the government.