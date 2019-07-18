These Journalists Are Facing Huge Threats And Injustice For Pursuing The Truth
Press freedoms are under assault around the world. These are the most urgent cases in July.
New UN report squarely blames Saudi Arabia and implicates prince for journalist’s murder.
Crime reporter shot to death at her home in Mexico.
Journalist arrested covering May Day demonstrations.
Independent Tanzanian journalist still missing.
Disappeared reporter turns up in prison, held with limited communication.
Journalist imprisoned for covering Kashmir conflict faces health concerns.
No progress in murder of investigative journalist.
Journalist rearrested on dubious charges.
Nearly 20 years behind bars for his journalism.
Chinese journalist arrested for reporting on labor rights.
