A Doctor Is Dead And Six Are Wounded After A Shooting At A New York City Hospital

The shooting happened at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Friday afternoon. Police later said a suspected gunman, who reportedly was a former hospital employee, killed himself.

A doctor was killed and several others wounded Friday at a busy hospital in New York City after a man wearing a white lab coat opened fire before killing himself, officials said.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital. A female doctor was killed and six other people were wounded, Police Commissioner James O'Neil said.

Among the injured were "several doctors who are fighting for their lives," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio added.

On Saturday, officials identified the doctor who died as 32-year-old Tracy Sin-Yee Tam. Police said that five of the injured victims were in stable condition Saturday, and that one doctor who was injured remains critical.

Officials did not name the suspected shooter, but multiple news outlets, citing police sources, identified him as Henry Bello. O'Neill described the suspect as a former employee of the hospital who was wearing a white lab coat.

Police eventually found the shooter on the 15th floor, "dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," O'Neill said. An assault rifle was found nearby, police said.

Bello blamed the hospital for scuttling his career, according to an email he sent to the New York Daily News just hours before the shooting.

“This hospital terminated my road to a licensure to practice medicine,” Bello wrote. “First, I was told it was because I always kept to myself. Then it was because of an altercation with a nurse.”



Bello said one doctor with a grudge encouraged employees to submit complaints about him and accused another of keeping him from getting a medical permit.

Commissioner O'Neill said the hospital's fire alarm system was triggered during the incident, "apparently due the suspect's attempt to set himself on fire."

De Blasio described the shooting as an "isolated incident" and a "workplace matter" with no apparent connection to terrorism.

"This was a horrific situation unfolding in the middle of a place that people associate with care and comfort," he said. "A situation that came out of nowhere."