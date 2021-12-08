 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Things We Tried And Loved In 2021

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Things We Tried And Loved In 2021

From linen sheets to piglets, here’s what made our lives better in 2021.

By BuzzFeed News

Picture of BuzzFeed News BuzzFeed News BuzzFeed News

Posted on December 8, 2021, at 10:01 a.m. ET

Every year, BuzzFeed News rounds up the different things we tried — actually tried ourselves, with our own money, on our own time, tested on our own faces, hair, pets, children, and muscles and love enough to recommend to someone else. From fancy jams to cheap used furniture auction sites to a giant beanbag chair to a Substack newsletter about salad to a dry cleaner on TikTok, we tried them and we loved them all.

Things For Our Homes We Tried And Loved In 2021 Hummingbird feeders, travel alarm clocks, and a cheap standing desk alternative.
Life Hacks We Tried And Loved In 2021 Things that save you money, make you smile or look good, or just are fun? That’s a life hack, baby.
Gadgets We Tried And Loved in 2021 Headphones, routers, projectors, and more weird stuff we actually recommend at every price point.
Apps And Stuff We Tried And Loved In 2021 Our favorite podcasts, newsletters, workout apps, and more.
Self-Care Things That We Tried And Loved In 2021 A theragun, sunscreen, and the Revlon One-Step made life a little nicer.
Food and Cooking Things We Tried And Loved In 2021 Sourdough was so 2020.

Illustrations by Raymond Biesinger

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.