Future History 1968: Bobby Kennedy Runs For President
Watch the latest episode in our series exploring the year that shaped the world as we know it.
Bobby Kennedy was a golden boy from a powerful political family when he won the hearts of young and marginalized voters in 1968.
The presidential primaries were heating up and Kennedy had just won a major victory — and then it was all cut short.
Watch it unfold in the latest episode of Future History: 1968.
