Here Are All The Medals The US Won At The Pyeongchang Olympics
The United States won 23 medals and came in fourth overall in the medal count.
The men's curling team beat Sweden on Feb. 24 to take home the Team USA's first ever curling gold.
Team USA won gold in women's hockey on Feb. 22.
David Wise won gold in the men's freeski halfpipe on Feb. 21.
Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall became the first Americans to win gold in cross-country skiing, with a dramatic photo-finish in the women's team sprint on Feb. 21.
Mikaela Shiffrin won gold in the women's giant slalom on Feb. 15.
Shaun White of Team USA won gold in the men's halfpipe snowboarding final on Feb. 13.
Chloe Kim of Team USA won gold in the women's halfpipe snowboarding final on Feb. 13.
Red Gerard won the men's slopestyle snowboarding competition on Feb. 11.
Jamie Anderson won the women's slopestyle snowboarding competition on Feb. 12.
Kyle Mack won silver in the men's snowboarding big air even on Feb. 24.
Mikaela Shiffrin won silver in the women's alpine combined on Feb. 22.
Alex Ferreira won silver in the men's freeski halfpipe on Feb, 21.
Jamie Anderson won silver in women's snowboard big air on Feb. 21.
Lauren Gibbs and Elana Meyers Taylor took silver in the women's bobsled competition on Feb. 21.
Nick Goepper celebrated after placing second in the men's ski slopestyle competition on Feb. 18.
John-Henry Krueger celebrated winning the silver medal in the men's 1,000m short track speed skating event on Feb. 17.
Chris Mazdzer came second in the men's singles luge on Feb. 11, the first time the US has won a medal in the event.
The US celebrated their bronze medal in the speed skating women's team pursuit on Feb. 21.
Lindsey Vonn won bronze in the women's downhill skiing on Feb. 20.
Siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani won bronze in the ice dance section of the figure skating competition on Feb. 20.
Brita Sigourney won bronze in the freestyle skiing halfpipe event on Feb. 20.
Arielle Gold won bronze in the women's halfpipe snowboarding final on Feb. 12.
US won bronze in the team figure skating event on Feb. 12.
