Hillary Clinton Made History — Then Skewered Donald Trump With One Tweet Comment
Reporting from Philadelphia: Ruby Cramer, Bim Adewunmi, Evan McMorris-Santoro, Darren Sands, Adrian Carrasquillo, Mary Ann Georgantopoulos, Jim Dalrymple, Dominic Holden, Emma Loop, John Stanton, Katherine Miller, and Ben Smith.
Here's where things stand:
- Hillary Clinton accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination on Thursday night — the first woman of a major US political party to do so — with a speech that laid out a broad agenda and assailed her rival, Donald Trump.
- She especially skewered Trump with this line: "A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons."
- She rebuked Trump's controversial proposals, saying, "we will not build a wall, instead, we will build an economy where everyone who wants a good job can get one."
- Overall, Clinton's speech largely built a hopeful view of America's future, but to get to that future, she said, the nation has to get past a "moment of reckoning." She added, "powerful forces are threatening to pull us apart. Bonds of trust and respect are fraying."
- And she nodded to her own historic moment: "When there are no ceilings, the sky's the limit. So let's keep going, until every one of the 161 million women and girls across America has the opportunity she deserves."
- Earlier, Chelsea Clinton introduced her mother and painted a deeply personal portrait. "She's a listener, a doer. She is a woman driven by compassion, by faith, but a fierce sense of justice and a heart full of love."
- One of the most emotional speeches of the night came from Khizr Khan, the father of Humayun Khan, a Muslim American soldier who was killed in 2004 while protecting his unit in Iraq. "Hillary Clinton was right when she called my son 'the best of America,'" Khan said. "If it was up to Donald Trump, he never would have been in America." He then offered to give Trump his own copy of the Constitution.
- And retired Gen. John Allen delivered a forceful speech on foreign policy on Clinton's behalf. "To our enemies, you will fear us ... ISIS, we will defeat you," he said, adding that Clinton is "the kind of commander-in-chief America needs. I know this because I served with her."
- Some parents adorably brought their young daughters to the convention so they could listen to Clinton's acceptance speech, and a lot of people are tired of Clinton's campaign anthem, "Fight Song."
Hillary Clinton accepted the Democratic party's nomination for president on Thursday, securing her place in history as the first woman to lead the presidential ticket of a major US party.
During her hourlong speech at the Democratic National Convention, Clinton talked about her own life and what had driven her to public service, emphasizing the lessons her mother had taught her.
Hillary and Bill Clinton had a ball when the balloons dropped
SO. MANY. BALLOONS.
President Obama and Bill Clinton congratulate Hillary
Bernie Sanders also made another appeal for unity in the Democratic party.
Protests continue as Clinton accepts nomination
Hillary Clinton assumes her place in history
Hillary Clinton assumed her place in history Thursday, officially accepting the Democratic Party's nomination for president.
"Standing here as my mother's daughter, and my daughter's mother, I'm so happy this day has come," she said.
The stakes were high for the first female presidential nominee of a major party who is entering a general election with an email scandal that just won't go away and a very unconventional Republican rival.
And shortly after taking the stage, she addressed another issue that has dogged her campaign, former primary rival Bernie Sanders. After praising his campaign for bringing millions of passionate voters into the fold, she had a message for his fervent supporters, some of whom continued to demonstrate on the convention floor: "I heard you. Your cause is our cause."
After a day packed with speakers highlighting Clinton's credentials, her daughter, Chelsea, highlighted the personal side of a career politician who also has a major likability issue.
Clinton's own message, however, was one of steady, unifying leadership in the face of an uncertain world. And she cast her experience and leadership experience against that of Trump.
"Don't let anyone tell you our country is weak, we're not," she said, referring to Trump. "He's forgetting every last one of us."
Even as protesters held a mock trial for Clinton outside the convention, and with Sanders supporters in silent protest in the stands, she keyed in her message of unity to bring about change.
"Stronger together is not just a lesson from our history, it is not just a slogan for our campaign, it is a guiding principle for the country we've always been and the future we are going to build," she said.
Only then did Clinton make history and officially accept the nomination.
"It is with humility, determination, and boundless confidence in America's promise that I accept your nomination for president," she proclaimed.
Clinton set off to do what so many had said she needed to do: Reset her image with the American public with more insight into Hillary the Human.
"Through all these years of public service," she said, "the 'service' part has always come easier to me than the 'public' part."
She recalled the moments growing up that inspired her life of public service — the underserved, the underprivileged, the socioeconomic injustices were the fuel.
"Simply caring is not enough," Clinton said. "To drive real progress, you have to change both hearts and laws."
Much of her speech, however, stuck to key elements of her stump speeches: Get big money out politics via the Supreme Court, job creation, gun control, education, security, women's health care liberties, immigration reform — the campaign list continued.
"Now, you didn't hear any of this from Donald Trump at his convention," Clinton said. "He spoke for 70-odd minutes – and I do mean odd — and offered zero solutions. But we already know he doesn't believe these things."
Clinton also devoted a large section of her address to targeting Trump's business record, rhetoric on national security and world affairs, lack of policy specifics, and focus on devision and fear — a common refrain from the campaign trail.
"Just ask yourself, do you really think Donald Trump has the temperament to be commander-in-chief?" she asked the crowd. "A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons."
She could, however, be the woman that unites a nation fraying at the seams with fractured political parties, Clinton said.
"I know that at a time when so much seems to be pulling us apart, it can be hard to imagine how we'll ever pull together again, but I'm here to tell you tonight – progress is possible," she said. "When we do, America will be greater than ever."
—Jason Wells and Tasneem Nashrulla
The man who currently holds the job, at least, approved of the speech:
Here's the biographical video, directed by Shonda Rhimes and narrated by Morgan Freeman:
Watch the full speech here.
Speaking just before Hillary Clinton accepted the Democratic nomination for president, Chelsea Clinton said her mother "never, ever forgets who she's fighting for."
Chelsea Clinton, now 36 years old, started her DNC speech on behalf of her mother by talking about her own experiences with motherhood.
"Every day that I spend as Charlotte and Aidan's mother, I think about my own mother, my wonderful, thoughtful, hilarious mother," Chelsea said proudly as her father, Bill Clinton, watched from the audience.
"People ask me all the time, 'How does she do it?' She never, ever forgets who she's fighting for."
Chelsea referenced the Clintons' failed Health Security Act of 1994, for which Hillary was appointed by her husband to head a task force for the bill.
"I've also seen her at the low points," Chelsea said, "like the summer of 1994. ...
"I saw it up close. It was bruising. It was exhausting. She fought her heart out, and, as all of you know, she lost. For me, then 14 years old, it was pretty tough to watch. But my mom, she was amazing. She took a little time to replenish her spirits. Family movie nights definitely helped. Dad, as all of you now know, liked Police Academy. My mom and I loved Pride and Prejudice, and then she just got right back to work, because she believed she could still make a difference for kids."
"I hope that someday my children will be as proud of me as I am of my mom," Chelsea said.
Backstage, waiting to deliver her own speech, Hillary watched on:
—Lindsey Adler
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar introduces himself as Michael Jordan
When the NBA Hall-of-Famer appeared at the DNC Thursday, he introduced himself as Michael Jordan. "Hello, everyone. I'm Michael Jordan, and I'm here with Hillary," Abdul-Jabbar said, adding. "I said that because I know that Donald Trump couldn't tell the difference."
Here’s what Philly residents think about the DNC in their city
Thousands of people have descended on Philadelphia for the Democratic National Convention, bringing with them traffic, long lines, and, naturally, ~hot takes~.
Get them here.
—Open Lab News Bot
PHILADELPHIA — After friends Jensen Walcott and Jake Reed were fired from the same pizza place for discussing their wages, they never thought they'd be invited to speak about equal pay at the DNC, the teens told BuzzFeed News Thursday.
Last month Walcott found out that she was paid 0.25 cents less than Reed — even though they were hired on the same day for the same job at the same restaurant.
When Walcott asked her boss why, she and Reed were fired for discussing their wages.
After media in their hometown of Kansas City reported the story, Hillary Clinton tweeted, "Good for you, Jensen. Every woman deserves equal pay, non matter what her age. Keep up the hard work and courage."
"I thought this would be a little story in Kansas," Jensen told BuzzFeed News after her speech at the DNC. "We were ecstatic when Hillary Clinton tweeted at me, but never did I think the story would become so big."
While Reed will turn 18 in time to vote, Jensen will still be 17 years old in November.
"Being 17, this isn't a subject that's talked about much, but I want to encourage people to do so," Reed said.
"You're allowed to talk about your salary," Jensen Walcott said. "It's empowering."
"I may have lost my job but I'm glad I spoke up for myself," Walcott said. —Mary Ann Georgantopoulos
These people brought their daughters to see Hillary’s historic acceptance speech
"This is history," said Monica Johnson. "I want to show her that we can do anything as women. She is a young lady, and I want her to see that anything is possible with hard work. I want her to see that one woman brought everyone together on the last day of this convention. It shows that this is our time."
Read more here
buzzfeed.com
Father of slain American Muslim soldier gave a moving speech about his son's sacrifice
Khizr Khan, the father of Humayun Khan, a Muslim American soldier who was killed in 2004 at the age of 27 while protecting his unit in Iraq, said, "Tonight we are proud to stand here as parents of Capt. Humayun Khan, and as patriotic American Muslims with undivided loyalty to our country."
He said that his son had dreams of being a military lawyer, "but he put those dreams aside the day he sacrificed his life to save the lives of his fellow soldiers."
"Hillary Clinton was right when she called my son 'the best of America,'" Khan said. "If it was up to Donald Trump, he never would have been in America."
Khan went on to criticize Trump, saying he "consistently smears the character of Muslims."
"He vows to build walls and ban us from this country. Donald Trump, you're asking Americans to trust you with their future. Let me ask you, have you ever read the United States constitution? I will gladly lend you my copy."
Addressing Trump, he said, "You have sacrificed nothing, and no one. We cannot solve our problems by building walls and sowing division. We are stronger together."
Khan called on Americans and immigrants "not to take this election lightly."
"This is a historic election," he said. "I request to honor the sacrifice of my son."
Watch the video:
Sanders supports claims constant harassment for handmade sign at DNC
PHILADELPHIA — Erika Onsrud, a Sanders delegate from Minneapolis, was holding a sign saying "Bern It Down" when she was approached by a DNC official who brought her into the hall to talk about the sign.
The other side of the sign has a red line and circle over the word "Oligarchy."
"I told her I'd put it in my bag and immediately just ended the confrontation and walked away quickly back up the stairs," Onsrud told BuzzFeed News.
The official, she said, told her that only official campaign signs were allowed.
"This is my concern: Yesterday they were handing out hand-made signs to the Hillary delegates that were I'm guessing not approved campaign," Onsrud said.
She recalled seeing an Alaska sign with a husky on it that stated: "Alaska delegates for her."
Onsrud claimed she has been getting harassed for her credentials every time she walks around with her sign.
"I have been told that I'm not allowed to stand because the person behind me can't see. I've also been told that I'm not allowed to hold the sign in the air because the people behind me can't see," she said. "I really feel like I have a right to my First Amendment speech. I tried to take the sign on the floor and they physically tried to remove the sign from me, which I'm quick."
Other Bernie delegates have had their actions heavily policed as well, she added.
With DNC officials and Hillary Clinton supporters concerned about a "Bernie or Bust" insurrection during the nominee's big primitive moment, tensions have been high leading up to the finale speech.
Still, Onsrud said harassment was not acceptable.
"I was elected to carry the voice of the state of Minnesota at large, and I represent my very progressive neighborhood community of northeastern Minneapolis, so I want to carry their voice," she said. "That's what I was elected to do."
—Emma Loop
Donald Trump says he wanted to "hit back" speakers at DNC
Donald Trump said he wanted to "hit back" the speakers who criticized him during this week's Democratic National Convention.
"Boy, do you need a thick skin, how would you like to be me watching that garbage last night?" Trump asked supporters at a rally Thursday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. "Man. I mean, I was hit by every side."
Trump said he had been speaking about it with a governor, who talked him out of responding directly to individual speakers.
"They said so many things about me, most of which, not all of it, a little bit of truth there I guess, but most of which is a lie," Trump said he told the governor. "I said, 'I'm gonna hit this one, I'm gonna hit that one.'"
The governor advised him to focus instead on defeating Hillary Clinton, Trump said.
Trump made similar comments earlier in the day in Davenport, Iowa.
"I wanted to hit a couple of those speakers so hard, I would have hit them," he said to applause. "I was gonna hit them so, I was all set."
Trump repeated that he got a call from a governor offering advice.
"I was gonna hit one guy in particular, a very little guy, I was going to hit this guy so hard his head would spin, he wouldn't know what the hell happened," Trump said.
He added he had previously hit back at political opponents so they've "never recovered."
"I was going to hit a number of those speakers so hard their heads would spin, they'd never recover," Trump continued. "And that's what I did, that's why I still don't have a lot of people endorsing me, they've never recovered."
Immigration activist and parent of fallen military officer will sit with Clinton family
President Bill Clinton and vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine will be joined in Hillary Clinton's box by Khizr Khan, whose son, Army soldier Humayun S. M. Khan, was was one of 14 American Muslims who died serving the US after the 9/11 attacks. Immigration activists Astrid Silva, Karla Oritz, and Francisca Ortiz, a campaign source said. All spoke at the convention.
Chelsea Clinton; her husband Marc Mezvinsky; Kaine's wife, Anne Holton; Hillary Clinton's brothers; and Kaine's family will also be in the box. —Ruby Cramer
People are...fed up with Clinton's anthem, "Fight Song"
If you've been following the 2016 elections, there's a very good chance you've heard Rachel Platten's "Fight Song", which has played frequently at Hillary Clinton's rallies.
People are growing tired of it, though. Like, really tired:
"If I never hear Fight Song again, it will be too soon," one person wrote on Twitter.
Read more of the frustration here.
—Tasneem Nashrulla
Family members of slain police officers called for unity in their address to the DNC
Family members of slain police officers spoke called for unity in their address to the DNC.
"For 19 years, my son protected us a Philadelphia police officer. Every morning, for 19 years, he put on his uniform," said Wayne Walker, the mother of Philadelphia Police Officer Moses Walker, who was shot and killed on his way home from his shift.
After her son died, she found a pile of wrapped Christmas presents in his room in August.
"He always thought ahead," Walker said. "He bought gifts for relatives, for single parents, for strangers down on their luck. Moses did not live long enough to give all the gifts he had to give. While we are here, we must do the good we can."
Barbara Owens, the mother of slain Cleveland Police Officer Derek Owens, talked about how her son was a great father.
"His wife worked mornings, so he was the one who had to comb his daughter's hair. His friends joked and said he made it harder for the others because he did such a good job," Owens said.
After he was killed, they heard about his "positive influence" from many people.
"One woman said that when she was a troubled teenager, Derek saw in her what she couldn't see in herself. Because of him, she's a better mother," Owens said. "Derek has left a legacy of service, integrity and love. And we never want the sacrifice of Derek and other officers to ever be forgotten."
Jennifer Loudon, the wife of slain Chicago Police Officer Thor Soderberg, said her husband joined the force to help people, recalling how she once he got a call about a boy who had stolen a belt and only had a rope to keep his pants up.
"Thor negotiated and the charges were dropped. He also paid for the belt," Loudon said. "He knew that every word he spoke, and yes, every arrest he made, defined what it meant to serve and protect. He knew effective policing required treating people with kindness and respect."
—Tasneem Nashrulla
Some DNC attendees brought their daughters to the convention floor to witness history
Josh Shapiro, democratic nominee for Pennsylvania Attorney General and DNC delegate, attended the convention with his 14-year-old daughter, Sophia.
"At the end the day this is history, I want my daughter to see it first hand, that is far more important than any superficial political conversation anyone could have," Shapiro told BuzzFeed News.
Sophia used to joke with her dad that she aspired to be the first woman president.
"It's OK," Shapiro said, if she isn't.
– Ben Smith
Joe Torsella, a former U.S. ambassador who is currently running for state treasurer in Pennsylvania, brought his daughter, Grace, to the convention floor.
Angela Alsobrooks, a delegate and State's Attorney of Prince George's County, Maryland, also attended the convention with her daughter.
As did Kyle Newmuis.
Newmuis, whose wife works for the host committee, attended the convention Twith their 7-year-old daughter, Sidney.
"I wanted her to have some stories to go back to school with," he told BuzzFeed News.
–Ben Smith
People helping those with disabilities frustrated at the DNC
PHILADELPHIA — Delegates and volunteers helping disabled people at the convention became frustrated as staff increasingly tried to clear people out of the limited space in the arena's main floor — even those with passes to be there.
Viola Rylas Figueroa, 49, had been volunteering to take care of people with disabilities at the convention all week, but she told BuzzFeed News that organizers were extremely unprepared.
"I don't think they planned for it at all," Rylas Figueroa told BuzzFeed News, pointing to the lack of places on the convention floor for disabled people to watch the proceedings.
Although there were a handful of areas cordoned off for people in wheelchairs, she said, "All of the [Americans with Disabilities Act] spaces are taken up. They should have reserved a space for ADA people."
"They even ran out of wheelchairs," she added.
Staff also told delegates those accompanying people in the disabled seating section to abandon the people they were caring for.
Biz Porter and two other delegates were assisting three people in the ADA section, including one person in a wheel chair. Staff repeatedly told the trio to move along, separating them from the three people they were assisting.
"It's like they're saying, people who need the most help must be left in one spot and have us leave them," Porter said.
Rylas Figueroa, from North Carolina, signed up to volunteer double-shifts each day of the convention in order to attend the event — and she saved $1,400 of her own money to make the trip. But she said she was frustrated Thursday night that it was so hard to do her job. "It is not planned out at all."
—Dominic Holden
Some Bernie Sanders delegates have at least discussed the potential of a walkout during Clinton's speech
BuzzFeed News' Evan McMorris-Santoro reports that some Bernie Sanders supporters are at least discussing a walkout during Hillary Clinton's speech Thursday night.
Fliers have also been circulated for a coordinated walkout with Green Party candidate Jill Stein and "Bernie or Bust" activists.
The fliers state:
"Join our revolutionary delegates as they part ways with the DNC and neoliberal politics. Delegates will tear up their DNC Credentials one by one and exchange them for People's Credentials. As Hillary Clinton gives her acceptance speech at Wells Fargo Center, we the 99% will gather to declare our political independence from the two parties of Wall Street."
Other protesters could already be seen in the halls of the convention, including Code Pink activists with signs calling for an end to settlement building in Palestine.
—Lindsey Adler
Here are excerpts from Hillary Clinton's DNC speech
Hillary Clinton's campaign released the following excerpts from her speech scheduled for Thursday night:
"America is once again at a moment of reckoning. Powerful forces are threatening to pull us apart. Bonds of trust and respect are fraying. And just as with our founders there are no guarantees. It's truly is up to us. We have to decide whether we're going to work together so we can all rise together. We are clear-eyed about what our country is up against. But we are not afraid. We will rise to the challenge, just as we always have. So I want to tell you tonight how we're going to empower all Americans to live better lives. My primary mission as President will be to create more opportunity and more good jobs with rising wages right here in the United States. From my first day in office to my last. Especially in places that for too long have been left out and left behind. From our inner cities to our small towns, Indian Country to Coal Country. From the industrial Midwest to the Mississippi Delta to the Rio Grande Valley. The choice we face is just as stark when it comes to our national security. Anyone reading the news can see the threats and turbulence we face. From Baghdad and Kabul, to Nice and Paris and Brussels, to San Bernardino and Orlando, we're dealing with determined enemies that must be defeated. No wonder people are anxious and looking for reassurance — looking for steady leadership. Every generation of Americans has come together to make our country freer, fairer, and stronger. None of us can do it alone. That's why we are stronger together."
— Tasneem Nashrulla
Bernie Sanders supporters are wearing glow-in-the-dark shirts that read "Enough is Enough"
Bernie Sanders supporters created glow-in-the-dark shirts ahead of the convention to show silent support for the candidate, according to The Hill.
While the shirts will certainly be noticed with the lights lowered in the stands, Sanders supporters do not plan to protest in the form of an organized walkout.
– Lindsey Adler
Sarah McBride becomes first trans person to address a national political convention
Sarah McBride, national press secretary of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, became the first trans person to address a national political convention on Thursday.
"My name is Sarah McBride and I am a proud transgender American," McBride said to loud cheers and applause from the crowd.
McBride, who came out four years ago, said her struggle for equality became urgent when her future husband Andrew began battling cancer.
"I met Andy, who was a transgender man fighting for equality, and we fell in love. Even in the face of his terminal illness, this 28-year-old never wavered in his commitment to our cause and his belief that this country can change," McBride said.
Andrew passed away four days after their wedding in 2014.
"Knowing Andy left me profoundly changed, but more than anything else, his passing taught me thats every day matters when it comes to building a world where every person can live their lives to the fullest. Hillary Clinton understands the urgency of our fight," she said.
McBride also spoke about how LGBTQ people are still targets of hate in America — "hate that lives in both laws and in hearts."
"But I believe that tomorrow can be different," she said. "Tomorrow we can be respected and protected, especially if Hillary Clinton is our president. And that is why I am proud to stand here and say, that I'm with her."
—Tasneem Nashrulla
Will the DNC’s grand finale be enough?
American politics is exhausting.
As the DNC comes to its conclusion, I am struck that the election itself is still four months away. Four months! I will have my eyebrows threaded no fewer than seven times before then. While Americans wait to vote, many new "revelations" will have lost their shine, and the furrows in which our conceptions have taken root will be even more established. In the UK, where I'm from, the election campaign cycle is a tighter-run affair. The overwhelming feeling here? Tiredness, but with a narrow sliver of anticipation woven into the fabric.
All week, there has been a coiled feeling to the activities at the DNC. The Bernie supporters had a lot to say and were unapologetic in expressing their views. As the speakers read their speeches there were muted and short-lived chants of "No TPP!" and "Ber-nie!" from the delegate floor.
On Wednesday night, during Barack Obama's barnstorming speech, I was briefly in the corridors in the Wells Fargo Centre. Two men, wearing "BERN DNC" T-shirts (designed in the black, red, and white of RUN DMC) with a banner raised between them, walked around the arena's halls, chanting their opposition to Obama's support of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). In the crush on the way out of the arena, at the AT&T subway station, a man walked to the express northbound train, carrying a "SILENCED BY THE DNC" sign, with tape over his mouth. The chanting and protesting will continue.
The ride is not as smooth as it used to be.
Read more of culture writer Bim Adewunmi's latest dispatch here.
Visually impaired delegates say the DNC’s accommodations are severely lacking
PHILADELPHIA — Visually impaired delegates told BuzzFeed News the Democratic National Convention has done a dismal job of accommodating them, despite the party boasting about the event's accessibility.
"All of it was a lie," says Mark Lasser, a visually impaired delegate from Colorado. Last week, event organizers said they were implementing "an unparalleled accessibility plan to make" the Philadelphia event "the most inclusive and accessible in history."
That plan, according to a press release, would help "build upon the promise of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by removing barriers for all American's [sic] with disabilities who wish to be involved in the Convention."
But Lasser says visually impaired delegates' accommodation requests were all but rebuffed.
Read more about the issue here.
—Emma Loop
Joaquin Castro, now in the spotlight, to take aim at Trump in speech
PHILADELPHIA — Rep. Joaquin Castro has been making the usual rounds — Texas delegation breakfasts and Latino unity events — at this year's Democratic National Convention.
But instead of being asked about his brother's chance of becoming Hillary Clinton's vice presidential nominee, the focus has shifted to his own political future.
With Julián Castro sidelined because of a decision in recent weeks by the Obama administration to bar cabinet officials from addressing the convention, the responsibility falls on Joaquin Castro to speak for the most high-profile Mexican-American family in Democratic politics.
In his speech, obtained by BuzzFeed News, Castro will tell the story of his grandmother, who came from Mexico to the United States in 1922. "She wasn't a rapist or a murderer," Castro will say, "she was a six-year-old orphan."
Read more about his upcoming remarks here.
—Adrian Carrasquillo
What does history teach us about the 2016 election?
A lot of people look at 2016 and say none of this has happened before. John Dickerson, host of CBS' Face The Nation, looks at it and says actually quite a lot of it has happened before.
In his new book Whistlestop, Dickerson recounts stories of past presidential campaigns that help to explain and contextualize the current, weirder than usual presidential election.
Dickerson joined No One Knows Anything to talk about the book — and which candidate from the past reminds him the most of Donald Trump.
Go to the podcast here.
Shonda Rhimes says Hillary Clinton is a badass
PHILADELPHIA — A powerhouse list of actors, writers, and elected officials addressed the women's caucus on the final day of the Democratic National Convention — including television producer and writer Shonda Rhimes, who said Hillary Clinton is "squad goals."
The Grey's Anatomy and Scandal creator emphasized that she knows Clinton as a person, not just a politician. "We don't do each other's hair and I don't call her up and say 'hey girl hey,'" Rhimes said Thursday. "She doesn't stand in my kitchen and say my food needs more seasoning, but we've spent time together."
Rhimes said Democratic presidential nominee is like most American women.
Read what she has to say here.
Katy Perry took the stage for a warm-up ahead of her DNC performance
The pop singer is scheduled to perform just before Clinton's acceptance speech at 10 p.m.
During her warm-up she rehearsed the song, "Roar," which has been used on the campaign trail by the Clinton camp.
—Tamerra Griffin
1,500 protesters and seven arrests at Wednesday night's convention
As Michael Bloomberg, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and, briefly, Hillary Clinton took the stage at Wednesday's DNC, protests grew in size outside the gates.
The demonstrations began in the morning and continued throughout the night.
"At approximately 11:40 a.m., 10 demonstrators entered the Comcast Building ... and staged a sit-in," Philadelphia police said in a statement sent to BuzzFeed News.
The 10 protestors chained themselves with flex cuffs to a rolling gate, blocking entry, police said.
After about an hour, "all 10 were removed ... and issued code violations notices for Obstruction and released without further penalty."
All was well until around 9 p.m. when another sit-in occurred, this time with more than 30 participants blocking DNC attendees parked in a specific parking lot from removing their cars.
These protestors were not arrested, but were also removed and issued code violations.
Later in the evening, seven protestors seemingly unwittingly entered a Secret Service zone, were detained by police, and arrested by Secret Service personnel.
The seven people are currently detained in the Philadelphia Federal Detention Center and will be charged with entering a restricted area, police said.
Despite last night's arrests, the protests continue to grow more and more eclectic, as even furry creatures joined in.
—Ema O'Connor
Cory Booker: Trump’s hacking comments disqualify him from the presidency
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, a prominent supporter of Hillary Clinton, said Donald Trump's comments encouraging Russia to hack Clinton's emails and release them to the media disqualify him from the presidency.
"Trying to incite a foreign power to take an illegal action against someone who is your political adversary, to me, that clearly disqualifies him to be president of the United States," Booker said on Joe Madison The Black Eagle on SiriusXM Urban View channel 126 on Wednesday.
Listen to Booker's full comments here.
Rudy Giuliani: Russians, Israelis already have Clinton's emails
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani said the Russians and Israelis already have all of Hillary Clinton's emails. He also defended comments made by Donald Trump encouraging Russia to release Clinton's emails to the media, saying Trump was joking.
"The Russians have those emails, they've had them for some time. If they could get into the DNC server and be in there for one year, which they were, the DNC server is a modern server, much better protected than the old equipment than Hillary had hanging around in the garage at home," Giuliani said on the Mike Gallagher Show on Thursday.
Listen to the audio here.
Appearing tonight: Nancy Pelosi, Carole King, Katy Perry, and, oh, Hillary
No uniformed police officers allowed on DNC floor, Giuliani alleges
Uniformed police officers have been barred from the Democratic National Convention floor, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani alleged Thursday.
"Do you know that no uniformed police officers were allowed on the floor of that convention?" he asked anchors on CNN. "And nobody in the media covered it."
The Republican said he had been told of the supposed ban from a high ranking official in the police department, but he told Fox News he had been informed "by four high ranking Philadelphia police officers."
A spokeswoman for the DNC, April Mellody, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A public information officer for the Philadelphia Police Department told BuzzFeed News that "The Philadelphia Police Department doesn't discuss deployment strategies for any event, ever."
"We won't be answering this question. Even if it weren't about the DNC, we wouldn't answer it," the police spokesperson said.
However, John McNesby, President of the Philadelphia Police Foundation, told BuzzFeed News conventions "never have uniformed officers on the floor."
"It's always detectives and plainclothes. Secret service etc.," he wrote via email.
Asked what would happen if a police officer wanted to attend the convention in his or her private capacity while wearing a uniform, McNesby responded, "That wouldn't happen."
Pittsburgh Chief of Police Cameron McLay addressed the convention in his uniform on Tuesday.
—David Mack
Some conservatives angered Bradley Cooper of American Sniper attended DNC
The Democratic National Convention's celebrity guests have received quite a bit of attention over the last few days, but none have caused quite an uproar like Bradley Cooper did on Wednesday night.
Cooper attended the convention Wednesday with his girlfriend, Russian model Irina Shayk, where TV cameras caught the couple chatting.
The actor's most recent notable film, American Sniper about the life of the legendary Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, has many conservative fans, who applauded the film's portrayal of the military and veterans.
The actor's portrayal of Kyle, who was shot to death in 2013 by a Marine veteran whom he was supporting through PTSD, was apparently so convincing that people were surprised to learn he's actually a Democrat.
Read more about the angry reactions here.
In GIF form: Bill Clinton overjoyed during Obama speech
Bill Clinton rose to his feet and applauded with unbridled joy on Wednesday night as President Obama proclaimed Hillary Clinton the most qualified person to ever run for president.
"I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman — not me, not Bill, nobody — more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as President of the United States of America," the president said to great applause.
Former President Clinton could be seen mouthing the words, "I love it," during his standing ovation.
"I hope you don't mind, Bill, but I was just telling the truth, man," Obama joked.
—David Mack
Democrats draws higher ratings for convention than Republicans
Millions more Americans have tuned into the Democratic National Convention than last week's Republican events, according to the Nielsen ratings group.
An estimated 26 million people watched Monday's first night of the DNC, compared with 23 million for the first night of the RNC.
Similarly, Night 2 of the DNC drew an estimated 24.7 million viewers, while just 19.8 million watched the Republicans' second night.
Figures for the DNC's third night were not immediately available, but 23.4 million people watch Night 3 of the RNC, according to Nielsen.
The Republicans fared much better on their final night, with 32.2 million people tuning in to watch Donald Trump speak. Can Hillary Clinton outperform the Donald on her big night?
—David Mack
Tim Kaine describes himself as "a progressive in the South"
Good Morning America host Robin Roberts asked Hillary Clinton's running mate Tim Kaine on Thursday morning about critics who say he is not progressive enough.
Roberts referred to a 2005 radio ad when Kaine ran for Virginia governor, in which he said, "I'm against same-sex marriage. I'm conservative on personal responsibility, character, family, and the sanctity of life. These are my values. And that's what I believe."
Kaine responded on GMA that as governor he later realized he didn't want his state to be "a hostile place for people that I care about" and decided, "we really can't discriminate against people."
"I'm a progressive in the South and that may be different than being a progressive in Vermont," he told Roberts, noting his work as a civil rights attorney for 17 years, and opposing the death penalty, "which is really tough to do in the South."
Kaine said Clinton describes him as a "practical progressive."
—Venessa Wong
Chelsea Clinton says her father wants to be called "First Laddy"
Amid the debate on what title Bill Clinton will go by if Hillary Clinton is elected president, their daughter Chelsea revealed to NBC's Today that the former president would prefer to be called "First Laddy."
"Well, you know, he likes to hearken back to his kind of Irish roots, so I think he'd love to be called First Laddy," Clinton said, adding that her vote is for her father to be called "First Gentleman."
Chelsea Clinton will introduce her mother at tonight's convention, and in her interview with host Matt Lauer she said she thinks "her heart will burst" during her speech.
"I hope to convey even just a small sense of why I am so proud and grateful to be her daughter, why I'm grateful for the example she's set for me as a mom," Clinton said.
Clinton also talked about her friend Ivanka Trump, whose father, Republican nominee Donald Trump, has hurled personal insults and attacks at both of the Clintons during the course of the campaign.
"I think it was clear last week when Ivanka introduced her dad that she's so proud of him," Clinton said. "I hope it will be kind of at least as clear why I'm so proud of my mom when I introduce her here in Philadelphia. And yet clearly, Ivanka and I have very different views about who we think should be our president, who we think best represents our country."
Asked specifically whether she would discuss with Ivanka Trump some of the attacks on her mother and father, Chelsea Clinton said, " I don't expect her to always have to defend her father. I mean, I think it's clear that Mr. Trump is running his campaign and saying what he thinks is important in this election. I think what we're seeing here in Philadelphia is a very strong contrast to that. And my mother's not engaging in divisive, bigoted rhetoric."
—Kyle Blaine
ICYMI: Trump is seeking more foreign guest workers for his companies
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is seeking to bring in 78 more servers, housekeepers, and cooks for his Mar-a-Lago resort and nearby golf course, BuzzFeed News has revealed.
The controversial guest worker program allows employers to import foreign workers, but only when there are no Americans who want the jobs.
Read the exclusive story here.
Trump Says He Was Being Sarcastic Asking Russia To Hack Clinton’s Emails
Donald Trump on Thursday walked back his contentious remarks requesting Russia hack Hillary Clinton's emails.
"Of course I was being sarcastic," he said on Fox and Friends Thursday.
The Republican presidential nominee said that he did not know who was responsible for the hack.
"They have no idea if it's Russia, if it's China, if it's somebody else," he said. "Who knows who it is?"
— David Mack
The best Twitter jokes from last night's convention (Because you need this rn)
Clinton campaign manager: Hillary will "lay out a vision for where she wants to take the country"
During her acceptance speech on Thursday night, Hillary Clinton will "lay out a vision for where she wants to take the country," contrasting herself with her Republican rival, her campaign manager Robby Mook said Thursday morning.
"She's going to talk about the choice voters face in this election," Mook said on CBS This Morning. "Are we going to succumb to these forces that are rigging the economy against everyday people, that are tearing us apart and dividing us, or are we going to come together to solve these problems and move the country into the future?"
"She got right back to work after she left the stage last night, after her surprise appearance with the President, but she will lay out very clearly the choice that people face in this election," he said.
When asked if changes were still being made to the speech following President Obama's rousing remarks on Wednesday, Mook said he was glad he wasn't tasked with taking care of her address.
"Some days it's really hard to be the campaign manager, some days it's really hard to be the speech writer. So, I'm happy to be the campaign manager today."
He also attacked Donald Trump for his comments essentially calling on Russia to hack Clinton's emails, characterizing them as a threat to national security.
"Inviting a foreign power that is an aggressor at times to the United States to commit espionage for whatever reason, let alone to influence the outcome of one of our elections is just unacceptable. This is unbecoming of a President of the United States. This further proves that he is unfit and does not have the temperament to serve in this capacity," he said.
—David Mack
Obama makes the case for Clinton: "Hillary's been in the room"
President Obama on Wednesday used the spotlight of the Democratic National Convention to make an earnest case for why his former secretary of state was the only candidate qualified to take his place at the White House.
On the same day that Donald Trump encouraged Russia to commit cyberespionage and find Hillary Clinton's "missing" emails, Obama's aim was to lay out in stark terms just how vast the experience gap was between the two nominees.
"You know, nothing truly prepares you for the demands of the Oval Office," Obama said. "Until you've sat at that desk, you don't know what it's like to manage a global crisis, or send young people to war. But Hillary's been in the room; she's been part of those decisions."
Obama's fervent case for Clinton as the only candidate truly qualified to be commander-in-chief of the United States was made repeatedly in the speeches before him, including by Vice President Joe Biden and former CIA Director Leon Pancetta.
Obama bolstered that message, recalling what he observed from his front-row seat as a fierce campaign adversary eight years ago, and to her time as his secretary of state.
"I came to realize that her unbelievable work ethic wasn't for praise or attention – that she was in this for everyone who needs a champion," Obama said.
He added: "And that's why I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as president of the United States of America."
Obama then turned his attention to Clinton's bombastic foe, prompting boos from the audience.
"Don't boo, vote," the president responded.
"Does anyone really believe that a guy who's spent his 70 years on this earth showing no regard for working people is suddenly going to be your champion?" he added.
He also took Trump to task for a campaign built on fearmongering and for reducing his message to series of slogans unrooted in reality or American principles by promising to be a one-man change agent.
"We don't look to be ruled," Obama said. "Our power comes from those immortal declarations first put to paper right here in Philadelphia all those years ago: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal; that together, We, the People, can form a more perfect union."
As he ended his speech, Obama asked the American public "to do for Hillary Clinton what you did for me."
"I ask you to carry her the same way you carried me," he said.
Despite all the nation had gone through in his eight years as president, Obama said his hope had been vindicated by Americans, and that now, "I'm ready to pass the baton."
Moments later, Clinton joined him onstage. And the crowd went wild.
—Jason Wells
Day 2: Bill Clinton Says Hillary “Will Never Quit” — Then She Shattered A Virtual Glass Ceiling
buzzfeed.com
-
