A Gunman Opened Fire At French Police On The Champs-Élysées, Killing One Officer

French President François Hollande called the violent shootout "terrorist in nature." Two other officers and a civilian were also injured before the gunman was shot and killed by police.

A gunman opened fire on a French police vehicle on the famous Champs-Élysées avenue in Paris on Thursday, killing one officer and injuring three others, authorities said.

French President François Hollande addressed the nation Thursday night, saying the French security forces would be working to investigate the motive and any accomplices who may have played a role.

"We believe the attack is of a terrorist nature," Hollande said.

French officials have not made any public statement linking the terror group to the shooting. But Site Intel Group, which monitors insurgent networks, said ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack through its news agency, Amaq.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for attacks where the suspects were found to have no direct link to the group. On Thursday, however, the claim of responsibility from the terrorist group came much more quickly than in the past.

The pseudonym listed for the alleged attacker, according to ISIS, is Abu Yusuf al-Beljiki — meaning "the Belgian" in Arabic — suggested he had some sort of tie to the group, the Associated Press reported.

But unnamed officials told the AP that they had identified the shooter as 39-year-old Karim Ceurfi.

The officials told the AP that Cheurfi had been detained in February for threatening police, but was eventually let go due to a lack of evidence.

In 2003, he was also convicted of attempted homicide during a shooting in which he targeted two police officers, the AP reported.

Belgium's Interior Minister Jan Jambon told public broadcaster VRT on Friday morning that Cheurfi is believed to be a French national.

A Belgian police official told BuzzFeed News late on Thursday that a possible suspect or accomplice had turned himself into police and is being investigated for any links to the attack in Paris.

In his address, Hollande also expressed his condolences for the slain officer and two other officers who were injured in the confrontation.

A bystander was also wounded in the shootout.

"Our security is at stake," Hollande said. "This is the message I would like to send tonight. This is a message not only to police forces, the army, it's a message to everyone: you will be protected."

France's Interior Minister Matthias Fekl touted the work of police at the scene, and said their quick action avoided more injuries.

"We've avoided a bigger tragedy on the Champs-Élysées," Fekl told reporters. "Tonight we avoided a bloodbath that could have been extremely dire."