Live Results: The New York City Democratic Mayoral Primary

Ranked-choice results from the NYC Democratic mayoral primaries.

Posted on July 6, 2021, at 2:01 p.m. ET

The New York mayoral race is getting closer to a declared winner of the Democratic primary — who will very likely be the next mayor of the country’s largest city. The board of elections is releasing more data from the June primary, which will include more than 120,000 absentee votes.

For the first time, New York City is using ranked-choice voting to decide the mayoral primaries. This allowed voters to rank up to five candidates. When the city tabulates the votes, the least-ranked candidate is eliminated and their votes are reapportioned to each ballot’s next choice. That process is repeated until one candidate exceeds 50%.

The city, however, has already had to retract one preliminary tabulation of votes because of errors in the data it released (officials said the cause was the failure to delete data from a test run). In early tabulations, former police officer and Brooklyn official Eric Adams narrowly led the vote.

