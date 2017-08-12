Live Updates: Mitch McConnell, After A Long Silence And Without Naming Trump, Denounces Neo-Nazis

Three people died and dozens more were injured in connection with a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville Saturday. Demonstrations took place across the country on Sunday in response to the events, while many elected officials denounced the violence.

