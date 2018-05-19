Future History 1968: What Student Protests In 1968 Would Look Like Today
Watch the latest episode of our series exploring the year that shaped the world as we know it.
From the Vietnam War to racial injustice and restrictive rules about sex, young people in 1968 had plenty to protest.
Watch how student unrest that started on campuses eventually changed the world in the latest episode of Future History: 1968.
Future History: 1968 is a new series that lets you witness one of the wildest years in history the way you'd view the news now. Follow us on Facebook Watch for new episodes each week! 🤳
-
Contact BuzzFeed News at bfnews@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
1968.digital
Contact Mikhail Zygar at anushka.patil+mikhailzygar@buzzfeed.com.
-
1968.digital
Contact Karen Shainyan at anushka.patil+karenshainyan@buzzfeed.com.