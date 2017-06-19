BuzzFeed News

A Car Rammed A Police Vehicle On France's Champs-Élysées In What's Being Called An Attack

A Car Rammed A Police Vehicle On France's Champs-Élysées In What's Being Called An Attack

The driver, a 31-year-old known to police for his extremist views, is dead.

Posted on June 19, 2017, at 11:24 a.m. ET

A person intentionally rammed into a national police vehicle on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on Monday.

Bertrand Combaldieu / AP

Police said the driver, 31, is from a Paris suburb, and was known to authorities for his extremist views.

Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

Interior Minister Gérard Collomb called the incident an "attack that targeted our security forces."

#ChampsElysées : je viens de me rendre sur les lieux de l'attaque qui visait nos forces de sécurité.
Gérard Collomb @gerardcollomb

#ChampsElysées : je viens de me rendre sur les lieux de l'attaque qui visait nos forces de sécurité.

No members of the public were hurt, and the driver has died, officials said. Some media reports said his vehicle caught on fire after the impact.

Bertrand Combaldieu / AP

Several media outlets reported that the car contained explosives and other forms of ammunition.

Reuters

BuzzFeed News hasn't immediately confirmed this detail.

The prosecutor's counterterrorism office has opened an investigation.

#ChampsElysées #Paris Le général d'armée R. Lizurey #DGGN et M. le ministre @gerardcollomb auprès des gendarmes de… https://t.co/6wrQnx6CMg
GendarmerieNationale @Gendarmerie

#ChampsElysées #Paris Le général d'armée R. Lizurey #DGGN et M. le ministre @gerardcollomb auprès des gendarmes de… https://t.co/6wrQnx6CMg

