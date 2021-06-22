Live Results: The New York City Mayoral Primaries
Results from the NYC mayoral primaries.
New York City is finishing voting in one of its most consequential mayoral primary elections in decades, with the winner of the Democratic primary very likely responsible for guiding the city out of the pandemic. But don’t expect an immediate winner: The city’s new ranked-choice voting system, where voters can rank up to five candidates, and a surge in absentee voting could mean the results aren’t clear for weeks.
-
Contact BuzzFeed News at bfnews@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.