Future History 1968: The Tide Turns On The Vietnam War

Future History 1968: The Tide Turns On The Vietnam War

Watch the latest episode of our series exploring the year that shaped the world as we know it.

By BuzzFeed News and Mikhail Zygar and Karen Shainyan

Posted on May 12, 2018, at 11:42 a.m. ET

In 1968, despite intense public protests against the Vietnam War, the US wasn't backing down.

Then, in a move that shifted the course of history, the new head of the Department of Defense changed his position on the war when he was just a few weeks into the job.

Watch the dramatic developments unfold in the latest episode of Future History: 1968.

Produced by 1968.Digital.

