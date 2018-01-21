BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

18 Little Women Told Us Why They Marched On Saturday

news

18 Little Women Told Us Why They Marched On Saturday

"We’re sick of being seen as princesses."

By BuzzFeed News

Headshot of BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

Posted on January 20, 2018, at 9:09 p.m. ET

Thousands of people took to the streets Saturday for the second annual Women's March, marking the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration and the historic mobilization for women's rights that took place on the same day.

Jessica Kourkounis / Reuters

Women of all ages turned out for the demonstrations, which took place in cities across the United States. BuzzFeed News spoke to some of the youngest marchers about what inspired them to get out and march.

"This movement needs all colors," Sylvie, 6 1/2, told BuzzFeed News while marching with her mother in San Francisco.

Sylvie, age six-and-a-half, and her mom, Melissa, marching in Oakland with signs that say “Black Lives Matter” and… https://t.co/2R9C6L8Ndn
Blake Montgomery 💀 @blakersdozen

Sylvie, age six-and-a-half, and her mom, Melissa, marching in Oakland with signs that say “Black Lives Matter” and… https://t.co/2R9C6L8Ndn

Reply Retweet Favorite

A trio of young ladies in Los Angeles said they marched because "we can do amazing things."

Meet Rylee, Cienna, and Maddie Favorite thing about being a girl: “We can do amazing things” ❤️✨🤘🏻
Brianna Sacks @bri_sacks

Meet Rylee, Cienna, and Maddie Favorite thing about being a girl: “We can do amazing things” ❤️✨🤘🏻

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Esther, Sema, and Ruth — three 11-year-old skateboarders from New York — are determined to "shred the patriarchy."

Esther Forte, 11, Sema Tasalan 11, and Ruth Weinmann, 11, are marching “to shred the patriarchy.” They’re also skat… https://t.co/QLdT4coPCI
Cora Lewis @cora

Esther Forte, 11, Sema Tasalan 11, and Ruth Weinmann, 11, are marching “to shred the patriarchy.” They’re also skat… https://t.co/QLdT4coPCI

Reply Retweet Favorite

“We’re sick of being seen as princesses so we made our own take on it," said Ava, 13, who marched in Los Angeles.

Ok I lied this is the best. These 13-year-olds “took damsels in distress and turned it around.” “We’re sick of be… https://t.co/bOI5nCMX5Q
Brianna Sacks @bri_sacks

Ok I lied this is the best. These 13-year-olds “took damsels in distress and turned it around.” “We’re sick of be… https://t.co/bOI5nCMX5Q

Reply Retweet Favorite

In Washington, DC, 10-year-old Ida said she skipped a Girl Scouts event to march because "it's more important to me."

Ida, 10, was supposed to be at a Girls Scouts event but she chose to be at the #womensmarch instead. She’s been to… https://t.co/jYeXwg2cHk
Nidhi Subbaraman @NidhiSubs

Ida, 10, was supposed to be at a Girls Scouts event but she chose to be at the #womensmarch instead. She’s been to… https://t.co/jYeXwg2cHk

Reply Retweet Favorite

“We’re here to support the equality of all women and people of color of all genders and sexualities,” said Phoebe, 14, who marched with three other young women in New York Saturday.

Phoebe Hill, 14, Josie Lally, 13, Rebecca Lally, 11, &amp; Gwyneth Geoghan, 10, also marched one year ago today. Phoebe… https://t.co/ZPnLZ1G0NV
Cora Lewis @cora

Phoebe Hill, 14, Josie Lally, 13, Rebecca Lally, 11, &amp; Gwyneth Geoghan, 10, also marched one year ago today. Phoebe… https://t.co/ZPnLZ1G0NV

Reply Retweet Favorite

This 2-year-old Rosie the Riveter from San Francisco (her actual name is Margot) is getting an early start on the fight for equal pay.

Margot, age two-and-a-half, in Oakland. Someone just asked if Margot gets union wages.
Blake Montgomery 💀 @blakersdozen

Margot, age two-and-a-half, in Oakland. Someone just asked if Margot gets union wages.

Reply Retweet Favorite

These four young New Yorkers said they marched because Trump is “sending people out of the country" and leaving “kids without their parents and parents without their kids." And because "he treats women like baby dolls.”

Danielle, 9, Allie, 11, Sophia, 10, and Sophia, 12, are here with their parents because the president keeps “sendin… https://t.co/g5v4YBNtXi
Cora Lewis @cora

Danielle, 9, Allie, 11, Sophia, 10, and Sophia, 12, are here with their parents because the president keeps “sendin… https://t.co/g5v4YBNtXi

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT