Future History 1968: The Beatles Go To India

Watch the latest episode in our series exploring the year that shaped the world as we know it.

By BuzzFeed News and Mikhail Zygar and Timur Bekmambetov - 1968.digital and Karen Shainyan

Posted on July 21, 2018, at 7:17 p.m. ET

The Beatles were international phenomenons facing overwhelming levels of fame when, despite mocking from the English media, they took off to India in search of spiritual growth.

Watch it all unfold in Future History: 1968.

Produced by 1968.Digital.

Future History: 1968 is a new series that lets you witness one of the wildest years in history the way you witness the news now. Follow us on Facebook Watch for new episodes each week 🤳

