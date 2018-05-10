The News: The BuzzFeed News Podcast You Didn’t Know You Needed
Don’t get lost in the chaos. Join BuzzFeed News reporters and editors every Saturday for news that’s smart, not stuffy.
We get it.
With the news alerts constantly blowing up our phones, the latest Trump tweets, and the hoaxes that seem to spread faster than wildfire, it’s getting harder and harder to keep up.
But we’re here to help you make sense of it all with a new weekly podcast called The News.
Every Saturday, host Julia Furlan connects you with BuzzFeed News reporters and editors so you can get the full picture behind some of the fascinating and wide-ranging stories that were first reported by our team.
Here are just some of the people you’ll get to know:
BuzzFeed News VP of News and Programming Shani Hilton will bring you in on our biggest exclusives and investigations. Expert debunker and reporter Jane Lytvynenko will test your skills on the fake news circling the internet junkyard. And you’ll even be able to calm down with Hayes Brown — our trusty deputy world news editor who’ll really tell you what stories you should or shouldn’t be freaking out about.
And if you want to go even deeper, we’ve got a super-cool gender-neutral bot named JoJo who’ll help guide you through your listening experience.
Find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, and wherever else you listen to podcasts. And make sure to follow the BuzzFeed News PodSquad on Twitter.
And as always, we want to hear from you. Do you have a burning question about the news? Want to share a secure tip with our investigations team? Is there something you think is missing from the show? Tell us! You can find us on Twitter or leave a comment below.
-
