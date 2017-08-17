German Woman Becomes 16th Victim Of Barcelona Terror Attack After Dying In Hospital
The two vehicle attacks in Barcelona and the nearby town of Cambrils killed 16 and injured more than 100 people. Five suspects were killed in a shootout with police, and four people have been arrested. The suspected driver of the van was shot and killed Monday.
What We Know So Far
- Sixteen people died in a series of incidents and attacks along Spain's Mediterranean border in past weeks.
- Fourteen people were killed and more than 100 others were injured after a van drove into a crowded tourist area in Barcelona. Authorities have identified them all — an updating list of victims is here.
- A second vehicle attack later took place in the Catalan seaside town of Cambrils. A woman died, bringing the total death toll from the two attacks to 14.
- And most recently, police identified an additional person who was found stabbed to death in a car that an attacker likely used to flee Barcelona.
- Police said Sunday that they now believe the attack was carried out by a 12-person cell, based at a house in the town of Alcanar.
- Five suspects were shot dead by officers after the attack in Cambrils. Police said the assailants wore fake suicide vests. Four suspects have been arrested.
- On Monday, police said they had identified the driver of the van in Barcelona. The Catalan interior minister said "everything points to" the suspect being 22-year-old Moroccan Younes Abdouyaaqoub. Police shot and killed Abdouyaaqoub in Subirats, west of Barcelona, Monday.
- ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq reported that ISIS was claiming responsibility for the van attack.
Here's A Map Of The Key Locations
Updates
Death toll rises to 16 after injured woman dies in hospital
Health authorities have confirmed a 51-year-old German woman has died from injuries sustained in the Barcelona van attack raising the total death toll from a series of terror incidents in Spain to 16.
The woman died Sunday in the intensive care unit of Barcelona's Hospital del Mar, according to a statement. 24 people remain hospitalised, with five in critical condition.
On Saturday 500,000 people marched in Barcelona to condemn the attacks.
—Ikran Dahir
The four suspects detained over the Barcelona and Cambrils attack are testifying in court
The four men arrested suspected of involvement in last week's terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils are testifying in a Spanish court for the first time on Tuesday.
Mohamed Houli Chemlal, Driss Oukabir, Salah El Karib, and Mohamed Aallaa arrived at the National Court in Madrid to face a special terrorism tribunal on Tuesday morning. Judge Fernando Andreu while decide if the four are to be charged.
Unnamed judicial sources have reportedly said that Chemlal — who is the first to testify and was injured in the explosion at a property in the town of Alcanar — said the group had a larger attack planned, according to El Pais.
Following the death of Younes Abdouyaaquoub in Subirets on Monday, police believe the four to be the only surviving members of the cell who planned the attacks. Five members were killed in a shootout with police in Cambrils on Thursday night.
— Francis Whittaker
The lead suspect in the Barcelona terror attack has been shot dead in Subirats, Spain
Younes Abouyaaqoub, the lead suspect identified in last Thursday's attack in Barcelona that killed 15, has been shot and killed, Spanish police tweeted Monday.
Abouyaaqoub was wearing a belt of explosives, according to police. Members of TEDAX-NRBQ (Technician Specialists in Deactivation of Explosive Artifacts) swept the scene following the shooting.
—Cora Lewis
Death toll in Barcelona attack rises to 15
The death of a man who was found stabbed in a car in Sant Just Desvern last Thursday has been directly linked to the attack in Barcelona, Spanish police tweeted Monday. The connection brings the total number of dead to 15.
The car was believed to be used by one of the attackers to flee the scene, according to the Associated Press. In addition to the stabbing victim, 13 people had died in the van attack on Las Ramblas promenade, and one woman was killed in Cambrils in a second attack hours later.
The police have now formally identified all 15 people who were killed in the attack.
-- Cora Lewis
Police have identified the Barcelona van attack suspect and released photos.
Police in Spain on Monday said they had expanded the search for and confirmed the identity of the driver of the van used in Thursday's attack in Barcelona, who is the only suspect still at large from the twin attacks in the Catalan capital and the town of Cambrils.
The Catalan police, Mossos d'Esquadra, tweeted that they had identified the driver on Monday morning, and later tweeted out photographs and a physical description, warning he is dangerous and could be armed.
The police tweeted the suspect has a "normal bodily appearance" and "dark complexion." He is short-haired, approximately 5' 11," and "could have a beard."
The region's interior minister Joaquim Forn told Catalunya Radio that "everything points to" the driver being 22-year-old Moroccan Younes Abdouyaaqoub, and that he is "the main line of enquiry."
Forn added that further raids had been carried out in the northern town of Ripoll, where many of the suspects lived. He also did not rule out the possibility of the suspect had fled north of the border to France, and said that the manhunt had been expanded to other European countries.
Meanwhile, Spanish newspaper El Pais have published CCTV stills of the driver of the attack in Barcelona's Las Ramblas fleeing the scene on foot through the city's famous La Bouqueria market.
— Francis Whittaker and Cora Lewis
Police officials now believe the attacks were carried out by a 12-person cell
Catalan authorities said Sunday that they now believe the attacks were carried out by a 12-person cell based out of a house in Alcanar, Spain. Police official Josep Lluis Trapero told reporters Sunday that authorities now believe the group had been preparing an attack in Barcelona for "many months," but that the plans may have been hastened by the explosion at the house late Wednesday.
A manhunt is now underway for one of the cell's members, believed to be the driver in the attack on Las Ramblas in Barcelona Thursday. Five other men were killed by police in the second attack in Cambrils; authorities have also arrested four men in connection to the attack.
Police have not yet been able to identify the remains from the house that exploded, Trapero said Sunday, which has complicated authorities’ ability to identify the driver, who remains at large. Authorities found explosive ingredients, as well as more than 100 gas tanks, in the house, he said.
The investigation is also reportedly focusing on a missing imam, who police believe may have died in the house explosion. The Associated Press reported Sunday that the imam, Abdelbaki Es Satty, had been working at a mosque in Ripoli but has not been seen since June. Police have searched his home, as well as several other homes in Ripoli, according to the AP.
—Grace Wyler
British-Australian boy confirmed as among the dead
A dual-national British-Australian seven-year-old boy was killed during the Barcelona terror attack, his family have announced.
Julian Cadman's relatives in the UK had previously appealed for information on Facebook after he apparently became separated from his mother when a van ploughed into pedestrians on Las Ramblas last Thursday.
But on Sunday his family confirmed he was among the 13 people killed in that attack.
A statement released through the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office said:
“Julian was a much loved and adored member of our family. As he was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother, Julian was sadly taken from us. He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces. We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts.
“We would like to thank all those who helped us in searching for Julian. Your kindness was incredible during a difficult time. We also acknowledge we are not the only family to be affected by the events, our prayers and thoughts are with all people affected.
“We will not be making any further comments on this tragedy and ask everyone, especially the media, to give us the privacy we need to grieve away from the public eye.”
– Matthew Champion
Wife of American killed in Barcelona attack told NBC News she lost "the love of my life. What am I going to do?"
Heidi Nunes-Tucker, 40, whose husband Jared Tucker was killed in the Barcelona terror attack, told NBC News she's lost "the love of her life."
"I'd found my person: truly the love of my life. That was obvious to anybody that knew us or saw us," she told NBC News in an interview scheduled to air Saturday night. "And I don't know that you find that again, and I don't know that I want to."
Thirteen people died in the Thursday attack. Tucker was the only American killed.
Nunes-Tucker said the two were celebrating their first wedding anniversary with a trip through Europe, and they were in Barcelona staying with a friend. The two stopped Thursday along the popular tourist spot on Las Ramblas for sangria, when Tucker walked away to go to the bathroom.
"No more than...thirty seconds to a minute after he left, all mayhem broke out and people were screaming and crying and running," she told the network.
She was unable to find her husband after the attack, but found a picture during her search of people helping him. When she contacted police, she said, she was told he died from his injuries.
– Salvador Hernandez
Tributes grow for terror victims
Residents and tourists in Barcelona have paid tribute to the victims of Thursday's terror attacks with flowers, candles, and handwritten signs that stretch the length of Las Ramblas.
While the normally thriving tourist strip was eerily quiet the morning after the attack, it is now full of those wishing to pay their respects.
Among the bunches of flowers, flickering candles, and soft toys people have left other personal mementos including scarves, footballs, shirts, and religious icons.
On one stretch of the pedestrianised thoroughfare people have chalked their names or their home countries, in a show of solidarity from around the world.
In a display of unity over division, people clapped and cheered Barcelona's Muslim taxi drivers as they rode in convoy around Las Ramblas before coming to lay huge floral wreaths and release dozens of black and yellow balloons that matched the colours of their cars.
Those gathered in the street fell silent for a minute to remember the victims, before people joined in with shouts of "Viva Barcelona" led by the taxi drivers.
Elsewhere in the city, summer fiestas planned for this weekend in some neighbourhoods have been toned down, with some events cancelled as a mark of respect to those affected by the tragedy.
– Hannah Al-Othman
Police contradict government that terror cell has been "dismantled"
Catalonia's Mossos d'Esquadra police force has declined to confirm Spain's interior ministry's description of the Barcelona attack terror cell as "dismantled".
Mossos spokesperson Albert Olvia told reporters that police in Catalonia were leading the investigation, alongside Spain's national police and the civil guard.
"We will inform you when we say the cell has been deactivated," he said.
It was widely reported by Spanish media on Saturday, citing police sources, that the focus of the investigation was now on a 22-year-old Moroccan national suspected of being the driver in the Las Ramblas attack.
Named as Younes Abouyaaqoub, he is still at large and a huge police manhunt to find him is underway. However, police have not officially confirmed this.
El Pais reported that Abouyaaqoub lived in Ripoll, where three suspects have been arrested in connection with the Barcelona attack.
It is understood that a male previously identified as the key suspect, 17-year-old Moussa Oukabir, was among five killed by police in the second attack in Cambrils.
–Matthew Champion and Hannah Al-Othman
Interior minister says Barcelona terror cell has been "dismantled"
Spain's interior minister, Juan Ignacio Zoido, has said authorities believe the terrorist cell behind the recent attacks has been "completely dismantled".
Four arrests have been made after a van drove into people in Barcelona, killing 13, and a woman died from injuries sustained in a separate attack in Cambrils, where police shot five suspects dead.
Zoido told a news conference in Madrid that the country's terrorist threat level would be maintained at 4, indicating an attack was not imminent.
However, security will be reinforced at crowded areas and major events, he added.
– Matthew Champion and Hannah Al-Othman
Police warn of controlled explosions in town where house was destroyed
Police investigating the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils warned on Saturday morning they would be carrying out controlled explosions in Alcanar, the town in Catalonia where it is believed the attacks were planned.
An explosion at a house in Alcanar killed one person on Wednesday night, and police said on Friday they believed it was linked to the two attacks that followed.
– Matthew Champion
Witnesses describe horror of Cambrils terror attack as seaside life carries on
CAMBRILS, SPAIN — There were just a few tourists eating lazy lunches at pavement tables on Friday in this small seaside town just 90 minutes from Barcelona, where just 12 hours ago diners abandoned their paellas and carafes of wine and ran screaming into nearby shops in fear for their lives.
But now the scene is serene — though the cafes and restaurants are much quieter than on a typical Friday in August — with a long beach full of sunbathers, families swimming in the sea, and a few pleasure boats floating in the distance. Also nearby: Police tape along the promenade, a couple of police vans, an armed officer, and a huddle of reporters beside their television vans.
At about 1:30 a.m. a group of men drove an Audi A3 down the town's promenade and used it to plow into people, Catalan Interior Minister Joaquim Forn said.
Susanna Haleobyan, who works in La Taberna del Mar, saw the incident unfold outside the restaurant while she was working.
She said dozens of people took shelter in the restaurant, and police ordered them to stay inside as they attempted to stop the attackers.
—Hannah Al-Othman
Surveillance footage shows van speeding down Barcelona street
Video has emerged of the moment a van sped down the busy Barcelona tourist strip known as Las Ramblas on Thursday, killing 13 people.
The CCTV footage, published by Spain's El Pais newspaper, does not show anyone being struck by the van.
However, the van can be seen through a shop window driving at high speed as people rush out of the way.
—David Mack
Authorities have issued a detailed breakdown of the casualties and fatalities in Barcelona and Cambrils
Catalonia's civil protection agency have released more information on those who died and were injured in the attacks in Barcelona on Thursday and Cambrils overnight.
In a tweet, they confirmed that 61 people had been hospitalized in Barcelona. Of those, 17 were in a critical condition, 25 in a serious condition, seven in a less serious condition, and 12 had light injuries. They also confirmed 13 deaths.
In addition to the one woman killed in Cambrils, three people have been hospitalized with serious injuries, and one person has less serious injuries. They have been taken to hospital in Tarragona.
A total of 126 people received medical treatment: 120 in Barcelona and six in Cambrils.
— Francis Whittaker
One American killed in Spain, Tillerson says
An American citizen was among those killed in the terror attacks in Spain, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday.
The secretary did not identify the American who was killed.
"We're still confirming the injuries and deaths of others," Tillerson said, "but obviously we express our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of this individual."
—David Mack
Police say attacks were being "prepared for a while"
The twin vehicle attacks that killed at least 14 people in Spain on Thursday were being plotted for some time, according to a senior police official.
Catalan regional police official Josep Lluis Trapero said investigators believe the attacks were planned at a home in Alcanar, where an explosion on Wednesday at a home killed one person.
Trapero said that explosion and the two vehicle attacks were linked.
He said three Moroccans and a Spaniard have been arrested, putting their ages at 21, 27, 28, and 34. None of those taken into custody have any record of terrorism offenses, police said.
A single police officer in Cambrils shot dead four of the five suspected terrorists in Cambrils, Trapero added.
In addition to the fake explosive vests the Cambrils attackers were wearing, the suspects were carrying knives and an axe which they used to wound a person in the face.
—David Mack
Urgent search underway for missing British child
UK and Spanish authorities are urgently searching for a child who went missing after the Barcelona terror attack on Thursday. The unnamed child, who has dual-British nationality, is one of several Britons to have been caught up in the attack, some suffering injuries, but so far the only one has been declared missing.
Prime minister Theresa May told the BBC: “This morning I spoke with Mariano Rajoy the Spanish PM to offer my deepest condolences after the terrible attack that took place in Barcelona and the UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Spain and I have offered any assistance that we can provide.
“Sadly we do believe that a number of British nationals were caught up in the attack and we’re urgently looking into reports that a child believed missing who is a British dual-national.”
May added: “We must work together if we are to confront this evil of terrorism and also to confront the perverted extremist ideology that drives it.”
–Patrick Smith
UK counterterror chief says Barcelona shows terrorism's global threat
The UK’s most senior counterterror police officer said that the terror attack in Barcelona meant other nations must remain vigilant.
Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley of the Metropolitan Police Service said that British authorities had offered assistance to Spain in the wake of Thursday's attack, which it said was proof that the threat from terrorism spanned the globe.
“The current threat is global and it is only by working together that it can be defeated," he said. "Our network of counterterrorism police liaison officers posted in locations around the world help us connect investigations internationally. We have a long tradition of collaboration with the very capable Spanish police on terrorism matters.
"We remain on a heightened state of readiness and are continually reviewing our security arrangements to reflect the threat we are facing. We ask that people remain alert, vigilant but not alarmed, and report anything suspicious to us at the earliest possible opportunity."
More than two months after the London Bridge terror attack, which left eight victims dead, the UK's official terror threat level remains at "severe", meaning another attack is considered highly likely.
Meanwhile, the UK’s Foreign Office has sent staff to Spain to assist a number of British tourists who were injured in Thursday’s attack.
Government department buildings in Westminster and the Houses of Parliament were flying their flags at half-mast on Friday as a mark of respect to those who were killed.
—Patrick Smith
This Cambrils restaurant manager described scenes of panic and distress during the shootout, and said the attackers had weapons
CAMBRILS, Spain — Juan Enrique Peri is the PR manager for L'Acora restaurant, which is next to where the attack happened. Last night he rushed to the window of his apartment, which looks on to the main street in Cambrils, when he heard shooting.
He told BuzzFeed News that five attackers had been shot; six or seven people, believed to be tourists, had been injured; and that an elderly woman from Zaragoza, northeast Spain, had died.
He said: "At the first moment I heard shooting, later I saw the flashing lights, the police cars.
"I was very curious, I was looking out. I live at the front, I went to the window of my house, and I saw a lot. The police were shooting and killed three people — in the front of my house I saw the dead bodies. They had belts for explosions, but the news said they were not real.
"There were people running, crying, there were children crying, and parents. Everybody inside the restaurant, the plates of food, paellas, ice creams, they left them, they ran inside the shops and restaurants, there was a lot of food left, a lot of wine."
—Hannah Al-Othman
Fourth suspect arrested, police tweet
A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the Spanish terror probe, officials announced.
The arrest was made in Ripoll, authorities said, where two others had earlier been taken into custody.
—David Mack
People in Barcelona and Cambrils have described taking shelter in bars and restaurants during the attacks
BARCELONA — Nicholas Piston, who is from France but lives in Barcelona, was trapped in a bar for several hours on Thursday afternoon after police evacuated the streets while they tried to apprehend the attackers.
He told BuzzFeed News: "I was trying to pass down into El Raval [a nearby neighborhood] and the police took me into a bar because the two guys were apparently two streets down from where I was.
"We were locked in for four hours. Then I decided to leave even if the police told us not to — it was too long and too quiet around to stay in for hours more. I walked around, up Raval to the port. It was impossible to cross the Ramblas under any circumstances.
"It was not scary, well a bit. [We were] just wondering what was happening and no one really knew. I was a street away and no one could explain anything. We had information through WhatsApp and social media."
Susanna Haleobyan works in La Taberna Del Mar in Cambrils. Last night a car mowed down pedestrians on the street outside the restaurant while she was working.
She said dozens of people took shelter inside the restaurant, and police ordered them to stay inside, as they engaged in a shootout with the attackers.
She told BuzzFeed News: "I saw it all, I saw the car, I saw guns. There were men, shots, police.
"I was here until 3am with a lot of people here inside. I tried to look out, but it was closed, the police said 'close the door'.
"I saw all the police, one policeman was injured. I think the terrorists had guns, the police had guns.
"We were in here with 40 people, babies, children. At 3 o'clock the policeman came and we went to the hotel and slept until 8 o'clock in the morning."
—Hannah Al-Othman
Eyewitness describes "state of confusion" during Thursday's Barcelona attack
BARCELONA — Paddy Walsh, 27, a train conductor from Blackburn in Lancashire, England, is on vacation with friends in Barcelona and was nearby when the attack took place.
He told BuzzFeed News: “We had been on a bus city tour and had just got off the bus at about 4.30pm. We split up as some were heading back to the apartment, in a street off Las Ramblas, while we went for an ice cream.
“At about 4.50pm we received a call from our friends in tears and couldn’t really make sense of it. We were at El Corte Ingles department store and tried to make our way towards where we knew they were, at Las Ramblas.
“As we got close it was a clear state of confusion: people running towards us, blue lights and sirens. People were taking photos and videos but we stood back behind the main crowd.
“Suddenly we heard loud grumblings from behind and as we turned, the sea of people were parting into shops in a stampede style. At this point our party was split as we ran in panic into the nearest shop.
“I ran up the stairs as far away from the street as I could get. A few moments later the café owner told us it was safe to leave so we left, walking away from Ramblas.
“Again there were loud shouts and people running into shops. Me and one other friend ran for cover into a bag shop and the shutters were brought down on the shop.
“At this point a policeman was heard yelling. ... I asked a lady what he was saying and she confirmed it was ‘stay inside, terrorist terrorist.’
“We were in there for about an hour before police evacuated us and lead us away down the road. Thankfully I was with one of my friends. We then sat waiting further down the road for the others to be evacuated from their shops to find us — thankfully they did around an hour later.
“Our two other friends who had originally headed for apartment were held inside a shop on Las Ramblas for a further few hours. When they were finally evacuated, we decided half of us would try to get back to the apartment — while the others calmed down.
“We had been advised by the apartment owner that we would be unable to get back due to police cordoning. As we walked towards Las Ramblas, police with guns stopped us and waited until about 50 people had gathered and then said 'follow us.'
“He escorted us down the empty street. As we walked we passed several bodies that police forensic teams were working on, protected by only a plastic sheet. Although this would never happen at home, we are thankful to the Spanish police for helping us return to our accommodation.
“Parts of debris from the van remained on the floor with police chalk drawn around it, but the van itself had been removed. The whole incident had happened less than five minutes' walk from our apartment.” —Hannah Al-Othman
Victims hail from 34 different countries
Those killed and injured in the vehicle attacks in Spain came from 34 different countries, authorities said on Twitter.
Catalan officials had previously said people of 24 nationalities were victims.
At least 14 people were killed and more than 100 injured.
—David Mack
European police official confirms identity of suspect being sought after Catalonia attacks
BRUSSELS — An EU police official confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Spanish police were seeking Moussa Oukabir, believed to be 17 or 18, for questioning about the attacks.
The official added that his name and photo were likely in every police station and vehicle in Western Europe.
—Mitch Prothero
The death toll in the attacks has risen to 14
Fourteen people are now confirmed to have died in two separate attacks on Thursday in Las Ramblas, Barcelona, and the coastal town of Cambrils, the Catalan emergencies agency said.
Emergències Catalunya confirmed a woman injured in the Cambrils attack died in hospital on Friday morning.
— Francis Whittaker
Minute of silence in Barcelona to remember terror victims
Spain's king and prime minister have lead a minute of silence in Barcelona to remember the victims of Thursday's terror attack.
Hundreds of people gathered at the top of Las Ramblas and stood silently, heads bowed.
Long applause then broke out among the crowd.
As King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy shook hands with those gathered, people began chanting, "We are not afraid!"
—David Mack
A 7-year-old Australian boy is missing in the wake of the Barcelona attack, according to his family
An Australian family is looking for a 7-year-old boy who was separated from his mother following the attack in Barcelona, the family said on Facebook.
The boy, Julian Cadman, was on holiday with his mother Jom Cadman, according to his family. On Facebook, Julian's grandfather Tony said that the boy was missing but that his mother was in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
On Facebook, Julian's father Andrew Cadman said he had spoken to his son hours before he went missing. The family have shared a photo of Julian to help with the search.
—Fiona Rutherford
Eyewitness describes Cambrils suspect as "laughing" at police during shootout
An eyewitness to the shootout in Cambrils in Catalonia has described one of the attackers as "laughing" at police as they faced off in a gunfight on the resort's seafront overnight on Thursday.
Fitzroy Davies, a judo professional from central England, told BBC News: "First, someone said call the police, and within 30 seconds the police turned up. Then they drew their guns and they were shouting something to the guy. And the next thing I know, there were shots fired, and he went down."
"Within two seconds he stood back up and hopped over a fence, and came walking to the police — he was smiling, he was laughing at them. Then they shot him again, and then he fell down."
"It was only when the police turned up with the guns drawn, and then I realized: This is serious," he added.
Another eyewitness, Eric Murillo, posted a video that appeared to show gunshots ringing out on the Cambrils seafront on his Twitter account.
—Francis Whittaker
Suspects in Cambrils had driven a car into pedestrians before being shot dead by police, Catalan authorities say
The Catalan interior minister has confirmed that the attack in Cambrils was already underway when it was foiled overnight on Thursday.
Joaquim Forn told the Onda Cero radio station that the suspects were driving an Audi 3 along the town's seaside promenade, when they began plowing people down with the vehicle once they reached a crowded area.
Six people were injured, including a police officer, and a police car was lightly damaged.
Forn added that the suspects were killed in the subsequent shootout with law enforcement, and that authorities were only able to determine the suicide belts they were wearing were fake once officers had carried out a controlled explosion later in the night.
—Francis Whittaker
Cafés and shops in Barcelona's Las Ramblas reopen in the wake of Thursday's deadly terror attack
BARCELONA — This morning the cafés and shops are open on Las Ramblas, attempting to carry on as normal in the wake of last night's deadly attack.
The world's media has congregated near the scene, where candles and handwritten tributes have started to appear. At noon thousands are expected to gather there for a vigil to remember the victims.
The Metro was back up and running this morning after some closures were put in place last night, but there are further closures planned today of stations close to where the vigil is being held.
Although the cordons have been lifted, and dispersed tourists have managed to return to their hotels, police tape still lines either side of Las Ramblas, separating the pavement from the road. Armed officers are stationed on guard along the normally thriving tourist strip, with dozens of police vehicles standing by.
The mood in Barcelona is sombre but calm, although the city remains on high alert. This morning, long queues of people snake through railway stations as strict security checks are in place for intercity trains. Spain's deadliest terror attack remains the 2004 Madrid train bombing, which separatist group ETA claimed responsibility for.
—Hannah al-Othman
The suicide belts worn by the suspects in the foiled attack in Cambrils were fake, police have confirmed
Catalonia's Mossos d'Esquadra police force have confirmed that the suicide belts worn by the five suspects killed in a foiled terror plot in Cambrils overnight were fake.
Mossos' tweet confirmed an earlier comment by Catalan regional head Carles Puigdemont, who told local radio station RAC1 that the belts were duds.
—Francis Whittaker
BuzzFeed News' Hannah al-Othman is in Catalonia this morning, and has visited the site of yesterday's terror attack in Barcelona.
She is en route to the seaside town of Cambrils, where a second plot was foiled overnight by Spanish police.
—Francis Whittaker
A third person has been arrested in relation to the Barcelona attack
Police in Catalonia say they have arrested a third person in relation to Thursday's terror attack in Barcelona.
The person was arrested in the town of Ripoll, in the Girona province in the north of Catalonia, the region's police force tweeted on Friday morning.
—Francis Whittaker
World landmarks show solidarity with Barcelona
The Eiffel Tower went dark on Thursday in honor of the victims of the Barcelona terror attack.
And in New York, the spire of One World Trade Center was illuminated in the colors of the Spanish flag.
Within Spain, a moment of silence was planned for Friday at Barcelona's Plaça de Catalunya.
—Claudia Koerner
This is how newspapers across the world reacted to the terror attack:
Many newspapers focused on the shocking images of victims who were mowed down in the Thursday attack. At least two newspapers in Spain decided not to publish pictures of victims in the front page.
—Salvador Hernandez
Five terror suspects killed by police in Cambrils
Five people suspected of seeking to carry out a terrorist plot in Cambrils, Spain, were killed by police early Friday.
Four suspects were shot dead, and a fifth later died of his injuries, Catalonian police said. By 3 a.m., the situation in that area was under control, police added, while also urging residents to continue to be cautious.
Seven other people were injured, including one police officer, authorities said. Police did not immediately say how the injuries happened, but one victim was seriously hurt and another was in critical condition.
The seaside town is about an hour and a half from Barcelona, where earlier Thursday 13 people were killed when a van drove into the crowded tourist area of Las Ramblas.
The plan in Cambrils was similar, Cadena SER reported. Suspects were planning to target a pedestrian area popular with tourists around 1 a.m., using explosive belts, the site reported.
—Claudia Koerner
Tourist describes confusion as attack unfolded
A English man described the moment crowds of people scrambled to duck into nearby storefronts in attempt to flee from the terror attack.
Paddy Walsh, a 27-year-old from Lancashire, England, told BuzzFeed News that as he and others crammed into a store, he could hear a policeman shouting outside, but didn't know what was going on until a woman translated: "Stay inside, terrorist, terrorist."
He and friends had arrived in Barcelona earlier in the day as part of their vacation when some went back to their rented apartment in a street off of Las Ramblas, while Walsh and others went to get ice cream.
"At about 4:50 p.m. we received a call from our friends in tears and couldn't really make sense of it," he told BuzzFeed News. "We were at El Corte Ingles department store and tried to make our way towards where we knew they were, at Las Ramblas.
"As we got close it was a clear state of confusion: people running towards us, blue lights and sirens. People were taking photos and videos, but we stood back behind the main crowd.
"Suddenly we heard loud grumblings from behind and as we turned, the sea of people were parting into shops in a stampede-style. At this point our party was split as we ran in panic into the nearest shop."
He and one friend remained in a shop for about an hour until they were evacuated by police. They spent another hour looking for other members of their group and waiting for others to be evacuated.
An officer eventually led them through police lines to get to their apartment. That's when they passed forensic teams and bodies covered in plastic sheets, he said.
"Parts of debris from the van remained on the floor with police chalk drawn around it, but the van itself had been removed," he said. "The whole incident had happened less than five minutes' walk from our apartment."
—Hannah Al-Othman
Suspected terrorists killed by police outside Barcelona
Catalonian authorities said early Friday that multiple people suspected of being involved in an another terror plot had been killed by police in a city south of Barcelona.
Police had earlier announced that an operation was underway in the town of Cambrils, which is about an hour and a half from Barcelona.
Residents were told to remain indoors. By 2 a.m. local time, police announced that they had killed multiple suspects.
The news came as the driver of the van in Thursday's attack remained at large. Two other men were already arrested in connection with the attack.
People in the Cambrils area posted on social media that they heard loud bangs, but it wasn't immediately clear if they were gunshots.
One video captured the sound of yelling, sirens, then more of what sounded like gunshots.
Catalonian police said on Twitter they were responding to a "possible terrorist attack."
Here's what we know about the victims so far
Little was immediately known about who was killed in the attack. But information started to trickle out overnight Thursday.
People from at least 18 nationalities were among those injured or killed in the attack, including France, Spain, China, Australia, Italy, Argentina, the Netherlands, Venezuela, Ireland, Peru, and Algeria, Spain’s civil protection agency said.
Among the victims was a Belgian woman, according to the country's deputy prime minister, who offered condolences to her family on Twitter.
At least three German citizens also died in the attack, public broadcaster ZDF reported, citing security officials.
—Brianna Sacks
People in Spain reach out with acts of kindness after terror attack
People flooded social media on Thursday with pictures of kittens after police requested users not post photos of the crime scene or information that could hinder operations and reveal information to terrorists.
The hashtag #BedInBarcelona was being used by people opening their homes for those who need to stay the night. And Barcelona Tourism offered hotels to tourists staying in the cordoned-off area.
"Let them come, so that we may care for them until La Rambla reopens," declared Joan Gaspart, president of Barcelona Tourism.
Barcelona taxis also offered free service to anyone who needs it.
—Beatriz Serrano
Spanish prime minister declares three days of mourning
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy Brey declared three days of mourning for the Barcelona terror attack, starting immediately after midnight through Aug. 20.
"I want my first words tonight on Barcelona to be of pain, of remembrance, and of solidarity with the victims of this attack and for their families and friends," he said. "They are in this moment our first priority."
He likened the terrorist attack to those that struck Madrid, London, Brussels, and Nice.
"[They] have experienced the same pain and uncertainty that today the citizens of Barcelona suffer," he said.
—Claudia Koerner
Las Ramblas partially reopens after deadly attack
The normally bustling stretch of Las Ramblas partially reopened just before midnight, authorities said.
Police officers continued to escort tourists to hotels in areas that were cordoned off as part of the crime scene, El País reported. Authorities asked that people in the area continue to pay attention to police instructions.
Forensic investigators also remained at the scene of the crash late Thursday.
—Claudia Koerner
Driver of van remains at large and was connected to earlier fatal explosion, police say
The van driver who killed 13 people on Thursday remains at large and is also connected to a deadly gas explosion in the city of Alcanar on Wednesday, police said.
One person was killed and 16 others injured, including police officers and firefighters, in the Wednesday night explosion, El Periódico reported.
The explosion leveled a home in Alcanar, which is several hours south of Barcelona. Initial reports suggested gas tanks inside the home had exploded accidentally. Following Thursday's attack, questions arose if they were intended to be used as weapons.
Police added that they did not believe the driving suspect was armed. Anyone with information was asked to contact authorities.
The two arrests made so far in connection with the Barcelona attack were in the northern Catalan town of Ripoll and in Alcanar, senior police official Josep Lluis Trapero said.
—Claudia Koerner
A van drove into a crowd of people on Las Ramblas, the main tourist and commercial street in Barcelona, on Thursday, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 100 others in what authorities said was a terrorist attack.
By late Thursday, authorities said that of the 100 wounded, at least 15 people were seriously injured, 23 were moderately injured, and 42 others had slight injuries.
Two people were arrested, according to the Mossos d'Esquadra, or Catalonian police. They were later determined to be connected to the attack but neither was the driver of the van, police said.
The attack was an act of terrorism, aimed at killing the largest number of people possible, police added.
ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq said that ISIS was responsible for Thursday's attack in Barcelona, according to the SITE Intel Group, which monitors terror groups.
The white van slammed into people on La Rambla, near Plaza de Catalunya.
One eyewitness said he saw the van "weaving left and right, trying to hit people as fast as possible."
The first victim to be identified was a man from Belgium, the country's deputy prime minister said.
Albert Tort, a 47-year-old nurse who lives nearby, went to help the victims and witnessed at least a half dozen dead.
A graphic video, shared online and seen by BuzzFeed News, appears to show at least 18 people with varying stages of injuries on the ground.
Witness Ethan Spibey, a charity director from the UK, told Sky News, "all of a sudden there was real chaos."
Roshan Dave, who is visiting Barcelona with his family from the US, told BuzzFeed News that he is staying at an apartment approximately 500 feet from where the van crashed.
Dave said there was an outdoor festival happening on Las Ramblas Thursday, attracting more people to the area than usual.
While he did not see the van drive into the crowd, Dave told BuzzFeed News that from his apartment’s balcony he could see several people hobbling down the street injured.
“There was a lot of blood,” he said, adding that he saw several people being carried away on stretchers and wheelchairs.
He said the area is now closed off and on lockdown while several of the shops and restaurants on Las Ramblas are sheltering people who were out on the street before the crash.
Amar Anwar, a British human rights lawyer, was just nearby and tweeted video of the scene.
“I did not see the van mount the pavement. I heard the crash, people were screaming. Everyone ran in the opposite direction,” Anwar told Sky News.
“The shopkeeper I spoke to talked about a man mounting the pavement and said about five or six people were seriously injured,” said Anwar.
Another eyewitness tweeted a photo of three people injured on the ground in Plaza Catalunya, in front of a red double-decker tourist bus.
Lisa Caswell, 31, originally from Colchester but has lived in Barcelona for over five years, was nearby the attack.
"It's horrible, I've never seen the city like this," she told BuzzFeed News.
"I don't know what's happened, but the city is going mental. Everyone is trying to get in taxis, I was waiting 20 minutes, they all had green lights on but were just waving me on, everyone's trying to get home," said Caswell.
"There are police everywhere, lots of concealed police cars, plain but with the flashing lights at the top. There are lots of police cars, lots of ambulances," she said.
A local journalist tweeted video of people running near the department store El Corte Inglés in Plaza Catalunya.
Police denied there had been a shootout in a local department store, El Corte Inglés, despite reports.
Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy Brey tweeted that he was in contact with authorities and "priority: attending to the injured in Las Ramblas and help the work of the security forces."
The mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, called her city "brave and united."
"Barcelona is a city of peace," she tweeted. "Terrorism will not stop us from being who we are: an open city in the world, courageous and supportive."
The Spanish royal family tweeted that those responsible for the attack were "assassins, simply criminals, who we are not going to be terrified of. All of Spain is Barcelona. Las Ramblas will return to be for all."
President Donald Trump tweeted that the US "condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain":
Reporting by Alfredo Murillo in Madrid, Spain; Amber Jamieson, Mary Ann Georgantopoulos and Rose Troup Buchanan in New York; and Hannah al-Othman and James Ball in London.
