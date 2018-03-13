What You Need To Know Before You Walk Out Your Front Door No mumbo jumbo. No jargon. No weird news-anchor voice. Listen to Reporting to You, a bite-sized daily news show that makes sense of what’s happening in the world. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Every weekday Reporting to You brings you stories from our very own newsroom. Below is a sample of the type of headlines we dig into: Two major departures from Team Trump, students at Stoneman Douglas High have to wear clear backpacks, and chronological order is back on Instagram.



Here are the many ways to listen: Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF BuzzFeed News Hey, it's host Hayes Brown!

ADVERTISEMENT

Listen on your smart speakers like Alexa or Google Assistant. No creepy random laughs from us, we promise.



Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF BuzzFeed News Look, it's host Julia Furlan!

Or watch a new video version on Spotify! Here’s how to find our faces:

1. Open the Spotify app on your phone and search for "Spotlight: BuzzFeed News" 2. Make sure to tap Follow so you don't miss a single day. Except for the weekends because, you know, we only do this during the week. 3. Once you become a follower, you can find Reporting to You in your library under Playlists.

Spotify

ADVERTISEMENT

Whichever way you decide to tune in, Reporting to You will deliver you highlights from the daily news cycle in a way that’s easy to digest. Join us during your morning commute, lunch break, or spare time. We’re here to help you stay informed and interesting.

If you’ve got a burning question about the news or want to tell us how we’re doing, then talk to us! Leave a comment below or follow us on Twitter @BuzzFeedAudio.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF BuzzFeed News And, hey, it's host Alex Laughlin!



