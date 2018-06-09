Future History 1968: Walter Cronkite Takes On The Vietnam War
Watch the latest episode in our series exploring the year that shaped the world as we know it.
CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite's broadcasts helped keep the US government accountable during the Vietnam War.
Watch how he helped uncover the truth in the latest episode of Future History: 1968.
Future History: 1968 is a new series that lets you witness one of the wildest years in history the way you witness the news now.
