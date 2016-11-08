BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Decision Desk HQ Results Map

politics

The Decision Desk HQ Results Map

Results and race calls powered by data from the Decision Desk HQ.

By BuzzFeed News

Headshot of BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 3:44 p.m. ET

Here are results and race calls powered by data from the Decision Desk HQ. Full Senate and gubernatorial results as well as updates on control of the US House of Representatives are available at DecisionDeskHQ.com.

BuzzFeed News will be following Decision Desk's calls —  with a rule of thumb that we’ll be looking for a second trusted source, from the great network decision desks to the analysts at 538, before we are confident telling our readers that a decision is final.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT