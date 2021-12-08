Things We Tried And Loved In 2021

Every year, BuzzFeed News rounds up the different things we tried — actually tried ourselves, with our own money, on our own time, tested on our own faces, hair, pets, children, and muscles — and love enough to recommend to someone else. From fancy jams to cheap used furniture auction sites to a giant beanbag chair to a Substack newsletter about salad to a dry cleaner on TikTok, we tried them and we loved them all.