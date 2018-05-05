Future History 1968: The Space Race Heats Up
The last time tensions between Russia and the US were so high, the two countries were scrambling to make it to the moon.
The Space Race was so fervent by 1968 that Yuri Gagarin, the first man to make it to space, had become a celebrity in the USSR.
But his next challenge was to beat American Neil Armstrong to the moon — and neither the USSR nor the US were prepared.
Watch the drama unfold with the technology of today. 🚀
Future History: 1968 is a new series that lets you witness one of the wildest years in history the way you witness the news now. Follow us on Facebook Watch for new episodes each week. 🤳
