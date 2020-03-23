Watch Experts From Around The World Discuss The Coronavirus Pandemic

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

The coronavirus pandemic is a global emergency whose scale and impact we're all trying to process in real time. Today, dozens of experts from around the world are gathering in a virtual summit to discuss the damage done and possible ways forward — and anyone can tune in.



The Boma organization is putting on the event, which will begin in New Zealand at 7pm local time (that's 2am Eastern Time). Every couple of hours it will move to a different location, including Japan, Germany, China, Canada, India, Poland, Portugal, Brazil, and finally the US.

Boma has offered BuzzFeed News readers special access to ask questions of the panelists by using this link. You can see more about the speakers here, and watch the live event below.