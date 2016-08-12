Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
Donald Trump called President Obama the "founder of ISIS," US swimmers are dominating the Rio Olympics, and a man scaled the Trump Tower in Manhattan. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
Rio Olympics
USA's Simone Manuel made history by becoming the first black woman to ever win an individual swimming event after tying which swimmer for gold in the women’s 100-meter freestyle?Canada’s Penny OleksiakAustralia's Cate CampbellChina's Shi JinglinRussia's Yulia Efimova
It's Canada’s Penny Oleksiak.
Manuel, 20, won the women’s 100-meter freestyle, tying with Canada’s Penny Oleksiak for the gold medal with a time of 52.70. The time was an Olympic record.
US Election
Donald Trump said “Second Amendment people” might stop Hillary Clinton from doing what if she is elected?Repealing the Second AmendmentPassing a strict gun control billNaming justices to the US Supreme CourtAbsolving the National Rifle Association
It’s naming justices to the US Supreme Court.
“If she gets to pick her judges, there’s nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don’t know. But I’ll tell you what, that will be a horrible day,” Trump said. He also said President Obama “founded ISIS."
3. Civil Rights
Which US police department has routinely violated people's civil rights, according to a report released Wednesday by the Justice Department?New YorkOaklandBaltimoreHouston
It's Baltimore.
The Baltimore Police Department routinely violated people’s civil rights, illegally arrested residents, and used excessive force. The investigation found that the department’s discriminatory practices overwhelmingly targeted Baltimore’s black residents.
4. The Nauru Files
Documents leaked to Guardian Australia paint a grim picture of life inside Australia’s detention centers on Nauru Island, including what?Suicidal childrenSexual assaultMassive cover-ups by the governmentAll the above
It's all of the above.
The 2000 incident reports, which span 2013 to 2015, are the largest cache of documents to be leaked from inside Australia’s secretive asylum-seeker detention regime.
5. Anti-Trump
Anti-Trump Republican Evan McMullin is launching an independent presidential bid. What’s his background?Former FBI agent and runs the Republican National CommitteeCIA veteran and chief policy director of the House Republican ConferenceFormer lawyer and congressmanLifelong local politician
It’s he’s a CIA veteran and chief policy director of the House Republican Conference.
McMullin is an unlikely candidate and has never held elective office.
6. Zika in Florida
How many people have been infected by Zika in Florida?At least 15At least 21At least 44At least 61
More people in Miami have contracted the Zika virus after being bitten by infected mosquitoes since the DOH confirmed the first local cases of Zika in late July, but so far it's been confined to Miami-Dade County.
7. Trump Tower Climber
A 19-year-old man scaled the Trump Tower in Manhattan using what?Rock climbing picksPulley ropesSuction cupsHe used nothing
It's suction cups.
NYPD officers removed the windows above Stephen Rogata on the 21st floor of the 68-story building and snatched him off the suction cups, hours after he began climbing the building. The Virginia teen was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and reckless endangerment.
8. Turkey-Russia relations
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday, in Erdogan’s first trip outside his country since an aborted coup attempt in July. The two leaders ate off plates with what on them?Tula gingerbreadBoth of their country’s flagsFamous Russian athletesTheir faces
It's their faces.
The plate was decorated with a photo of Putin and Erdogan shaking hands.
9. #PhelpsFace
Michael Phelps made this iconic face while watching which one of his rivals pump himself up before they faced off in Monday's 200-meter butterfly semifinal?US swimmer Ryan LochteSouth African swimmer Chad Le ClosAustralian swimmer Mitch LarkinGerman swimmer Christian Diener
It's South African swimmer Chad Le Clos.
Phelps made the gold-medal face while waiting to swim against South African archrival Chad Le Clos, who was shadowboxing in front of him. Phelps ended up winning gold and Le Clos didn't even medal in the event.
