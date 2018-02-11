BuzzFeed News

Here Are All The Medals The US Won At The Pyeongchang Olympics

Here Are All The Medals The US Won At The Pyeongchang Olympics

The United States won 23 medals and came in fourth overall in the medal count.

Last updated on February 23, 2018, at 9:36 p.m. ET

Posted on February 10, 2018, at 9:40 p.m. ET

Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed
Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

The men's curling team beat Sweden on Feb. 24 to take home the Team USA's first ever curling gold.

John Sibley / Reuters

Team USA won gold in women's hockey on Feb. 22.

Bruce Bennett / Getty Images
David Wise won gold in the men's freeski halfpipe on Feb. 21.

Loic Venance / AFP / Getty Images

Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall became the first Americans to win gold in cross-country skiing, with a dramatic photo-finish in the women's team sprint on Feb. 21.

Lars Baron / Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin won gold in the women's giant slalom on Feb. 15.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images


Shaun White of Team USA won gold in the men's halfpipe snowboarding final on Feb. 13.

David Ramos / Getty Images

Chloe Kim of Team USA won gold in the women's halfpipe snowboarding final on Feb. 13.

Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

Red Gerard won the men's slopestyle snowboarding competition on Feb. 11.

Kin Cheung / AP Photo

Jamie Anderson won the women's slopestyle snowboarding competition on Feb. 12.

Issei Kato / Reuters
Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

Kyle Mack won silver in the men's snowboarding big air even on Feb. 24.

Clive Mason / Getty Images


Mikaela Shiffrin won silver in the women's alpine combined on Feb. 22.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images
Alex Ferreira won silver in the men's freeski halfpipe on Feb, 21.

Loic Venance / AFP / Getty Images

Jamie Anderson won silver in women's snowboard big air on Feb. 21.

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images

Lauren Gibbs and Elana Meyers Taylor took silver in the women's bobsled competition on Feb. 21.

Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters

Nick Goepper celebrated after placing second in the men's ski slopestyle competition on Feb. 18.

Dylan Martinez / Reuters
John-Henry Krueger celebrated winning the silver medal in the men's 1,000m short track speed skating event on Feb. 17.

Aris Messinis / AFP / Getty Images

Chris Mazdzer came second in the men's singles luge on Feb. 11, the first time the US has won a medal in the event.

Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters
Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

The US celebrated their bronze medal in the speed skating women's team pursuit on Feb. 21.

John Sibley / Reuters
Lindsey Vonn won bronze in the women's downhill skiing on Feb. 20.

Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

Siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani won bronze in the ice dance section of the figure skating competition on Feb. 20.

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Brita Sigourney won bronze in the freestyle skiing halfpipe event on Feb. 20.

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Arielle Gold won bronze in the women's halfpipe snowboarding final on Feb. 12.

Issei Kato / Reuters
US won bronze in the team figure skating event on Feb. 12.

Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed


