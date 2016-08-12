BuzzFeed News

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Donald Trump called President Obama the "founder of ISIS," US swimmers are dominating the Rio Olympics, and a man scaled the Trump Tower in Manhattan. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

By Brianna Sacks

Posted on August 12, 2016, at 4:35 a.m. ET

  1. Rio Olympics

    USA's Simone Manuel made history by becoming the first black woman to ever win an individual swimming event after tying which swimmer for gold in the women’s 100-meter freestyle?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Canada’s Penny Oleksiak
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Australia's Cate Campbell
    Correct
    Incorrect
    China's Shi Jinglin
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Russia's Yulia Efimova
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Canada’s Penny Oleksiak.

    Manuel, 20, won the women’s 100-meter freestyle, tying with Canada’s Penny Oleksiak for the gold medal with a time of 52.70. The time was an Olympic record.

    It's Canada’s Penny Oleksiak.
  2. US Election

    Donald Trump said “Second Amendment people” might stop Hillary Clinton from doing what if she is elected?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Repealing the Second Amendment
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Passing a strict gun control bill
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Naming justices to the US Supreme Court
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Absolving the National Rifle Association
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It’s naming justices to the US Supreme Court.

    “If she gets to pick her judges, there’s nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don’t know. But I’ll tell you what, that will be a horrible day,” Trump said. He also said President Obama “founded ISIS."

  3. 3. Civil Rights

    Which US police department has routinely violated people's civil rights, according to a report released Wednesday by the Justice Department?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    New York
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Oakland
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Baltimore
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Houston
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Baltimore.

    The Baltimore Police Department routinely violated people’s civil rights, illegally arrested residents, and used excessive force. The investigation found that the department’s discriminatory practices overwhelmingly targeted Baltimore’s black residents.

  4. 4. The Nauru Files

    Documents leaked to Guardian Australia paint a grim picture of life inside Australia’s detention centers on Nauru Island, including what?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Suicidal children
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sexual assault
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Massive cover-ups by the government
    Correct
    Incorrect
    All the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's all of the above.

    The 2000 incident reports, which span 2013 to 2015, are the largest cache of documents to be leaked from inside Australia’s secretive asylum-seeker detention regime.

  5. 5. Anti-Trump

    Anti-Trump Republican Evan McMullin is launching an independent presidential bid. What’s his background?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Former FBI agent and runs the Republican National Committee
    Correct
    Incorrect
    CIA veteran and chief policy director of the House Republican Conference
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Former lawyer and congressman
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lifelong local politician
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It’s he’s a CIA veteran and chief policy director of the House Republican Conference.

    McMullin is an unlikely candidate and has never held elective office.

  6. 6. Zika in Florida

    How many people have been infected by Zika in Florida?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    At least 15
    Correct
    Incorrect
    At least 21
    Correct
    Incorrect
    At least 44
    Correct
    Incorrect
    At least 61
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    At least 15. More people in Miami have contracted the Zika virus after being bitten by infected mosquitoes since the DOH confirmed the first local cases of Zika in late July, but so far it's been confined to Miami-Dade County.

  7. 7. Trump Tower Climber

    A 19-year-old man scaled the Trump Tower in Manhattan using what?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Rock climbing picks
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pulley ropes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Suction cups
    Correct
    Incorrect
    He used nothing
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's suction cups.

    NYPD officers removed the windows above Stephen Rogata on the 21st floor of the 68-story building and snatched him off the suction cups, hours after he began climbing the building. The Virginia teen was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and reckless endangerment.

    It's suction cups.

  8. 8. Turkey-Russia relations

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday, in Erdogan’s first trip outside his country since an aborted coup attempt in July. The two leaders ate off plates with what on them?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tula gingerbread
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Both of their country’s flags
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Famous Russian athletes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Their faces
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's their faces.

    The plate was decorated with a photo of Putin and Erdogan shaking hands.

    It's their faces.

  9. 9. #PhelpsFace

    Michael Phelps made this iconic face while watching which one of his rivals pump himself up before they faced off in Monday's 200-meter butterfly semifinal?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    US swimmer Ryan Lochte
    Correct
    Incorrect
    South African swimmer Chad Le Clos
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Australian swimmer Mitch Larkin
    Correct
    Incorrect
    German swimmer Christian Diener
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's South African swimmer Chad Le Clos.

    Phelps made the gold-medal face while waiting to swim against South African archrival Chad Le Clos, who was shadowboxing in front of him. Phelps ended up winning gold and Le Clos didn't even medal in the event.

    It's South African swimmer Chad Le Clos.
