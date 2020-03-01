Live Results: South Carolina Democratic Primary
Here are the results for the South Carolina Democratic Primary.
Saturday is the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary, marking the first southern primary of the cycle and the first that is expected to have a large percentage of black voters.
If you’re used to the chaos and confusion of the caucuses in Iowa and Nevada, the primary — which awards 54 pledged delegates — follows a normal system. There’s no Republican primary in the state this year but South Carolinians, regardless of party affiliation, can vote in the Democratic primary, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here are results as they come in:
