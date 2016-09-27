Donald Trump Made A Number Of False Claims During The Debate Checking his statements on Iraq, climate change, ISIS, and more. Twitter

Pool / Getty Images

On the Iraq War Once again, Trump doubled down on the claim that he opposed the Iraq War from the beginning. Trump flatly stated, “I did not support the war in Iraq,” and repeated moments later, "I was against the war." That is not true. Trump told Howard Stern in 2002 that he supported invading Iraq.



Trump came out against the war 17 months after it started. He is never on record against it before it started: https://t.co/Tgcd9ci25c



On ISIS Donald Trump accused Hillary Clinton of “fighting ISIS your entire adult life,” which is impossible since the group came into existence only after the invasion of Iraq. Trump also falsely claimed that Clinton caused ISIS's rise by leaving Iraq.

“Well, President Obama and Secretary Clinton created a vacuum the way they got out of Iraq,” Trump said during the debate. “Because they got out what — they shouldn’t have been in — once I they got in, the way they got out was a disaster. And ISIS was formed.”

“They wouldn’t have even been formed if they left some troops behind like 10,000 or maybe something more than that,” Trump claimed. “Then then you wouldn’t have had them.” The agreement to withdraw US troops from Iraq was negotiated under the Bush administration. On Climate Change Trump claimed that he never called climate change a hoax. However, Twitter was quick to point out this tweet from 2012:

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.

As BuzzFeed has reported, Trump has repeatedly voiced doubts about climate change. He told theWashington Post that “there’s a change in weather,” but also that he is “not a great believer in man-made climate change.”

On the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Endorsing Him The National Immigration and Customs Enforcement Council endorsed Donald Trump on Monday, not the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as the GOP nominee said during the debate.



No, ICE did not endorse Donald Trump https://t.co/oXFHiXEgDh

On Ford Moving Jobs to Mexico Trump said that "Ford is leaving," referencing the automaker's decision to shift some manufacturing to Mexico, and said that thousands of jobs would be lost in Michigan and Ohio. Ford's CEO has said this is not true.



Ford CEO: Donald Trump is wrong about Mexico https://t.co/EhBq2duyIa #debatenight

On Pregnancy Being an "Inconvenience" to Employers After Trump questioned Clinton's "stamina" and "look," Clinton called Trump out for calling women "pigs, slobs, and dogs" and that he was "someone who has said pregnancy is an inconvenience to employers." Trump immediately shot back that he "never said that." But he did, in a 2004 interview with NBC.

yes, Trump did call pregnancy an "inconvenience for a business" https://t.co/CHfHwvCFh9

Hayes Brown, Virginia Hughes, Kate Nocera, Kendall Taggart, and Dan Vergano contributed to this post.



