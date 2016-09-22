Live Updates: Keith Scott’s Wife Said He Threatened To Kill Her With Gun
The police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott has sparked protests and unrest. Monday in court, a prosecutor said a man had confessed to shooting another man at one of those protests.
Here's What's Happening:
- Keith Lamont Scott was fatally shot by Charlotte police Tuesday while he was exiting his vehicle outside of an apartment complex.
- Police said the 43-year-old was holding a handgun, and that he ignored commands to drop it. His family has said that he was holding a book. Police said they recovered a handgun but not a book at the scene.
- It is legal to open carry a handgun in North Carolina, though the family's attorney said he doesn't believe Scott owned a handgun and he doesn't know if he had a permit.
- The Scott family released cellphone video taken by Keith's wife at the scene of the shooting, and demanded police do the same.
- Following days of calls to release police footage of the deadly encounter, authorities released the footage on Saturday.
- Rayquan Borum, who is accused of shooting Justin Carr at the protests Wednesday, has confessed, a prosecutor reportedly said Monday in court.
Scott served prison time in Texas for 2002 shooting
Keith Lamont Scott was sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a shooting in 2002, Texas prison officials said.
Scott pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and evading arrest in connection with the 2002 shooting, according to court records.
Scott had fired at least 10 shots with a 9 mm handgun, striking a victim several times, officials said. The victim was an acquaintance who Scott said had threatened him, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
He was arrested in 2004 in connection with the incident, and was also sentenced to one year for evading arrest and detention.
A domestic violence charge was dismissed.
He was released from custody in April 2011.
—Claudia Koerner
Keith Scott's wife said he threatened to kill her with a 9 mm handgun
Keith Scott's wife reportedly filed a restraining order against him last year, accusing him of threatening to kill her and her son with a 9 mm handgun.
Authorities said a handgun was seized at the scene of Scott's fatal police-involved shooting, but it's not known if it's the same one described in the restraining order. TWC News reported on the restraining order, which was filed Oct. 5, 2015.
"He hit my 8 year old in the head a total of three times with is [sic] fist....He kicked me and threaten [sic] to kill us last night with his gun. He said he is a 'killer' and we should know that," Scott's wife wrote.
Rakeyia Scott, who ultimately dismissed the restraining order days later, wrote in the complaint that police should consider him a potential threat adding: "He carries a 9 mm black."
TWC also reported that Scott had convictions for driving while intoxicated, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and evading arrest in North Carolina and Texas.
The gun police recovered at the scene of Scott's shooting was stolen, then later sold to the 43-year-old, multiple media outlets reported, according to WSOC.
—Adolfo Flores
Gun recovered at scene of Keith Lamont Scott shooting was reportedly stolen
The gun recovered at the scene of Keith Lamont Scott's shooting was stolen, then later sold to the 43-year-old, multiple media outlets reported.
According to WSOC, the gun was reported stolen after a burglary. The suspect in that case — who has not been identified — reportedly told officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) that he then sold the gun to Scott.
The suspect in the burglary case is in custody, WTVD reported.
ATF did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment. Charlotte police referred BuzzFeed News to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, which declined to comment.
—Jim Dalrymple II
Suspected Charlotte protest shooter reportedly confesses to killing man
The man suspected of fatally shooting a man during a protest in Charlotte has reportedly admitted his role in the shooting.
Police arrested Rayquan Borum, 21, on Friday for allegedly shooting Justin Carr during protests Wednesday. The protests became increasingly violent in the hours after the shooting, with people looting multiple businesses and injuring police officers.
Carr died Thursday.
On Monday, multiple Charlotte-area media outlets reported that Borum had admitted to shooting Carr in the head. According to the Charlotte Observer, Assistant District Attorney Clayton Jones mentioned Borum's confession Monday in court.
Jones' office did not immediatley respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment and Charlotte police declined to comment on Borum's alleged confession.
It was not immediately clear if Borum knew Carr, or what exactly he was doing in Uptown at the time of the shooting.
Prosecutors have charged Borum with first-degree murder, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon. According to the Observer, he previously served time in prison for larceny and breaking and entering charges. He also has outstanding weapons charges, the Observer reported.
Borum appeared in court Monday. According to WBTV, he was assigned a public defender.
—Jim Dalrymple II
Protesters gather peacefully in Charlotte
Protesters gathered for a sixth night in Charlotte on Sunday, and by 10 p.m., their assembly was peaceful.
Riot police and the National Guard remained on hand, and reporters at the scene said protesters were being kept off streets. Several arrests were reported throughout the day, but the gatherings were largely peaceful.
Among the chants and signs, some called for more transparency from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Others called for criminal charges for the officer who had fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott.
Protests continue for fifth night in Charlotte
Protesters gathered again in Charlotte on Saturday night, speaking out against the police killing of Keith Lamont Scott and other black men.
It was the fifth night crowds had gathered in Uptown streets. On Tuesday and Wednesday, peaceful protests turned violent. Gatherings on Thursday and Friday remained peaceful, though police did make some arrests.
At one point, the march stopped in front of police headquarters. Protesters shared demands, such as the end to the citywide curfew and the departure of the National Guard.
Others called for the release of "the whole tapes" — pointing to the lack of audio in some portions of the footage.
Police videos of Keith Lamont Scott shooting released
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police released body and dashboard camera footage on Saturday evening of the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
The videos did not definitively show if Scott was holding a gun, as police have said. His family has disputed the police statements.
As gunfire sounds, Scott falls to the ground with his hands at his sides. Police also released photos of a handgun they said they found at the scene and marijuana they said Scott had.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police delete tweets promising transparency
A series of tweets by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were deleted on Saturday after Chief Kerr Putney promised transparency.
The tweets relayed statements given by Putney at a televised press conference. Putney had announced that police video of the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott would be released shortly.
One tweet said the video would be public within about 30 minutes. An hour later, the tweet — along with all others posted by the account on Saturday — was gone.
The police department later said they would be reposting the tweets.
"An employee, uncomfortable with decision to live tweet, deleted all of @cmpd's tweets. That should not have happened. Retweeting them now," CMPD tweeted.
Footage of shooting will be released, police chief says
Footage of the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott will be released to the public, Charlotte Police Chief Kerr Putney told reporters on Saturday afternoon.
Amid days of unrest in the city, police have been under pressure to release any available footage of Tuesday's shooting, but Chief Putney had resisted these calls, citing the need for an independent investigation.
However, he said that he had changed his mind on Saturday after speaking with investigators.
"After having a conversation with the State Bureau of Investigations...I have decided that we are at a stage where I can release additional information without adversely impacting their investigation," Putney said. "So now it is appropriate to release this information."
"Doing so prior to this point would have had a negative impact on the integrity of the investigation that they are conducting," he said.
Putney said the two videos to be released on Saturday would include footage from an officer's body camera and patrol car dashboard.
"This is the specific footage that gives you some visual of what is transpiring," he said.
He said he had no current plans to file any charges over Scott's death, but noted an independent investigation was continuing.
The police chief said the decision to release the footage was not influenced by the release of a video on Friday of the deadly shooting filmed by Scott's widow.
"My priority has been throughout the whole investigative process to maintain the integrity of the investigation, because that's essential — that's essential in a fact-finding process that leads you to the truth," he said.
"Videos show no definitive visual evidence Mr. Scott had a gun in his hand," police wrote on Twitter, before deleting their post. "But Chief Putney says other evidence from the scene proves it."
In a Facebook statement, Gov. Pat McCrory said he agreed with the decision:
As governor of North Carolina, I concur with the Charlotte police chief's decision to release the tapes. I have been assured by the State Bureau of Investigation that the release will have no material impact on the independent investigation since most of the known witnesses have been interviewed. We have appreciated the ongoing dialogue and team work between state and city officials to seek public transparency while protecting the integrity of the investigation and the rights of all parties involved in this case.
—David Mack
11 arrested during protests overnight, mostly for breaking curfew
Charlotte police arrested a total of 11 people overnight, mostly for violating a city-ordered curfew.
Authorities initially allowed demonstrators to linger after the curfew came into effect at midnight, but warned about 75 remaining protesters around 1 a.m. that they would soon begin enforcing the curfew.
No arrests were reported by police before the curfew, but some 11 people were reported arrested by Saturday afternoon.
Of those arrested, 10 were from North Carolina, including five from Charlotte. One woman refused to give her place of residence.
Eight were arrested for breaking the curfew, police said, while others faced charges for breaking and entering, larceny, felony conspiracy, and injury to property.
—David Mack
Protesters in Charlotte disperse to cap a second night of peaceful demonstrations
Protests in Charlotte wound down peacefully for a second night in a row Friday, with no arrests or injuries reported.
Peaceful demonstrators, which at times blocked traffic but otherwise kept on the move, converged in downtown as the midnight curfew to effect, but like Thursday, police allowed protesters to linger, with a small group of protesters carrying on into the early morning hours.
As crowds started to disperse at around 1 a.m., Charlotte police reported that there had been "no arrests, no gas, no injuries, and no property damage."
—Jason Wells
Protesters converge in downtown Charlotte as midnight curfew takes effect
A midnight curfew took effect in Charlotte Friday as protesters converged in downtown following a night of peaceful demonstrations.
It was not immediately clear when or if authorities would start enforcing the curfew, however. More than 15 minutes into the curfew, National Guard troops and Charlotte police continued to monitor and track marchers. On Thursday, protesters were allowed to linger into the early morning hours, with police citing their peaceful disposition.
Officials gave themselves similar room to maneuver in the lead up to Friday's curfew, which is in place until 6 a.m. Saturday.
—Jason Wells
Dozens of arrests made in Charlotte during days of protests
Over the course of days of sometimes violent protests in Charlotte this week, officials said they have arrested 47 people, 37 of them local residents.
Most of the arrests have been for failure to disperse after assemblies were declared unlawful, but some were for more serious offenses, such as vandalism. One man was also arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting Justin Carr in the crowd during a demonstration on Wednesday.
—Jason Wells
Protesters march in Atlanta in solidarity with Tulsa and Charlotte
People in Atlanta, Georgia, demonstrated against the recent police shootings of Keith Scott and Terrence Crutcher in a show of solidarity Friday night.
The fatal police shootings of Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Crutcher in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are the latest to have moved people to take to the streets in protest.
The Georgia NAACP organized the action in Atlanta titled "Midnight in America."
"It's Midnight in America for African Americans when it comes to policing," said Francys Johnson, civil rights lawyer and Georgia NAACP president, in a statement. "We are desperately trying to keep our communities together, ease tensions, work cooperatively with law enforcement while waiting for the breaking of day."
—Adolfo Flores
Family of Charlotte protestor who was fatally shot say he wanted to “make a stand”
The family of Justin Carr, who was shot during a protest in Charlotte, said Friday that he believed in the Black Lives Matter movement and wanted to make a stand.
His mother, Vivian Carr, told CNN her son, who was expecting the birth of his son in October, was inspired in part by his grandmother, who marched for Matin Luther King Jr.
"He went down there to make a stand too, but he didn't make it out," Vivian Carr said. "I just want everybody to know my son is a good kid."
Justin was shot Wednesday night during a protest in Charlotte, which erupted in response to the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
A suspect in Justin's shooting, Rayquan Borum, was arrested and charged with murder on Friday, although a possible motive was not immediately released.
"Justin never had a problem speaking out about any particular situation or cause or anything that was near and dear to his hear," his brother, Kenneth Johnston, told CNN.
Vivian Carr said he taught her sons to respect and love everyone and disputed speculations that her son was involved in an argument with someone before the shooting.
"Just be peaceful about it," Vivian Carr told protesters. "It is not about looting and killing, it's about making a stand being peaceful and coming together as a city."
—Adolfo Flores
Protesters march in Charlotte for fourth night
Protesters kicked of a fourth night of marching through the streets of Charlotte, shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.
A BuzzFeed News reporter on the ground estimated the initial size of the crowd to be 50 to 60 people, considerably smaller than previous demonstrations. However, as the hour wore on, the crowd tripled in size.
Among them was Lynda Watson, who said she was protesting with her granddaughter, Samani.
"I chose to come out because you have to speak up," she said.
—Jason Wells
Clinton delays Charlotte visit after mayor urges presidential candidates hold off
Hillary Clinton's campaign said the candidate will delay a scheduled visit to Charlotte until next weekend as the city continues to grapple with demands of nightly protests and an upcoming NFL game on Sunday.
Earlier on Friday, Mayor Jennifer Roberts told CNN that she would prefer if both presidential candidates delay any visit to the city, citing stretched police resources amid days of protests.
Clinton had been scheduled to visit Charlotte on Sunday, the same day the city is to host an NFL game. But in a statement to WBTV, her campaign said they would instead push that back to next Sunday, circumstances allowing.
Roberts told CNN that Trump had also been discussing a visit in the coming days.
With the city's resources stretched, albeit bolstered by a state of emergency and National Guard troops, the addition of a presidential candidate to the schedule would be a heavy burden, Roberts said.
"If possible, I would encourage them to come at a later date," she said.
—Jason Wells
Charlotte on Friday braces for another night of protests
Charlotte braced for a fourth night of protests on Friday after a day dominated by video footage released by the family of Keith Lamont Scott that was filmed during his fatal encounter with police.
City officials reminded the public of a curfew that goes into effect from midnight to 6 a.m. as National Guard troops took up positions throughout the Uptown area, which has seen varying degrees of violence, vandalism, and unrest this week.
Just before sunset Friday, Pierre Bader stood outside one of his two restaurants in downtown chatting with a National Guardsman. Bader was supportive of the protesters that have gathered in the streets around his restaurants, but said his businesses have also suffered massive financial losses.
Friday, he hoped for another night of calm.
"If they keep moving it'll be fine," he said. "I hope it's as peaceful as last night."
Officials held off on enforcing the curfew Thursday night, citing largely peaceful demonstrations that lasted into the predawn hours.
In a statement issued through one of their attorneys on Friday, the Scott family again appealed for calm.
"We thank those in the community who have supported the Scott family during this difficult time," the family said, "and we again ask for peace in Charlotte as we continue to learn more about the tragic events that unfolded September 20."
—Jim Dalrymple II and Jason Wells
Scott family decision to release video was based on desire for transparency
An attorney for the family of Keith Lamont Scott, the black man shot dead by police in Charlotte, North Carolina, said they decided to release video footage of the scene taken by his wife "in the name of truth and transparency."
Video taken at the scene dominated media coverage Friday after it was released by the family through their attorneys. One of them, Charles G. Monnett, issued the following statement:
Today's decision to release cellphone video of the moments before Keith Lamont Scott was shot and killed was made by the Scott family in the name of truth and transparency. The family is still hopeful that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and city of Charlotte will release all available video of the incident to the public so that people can draw their own conclusions about Keith's death. We encourage everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are known. This is simply one step in our quest to find the truth for this family. We thank those in the community who have supported the Scott family during this difficult time, and we again ask for peace in Charlotte as we continue to learn more about the tragic events that unfolded September 20.
—Jason Wells
Obama references police shootings in dedicating Museum of African American History And Culture
President Obama on Friday referenced the current racial tensions in the US as occurring at "fascinating" time: The backdrop of the opening of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Obama said he hopes people will look at the history of black people in the US as they watch the response to the police shootings of Terence Crutcher in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Keith Lamont Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina, and sympathize or empathize.
"My hope is that black folks watching the same images on television and then seeing the history represented at this museum can say to themselves, 'The struggles we're going through today are connected to the past and yet all that progress we've made tells me I cannot and will not sink into despair,'" Obama said. "Because if we join hands and do things right, we maintain our dignity and continue to appeal to the better angles of this nation progress will be made."
Historical context is needed if the country is going to reach a solution to the current issues around race and policing, he added.
What people often hear on television or radio, Obama said, is "bereft of context and ignores history."
"In some way it is the best of times," he said. "But in many ways these are also troubled times — history doesn't always move in a straight line."
—Adolfo Flores
Hillary Clinton calls on Charlotte police to release Scott video
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted Friday afternoon that authorities should allow the public to view video footage of Keith Lamont Scott's death.
"Charlotte should release police video of the Keith Lamont Scott shooting without delay," she wrote. "We must ensure justice & work to bridge divides."
Her tweet came a little more than an hour after MSNBC and the New York Times released video, taken by Scott's wife, Rakeyia, that captures the moments leading up to his death.
A Clinton aide said the Democratic nominee will travel to Charlotte on Sunday, September 25.
—Tamerra Griffin
Video Released Showing Moments Leading Up To Charlotte Officers Shooting Scott
The video was taken by Scott's wife.
"Don't shoot him," she pleaded with officers. "He doesn't have a gun."
Read a full account of the video here.
Charlotte police chief: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Justin Carr
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said during a press conference Friday morning that authorities had arrested Rayquan Borum and charged him with murder in the shooting of a man during Wednesday night's protests in Charlotte.
Eric Wheeler, lead investigator at the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's Office, told BuzzFeed News that the autopsy of Justin Carr's body has not been conducted yet, because his family is keeping him alive for organ donation.
"He is brain dead, but has not been pronounced cardiac dead yet," Wheeler said.
Three others were arrested Thursday night on unrelated charges, Putney said, including failure to disperse and for violating the newly-imposed curfew, which lasts from midnight to 6 a.m.
Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts and Putney both reiterated that the curfew would remain in effect Friday night, and that it was a "tool" that allowed authorities to ensure safety in the city.
Putney also announced that the case of Keith Lamont Scott's death had officially been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigations, and that he would no longer be able to provide updates.
He and Roberts again took different stances on when officials should release the videos that captured the moment CMPD officer Brentley Vinson fatally shot him.
Roberts has said repeatedly that she "leans toward transparency," but maintained that she does not want a premature video release to jeopardize the investigation.
Putney said, "The time has to be right to give supportive information because we have yet to make a case solely on video."
If he were to release the video indiscriminately, he said, "it would exacerbate the backlash. It would increase the distrust."
— Tamerra Griffin, Tasneem Nashrulla
Charlotte mayor: Releasing video now could change witnesses' views of what happened
Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts on Friday continued to skirt questions about when authorities would release the video capturing the moment a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott on Sept. 20.
While Scott's family and some elected officials have viewed the footage, Roberts said on CNN that officials still want to "make sure we're not compromising that investigation [by the State Bureau of Investigations], but we are going to continue to have conversation about how soon we might be able to release that."
On Oct. 1, a North Carolina law will go into effect that will require a court order to release such videotapes. Roberts said that because Scott was killed before Oct. 1, it will never apply to this case.
The mayor added that she does not have the power to order its release.
"I think it is only a matter of time, and the question is, what do we want to make sure we're not jeopardizing in the timing," she said. "We want to make sure that we're not, for example, changing witnesses' views of what happened, based on something they see later."
She also announced that the curfew imposed on the city of Charlotte would continue tonight.
Roberts said that "part of the reason that it was hard to get the information out to all the folks when we announced it at 9:00 p.m. Tonight, they know ahead of time, we're going to continue to get that word out."
When asked to respond to presidential candidate Donald Trump's comment that drugs were the cause of the violent protests in Charlotte, Roberts said, "I think it's presumptuous for him to make a conclusion like that without thorough conversation with some of the folks who are here on the ground and really aware of what is going on and what the reasoning is."
Charlotte protest winds down after peaceful overnight march
Standing in stark contrast to the deadly and destructive demonstrations the night prior, the protest in Charlotte on Thursday came to a peaceful end, stretching past an unenforced curfew well into the early predawn hours.
Protesters on Thursday marched throughout the city, briefly blocking a highway before returning to the streets of Uptown, all the while under the watchful eye of police and National Guard troops who took an observe-and-guide approach.
Religious and community leaders also played a lead role in guiding protesters away from confrontation and keeping the crowd on the move, parlaying the demonstration into a hours-long march that, by 1 a.m., appeared to wear out those taking part.
Along the way, there were scenes of protesters shaking hands with men and women in uniform, a far cry from the confrontational intensity that gripped protests Wednesday night.
As the crowd dwindled to just a few dozen as the hour approached 2 a.m. Friday, those who remained appeared to take pride in what had — and hadn't — occurred on Night Three of demonstrations in a city convulsed by the officer-involved shooting death of a black man, Keith Lamont Scott.
While police praised and cited the peaceful demonstrations in not enforcing a midnight curfew that had been announced Thursday evening, they did report that two officers had to be treated after being "sprayed w a chemical agent by demonstrators."
By early Friday, however, no details on how or where the incident unfolded had been given.
—Jason Wells
Charlotte police do not immediately enforce midnight curfew
Police in Charlotte did not immediately enforce a midnight curfew, citing what turned out to be a peaceful protest through the city's streets for most of the night.
Speaking on CNN, a police captain called the curfew "a tool" to use if needed. And as the clock ticked past midnight, it appeared police did not need it, calling the protest "very peaceful group tonight."
"It's there as a tool," he said regarding the curfew, which had been announced earlier in the night. "Hopefully that won't be necessary."
Absent on Thursday night was the looting, vandalism, and violence seen on Wednesday that left one man dead, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency.
Even so, Charlotte police tweeted shortly after midnight that two officers were being treated for exposure to a "chemical agent."
—Jason Wells
Protesters took a knee to show solidarity with Kaepernick
During Thursday night's march in Charlotte, many protesters gathered at the intersection of Trade and College Street and took a knee.
The gesture was in solidarity with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick who also took a knee during the national anthem because he said he refused to support a culture of oppression. Kaepernick's act started a movement among sports players around the US making similar gestures during the national anthem.
—Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Charlotte declares midnight curfew amid protests
Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts on Thursday signed a curfew order for midnight at protesters marched through the city's streets for a third night.
The order, which is in effect from midnight to 6 a.m., comes after North Carolina's governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday night amid violent clashes with police and rampant vandalism downtown. One man in the crowd suffered a gunshot wound and later died from his injuries.
National Guard troops were assisting police with crowd control Thursday night as protesters focused on the police video of the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott, demanding that that footage be released.
—Jason Wells
Protesters demand police release shooting video as third night of demonstrations begin
For the third consecutive night, protesters took to the streets of Charlotte, demanding that the police video of Keith Lamont Scott's officer-involved shooting be released to the public.
Charlotte Police Chief Kerr Putney said earlier Thursday he would not release the video, although Scott's family was allowed to view the footage.
Putney said the video "does not give me absolute, definitive, visual evidence that would confirm that a person is pointing a gun."
Through their attorney, Scott's family said the video didn't answer their questions about how he was killed, and wanted it released to the public.
Over the course of two night of violent protests, demonstrators had left windows smashed, businesses looted, and at least on person dead in what police said was a civilian-on-civilian shooting. Community leaders, meanwhile, have argued that the unrest will stop once the video is released the public can see what happened for themselves.
As protesters marched once again through the city on Thursday, crowds called on officials to release the video footage, at times confronted police in riot gear, but otherwise remaining peaceful.
—Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Police identify five people in connection with vandalism, looting
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Thursday identified five people in connection with vandalism and looting that took place in the city Wednesday night.
Ian Bowzer, a Charlotte resident, was charged with damaging property after a video captured him kicking in windows at a Hyatt House hotel.
Two other men were identified as suspects, but they have not been arrested.
Marcellis McKenzie is wanted in connection with damage and looting at a Buffalo Wild Wings, police said. Dejuante Marina is wanted on suspicion of damage and looting at a Jimmy John's.
US Rep. Robert Pittenger told BBC TV on Thursday that protesters in Charlotte, North Carolina, "hate white people because white people are successful and they are not."
Pittenger, a Republican, has represented North Carolina's 9th Congressional District, which includes outer portions of Charlotte and some of the city's northern and eastern suburbs, since 2013. His comments come after two days of violent protests in Charlotte following the officer-involved death of Keith Lamont Scott.
When asked what protesters' grievances were on a BBC TV news program, Pittenger said: "The grievance in their minds – the animus, the anger – they hate white people because white people are successful and they're not."
"It is a welfare state," he said. "We have spent trillions of dollars on welfare, and we've put people in bondage, so they can't be all they're capable of being."
Pittenger apologized later Thursday in a statement.
Read more here.
—Michelle Broder Van Dyke
Man shot during Wednesday night's protest has died
The man who was shot during protests in Charlotte Wednesday night has died.
He was identified as 26-year-old Justin Carr of Charlotte, WCCB reported, and police said they have started a homicide investigation.
Officials had initially said Wednesday night that Carr had died, then corrected their statement to say he was on life support. Carr succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, and his family was notified of his death.
Police earlier said in a statement that Carr was not shot by an officer. But two witnesses told BuzzFeed News they saw Carr fall to the ground as police were firing rubber bullets.
Police on Thursday said Carr appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound before he died, and the investigation is ongoing.
—Claudia Koerner
Family of Keith Lamont Scott view police video of fatal officer-involved shooting
The family of Keith Lamont Scott have seen the two police videos of his officer-involved shooting death, and they said they leaves them with more questions than answers.
The announcement from the family's attorney came little more than an hour after he said they were too overcome with grief to address reporters.
After seeing the videos, the family has asked police to release them to the public. In a statement, family attorney Justin Bamberg said though the videos were difficult to watch, their release would serve transparency and the greater public good.
In the body camera and dash cam video, Scott can be seen exiting his vehicle in a calm manner, and he did not aggressively approach police, the family said. But major questions remain.
"It is impossible to discern from the videos what, if anything, Mr. Scott is holding in his hands," Bamberg said. "When he was shot and killed, Mr. Scott's hands were by his side and he was slowly walking backwards."
The family said they will continue their own investigation into Scott's death.
"For those who wish to protest, we urge you to do so peacefully," the family said in a statement.
—Jason Wells
Attorney for Scott family says they want answers, and peace in Charlotte
The family of Keith Lamont Scott were too overwhelmed with grief to speak to reporters Thursday afternoon as they prepare to watch video footage of the deadly police shooting, their attorney said.
"Emotionally, they weren't ready," attorney Justin Bamberg said.
Scott had been married for 20 years and had seven children in what was described as close-knit family. His wife, Rakeyia, was also there when he died, Bamberg said.
"His wife saw him get shot, and that's something she will never, ever forget," he said.
Family members were set to review video of the shooting on Thursday, and Bamberg said they were hoping it would provide answers. Witnesses to the shooting maintain that Scott did not have a gun, as police have said. As far as Scott's family knew, he didn't own or carry a handgun, Bamberg said.
"I haven't seen any evidence," he said. "None of you have seen any evidence that a gun was there."
And while some in the community have called for the video to be released publicly, Bamberg said Scott's family want to see what it shows first. He referenced other videos that have shown people being killed by police.
"That is traumatic," he said. "We have become desensitized as a society of the killing of citizens in this country, and these videos contribute to that."
Bamberg reiterated that the family does not support violence or looting, a statement they also made Wednesday afternoon.
"But they do support citizens and their right to voice their frustration, to voice their anger," he said.
The treatment of minority Americans by police is a problem, he added.
"They're guilty until proven innocent," Bamberg said. "They're a threat until they prove they're not a threat, and quite frankly, many feel like they're inhuman until they're proven to be human."
—Claudia Koerner
NC governor: "We cannot tolerate any types of violence on citizens or destruction of property"
North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory on Thursday called for calm on the streets of Charlotte after two nights of violent protests.
National Guard troops, had "mobilized" in the city "from all over the state," he added, with their primary duty to protect buildings and businesses.
Multiple storefronts were smashed in during protests in Uptown overnight Wednesday, dozens of people were arrested, and one man who was shot remained in critical condition.
"We cannot tolerate any types of violence on citizens or destruction of property," McCrory said.
McCrory, who also declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, did not address demands from the community to release video of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, which set off the demonstrations.
"We're not going to let a few hours give a negative impact on a great city," McCrory said in responding to a reporter, adding that "I still live here, and I'm proud to live here."
He added that he had a "very nice conversation" with President Obama earlier in the day, but did not elaborate on what they discussed.
The news conference was also attended by Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts and Charlotte Police Chief Kerr Putney.
—Talal Ansari
NBA legend Michael Jordan calls for calm after violent protests in Charlotte
The Charlotte Hornets released a statement Thursday on behalf of team chairman Michael Jordan calling on the community to come together after two nights of violent protests.
"First, I want to express my condolences to the Scott family for their loss. I also wish for a full recovery to those who have been injured.
"In light of the tragic events of the past three days, it is more important than ever that we restore calm and come together, as a community, in peaceful demonstration and conversation, and in constructive and non-violent ways. As part of the fabric of Charlotte, the Hornets organization is committed to working with civic leaders, our elected leaders and law enforcement to foster more trust, transparency and understanding so we can heal and grow together as a community."
—Jon Passantino
Attorney General Loretta Lynch: "We Hear Your Voices"
Attorney General Loretta Lynch commented on the situation in Charlotte on Thursday, urging American to come together and exercise "empathy and understanding" over "pain and accusation."
"We hear your voices and we feel your pain," Lynch said.
In addition, she asked those responsible for violence during the protests to stop, adding that their actions are "drowning out the voices of commitment and change and ushering in more tragedy and grief in our communities."
The Justice Department and FBI are monitoring the situation and Lynch said that DOJ was sending four community relations officials to assist in Charlotte on Thursday.
"The tragic events in Charlotte and in Tulsa, Oklahoma, earlier this week, once again have underscored the divisions that persists between law enforcement officers and the communities that we serve, particularly communities of color," she said.
Lynch added that one of her top priorities is to help heal the divides between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
District Attorney Asks For State Bureau Of Investigation To Investigate Shooting
The Mecklenburg County district attorney announced Thursday that at the request of Keith Scott's family, he asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into the fatal shooting.
"Under state law, the District Attorney must ask for an SBI investigation when he receives a request to do so from the family of a person who was killed as a result of the use of a firearm by a law enforcement officer in the line of duty," a statement from district attorney Andrew Murray reads. "After speaking with an attorney representing Mr. Scott's family today, the District Attorney's Office asked the SBI to investigate the incident."
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Charlotte Police Chief: "I’m Not Going To Jeopardize The Investigation" By Releasing Video
Despite promising transparency in the investigation into the officer-involved fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, Charlotte's police chief said Thursday that he would not release the video of the 43-year-old's death because he did not want to jeopardize the investigation.
"Ultimately, our practice has been not to release" video, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said, but added that a "request has come our way for the party to see it." He was referring to Scott's family, who is expected to watch the video this afternoon.
The press conference came after a second night of violent protests left countless buildings damaged in the North Carolina city, resulting in 44 arrests. Nine civilians and five officers also suffered injuries.
Putney added that due to the possibility of an external investigation, releasing it now could threaten the integrity of the case.
"We release it when we believe it is a compelling reason," he said, "but I'm not going to jeopardize the investigation."
The police chief reiterated his statement that the video itself did not provide concrete evidence that Scott pointed a gun at officers when he was confronted on Tuesday.
"The video does not give me absolute, definitive, visual evidence that would confirm that a person is pointing a gun," Putney said. "I did not see that in the videos that reviewed."
He maintained, though, the totality of the evidence, "supports the version of the truth that we gave."
When a reporter pointed out that Putney had previously promised full transparency in the investigation of Scott's death, the police chief corrected him.
"I never said full transparency. I said transparency," he said. "If you think we should display a victim's worst day for public consumption, that's not the kind of transparency I'm speaking of."
Putney joined Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts to give updates to the protests in Charlotte on Wednesday night.
What began as a peaceful protest soon turned violent, Roberts said, as one civilian was shot in the head and is currently in critical condition.
Putney said that around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon. One person was located with a gunshot wound near Omni Hotel.
Medics had difficulty penetrating the crowd to reach the victim, so officers carried the individual out, he said.
At 8:43 p.m., police deployed gas "because of the size of the crowd," Putney said. "I'm not defending the position," he added.
As the investigation into that shooting continues, businesses throughout the city are back up and running, and Roberts again urged civilians to remain calm and to continue engaging in peaceful protest.
"This is a difficult period for our city. This is not the Charlotte that we know and love," she said.
— Tamerra Griffin
Carolina Panthers Monitoring Events Ahead Of Sunday's NFL Game
Danny Morrison, the president of the Carolina Panthers, released a statement Thursday saying the team is monitoring "events as we prepare for Sunday's home game."
The statement says the team is in contact with government and law enforcement officials.
The Panthers are scheduled to host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 pm.
—Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
Scott Family To See Video Of Police Shooting
Video of the police shooting that killed Scott will be viewed by his family on Thursday, Mayor Roberts told WBTV.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Wednesday that the officer who fired the fatal shots was not wearing a body camera during the incident but three other officers at the scene were wearing them, according to NBC News. Video was also pulled from the police cruiser's dashcam.
–Jessica Simeone
Mayor, Police Chief Holding Press Conference Thursday Morning
Charlotte Newspaper Front Page Captures Unrest In City
The front page of Thursday's The Charlotte Observer, lead with a dramatic image of an injured protester being carried among a sea of police, captures the spirit of unrest that the North Carolina city is facing in the wake of the deadly police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
–Jessica Simeone
Charlotte Mayor Considering Curfew For Thursday Night
Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts said she is considering instituting a curfew in the city Thursday night.
"I will be consulting with our city manager and our police chief and other leaders in our response team to see if that might be a good idea for tonight," Roberts told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts.
A state of emergency was declared in Charlotte Wednesday night during the second night of unrest in the city following the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. The city, she says, has the authority to impose the curfew because it is in a state of emergency.
–Jessica Simeone
National Guard Sent To Charlotte As Second Night Of Protests Turns Violent
A state of emergency was declared for Charlotte, North Carolina, Wednesday night after a violent protests left one person critically injured in a non-police shooting and multiple storefronts smashed and looted.
At least one person was on life support in the shooting that occurred during the second night of violent protests in response to the police shooting death of 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday.
City officials had originally reported that the person died, but later said they were "on life support, critical condition."
Police said they responded to a call for service at 8:31 p.m., when they found one person with an apparent gunshot wound. A medic transported the patient to the local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Mecklenburg EMS told BuzzFeed News.
The Mecklenburg EMS said in a statement later that they treated two additional patients from the same area with non life-threatening injuries. Four officers were also treated for injuries sustained in the course of the demonstrations.
The shooting involved civilians and no police officers fired their weapons, according to city officials.
Read the full report here.
Amid Protests Over Shooting, Charlotte’s Police Chief Draws Respect
From his first day on the job, Kerr Putney, the Charlotte-Mecklenberg chief of police, has been at the center of the fierce national conversation about police violence and race.
In July 2015, when he took the helm after more than two decades on the force, the department had just paid $2.25 million to settle with the family of a 24-year-old black former college football player who was shot and killed by an officer after seeking help after a car accident.
Earlier this year, a cellphone video surfaced showing another officer punching a suspect as fellow members of the force held the man down.
On Tuesday, Keith Lamont Scott was fatally shot at an apartment complex where officers were looking for someone else. Police say Scott was carrying a gun; his family says it was a book. The incident prompted immediate protests.
Through these incidents, Putney has walked a fine line. At a press conference Wednesday morning, Putney said "It's time to change the narrative, because I can tell you from the facts that the story's a little bit different as to how it's been portrayed so far, especially through social media."
Read the full story here.
Charlotte Police Say Black Man Fatally Shot Had Gun, Not A Book
Charlotte Police Chief Kerr Putney said Wednesday that a black man fatally shot by officers Tuesday was armed with a handgun, disputing the man's family's claim that he was holding a book at the time of the shooting.
Putney could not say definitively whether the man, 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott, raised the weapon and pointed it toward an officer.
"He did have a weapon when he exited the vehicle," Putney said. "Officers were giving loud, clear verbal commands. The suspect exited the vehicle with a handgun, threatening officers."
The statement from police comes after a night of unrest in the city where protesters took to the streets, throwing rocks and damaging multiple vehicles. Putney said one protester was arrested and 16 officers were injured.
"It's time to change the narrative, because I can tell you from the facts that the story's a little bit different as to how it's been portrayed so far, especially through social media," Putney said.
Scott's family on Wednesday said they continue to have more questions than answers about how he died. In a statement, Rakeyia Scott, his wife, described him as a loving husband, brother, and friend, and asked protesters to gather peacefully.
Read the full story here.
