Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Republican leaders are defending the Khan family following Donald Trump's comments, US President Barack Obama commuted federal sentences of 214 people, and the Rio Olympics are kicking off. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

By Brianna Sacks

Posted on August 5, 2016, at 4:45 a.m. ET

  1. 1. Trump's Attacks On Khan Family

    Republican leaders are speaking out against Donald Trump's recent attacks on the Khan family, who lost a son in Iraq. Which politician said this? "If you’re going to be the leader of the free world, you have to be able to accept criticism. Mr. Trump can’t. The problem is, ‘unacceptable’ doesn’t even begin to describe it.”

    Sen. John McCain
    Sen. Lindsey Graham
    Ohio Gov. John Kasich
    House Speaker Paul Ryan
    It's Sen. Lindsey Graham.

    Graham has called on fellow Republicans to take back their endorsements of Trump, said Trump’s newest statements were beyond unacceptable.

  2. 2. US Prison System

    President Obama commuted the prison sentences of 214 people on Tuesday, the most in a single day for any president since at least what year?

    1900
    1920
    1950
    1970
    It's 1900.

    The commutations are the latest in a series of such reprieves issued by Obama after announcing his support in 2014 for a clemency review process to address those serving harsh sentences that they would not be subject to if convicted today.

  3. 3. Rio Olympics

    If you’re going to the Olympics in Rio this weekend, which of the following isn’t a real public threat that tourists face?

    The water
    Sunburn
    Sexually transmitted infections
    Ebola
    It's Ebola.

    Zika gets all the headlines, but visitors of the 2016 Olympics face bigger worries from the relative mundanities of upset stomachs, traffic accidents, and muggings, public health experts warn.

  4. 4. ISIS Target List

    What country is now ranked third (tied with the UK) as a target for ISIS-inspired terror attacks in Western nations?

    Australia
    Canada
    Belgium
    Germany
    It's Australia.

    Both the United Kingdom and Australia are ranked third according to the US Homeland Security’s “Terror Gone Viral” report. The US is first and France is second.

  5. 5. LGBT Rights

    The US Supreme Court halted an order allowing a transgender student to use school bathrooms of their gender identity in which state?

    California
    Virginia
    North Carolina
    New York
    It's Virginia.

    The Supreme Court’s action likely means that the student, Gavin Grimm, will not be allowed to use the male restroom when he returns to his Virginia school in the fall.

  6. 6. Start Up To Space

    The US government gave a private startup permission to land a robot where?

    Mars
    Venus
    The moon
    Mercury
    It's the moon.

    It's country's first private moon lander, scheduled to prospect the lunar surface late next year by hopping from place to place.“We are now free to set sail as explorers of Earth’s eighth continent, the moon,” MoonExpress CEO Bob Richards said.

  7. 7. Kesha vs. Dr. Luke

    Singer Kesha decided to drop her lawsuit against producer Dr. Luke, whom she accused of sexually abusing her, this week. How many years has it been since she released a new album?

    Almost two years
    Almost four years
    Almost six years
    Almost eight years
    It’s almost four years.

    Kesha submitted 28 new songs to Dr. Luke’s record label, her attorney told BuzzFeed News. Kesha has been locked in a legal battle with Dr. Luke as she tries to get out of an exclusive multi-record deal, arguing that she can no longer work with a man she claims drugged and sexually assaulted her.

  8. 8. New Emojis

    Apple released 100 new emojis in an effort to make them more gender inclusive. Which one of these is NOT among them?

    A female runner
    A man getting his hair cut
    A female surfer
    A man getting a manicure
    It's a man getting a manicure.

    In the developer preview of iOS 10, Apple has included more than 100 new emojis. They include female surfers, cyclists, and swimmers, as well as female police officers, construction workers, and private investigators.

