BuzzFeed News And HuffPost Are Launching A 10-Month Talent Residency

HuffPost and BuzzFeed News are launching a 10-month Talent Residency focused on fostering and supporting the social growth and creativity of a small cohort of short-form content creators.

BuzzFeed’s expert Creators team has spent the last two months scouting talent with unique lived experiences to be a part of this exciting residency. We received more than 1,000 applications and, with an eye toward diversity, ultimately selected 10 creators who have something compelling to say about a wide range of topics, such as identity, culture, equality, health, parenting, personal finance, and more.

We will be featuring these creators’ content on social channels for HuffPost and BuzzFeed News to elevate the stories and topics that their ― and our ― communities care about. Our goal is to give these rising stars the platform and support to prepare them for careers as creators, while also providing our audience with engaging and meaningful vertical video content. We hope you enjoy it!