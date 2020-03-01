Live Results: South Carolina Democratic Primary

Saturday is the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary, marking the first southern primary of the cycle and the first that is expected to have a large percentage of black voters.

If you’re used to the chaos and confusion of the caucuses in Iowa and Nevada, the primary — which awards 54 pledged delegates — follows a normal system. There’s no Republican primary in the state this year but South Carolinians, regardless of party affiliation, can vote in the Democratic primary, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here are results as they come in: