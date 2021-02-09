 Skip To Content
Watch Live: Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Trial Begins

Trump's historic second impeachment trial begins Tuesday with Republicans arguing the whole thing is unconstitutional.

Posted on February 9, 2021, at 1:01 p.m. ET

  • Former president Donald Trump's second impeachment trial begins Tuesday. He was charged by the House in January with inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol, becoming the first president to be impeached twice.
  • On Tuesday, Republicans are arguing that the entire trial is unconstitutional — despite the opinions of legal experts across political the spectrum that Congress can impeach a former president — in order to protect Trump. They're also focusing on the procedural argument (again) to avoid having to discuss the merits of the case against Trump.
  • The trial is expected to last about a week. Democrats will need 17 Republicans to join them to convict Trump, which appears unlikely. If he were convicted, a majority of senators could then vote to prevent Trump from ever holding office again.

