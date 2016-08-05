Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
Republican leaders are defending the Khan family following Donald Trump's comments, US President Barack Obama commuted federal sentences of 214 people, and the Rio Olympics are kicking off. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
-
1. Trump's Attacks On Khan Family
Republican leaders are speaking out against Donald Trump's recent attacks on the Khan family, who lost a son in Iraq. Which politician said this? "If you’re going to be the leader of the free world, you have to be able to accept criticism. Mr. Trump can’t. The problem is, ‘unacceptable’ doesn’t even begin to describe it.”Sen. John McCainSen. Lindsey GrahamOhio Gov. John KasichHouse Speaker Paul Ryan
It's Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Graham has called on fellow Republicans to take back their endorsements of Trump, said Trump’s newest statements were beyond unacceptable.
-
2. US Prison System
President Obama commuted the prison sentences of 214 people on Tuesday, the most in a single day for any president since at least what year?1900192019501970
It's 1900.
The commutations are the latest in a series of such reprieves issued by Obama after announcing his support in 2014 for a clemency review process to address those serving harsh sentences that they would not be subject to if convicted today.
-
3. Rio Olympics
If you’re going to the Olympics in Rio this weekend, which of the following isn’t a real public threat that tourists face?The waterSunburnSexually transmitted infectionsEbola
It's Ebola.
Zika gets all the headlines, but visitors of the 2016 Olympics face bigger worries from the relative mundanities of upset stomachs, traffic accidents, and muggings, public health experts warn.
-
4. ISIS Target List
What country is now ranked third (tied with the UK) as a target for ISIS-inspired terror attacks in Western nations?AustraliaCanadaBelgiumGermany
It's Australia.
Both the United Kingdom and Australia are ranked third according to the US Homeland Security’s “Terror Gone Viral” report. The US is first and France is second.
-
5. LGBT Rights
The US Supreme Court halted an order allowing a transgender student to use school bathrooms of their gender identity in which state?CaliforniaVirginiaNorth CarolinaNew York
It's Virginia.
The Supreme Court’s action likely means that the student, Gavin Grimm, will not be allowed to use the male restroom when he returns to his Virginia school in the fall.
-
6. Start Up To Space
The US government gave a private startup permission to land a robot where?MarsVenusThe moonMercury
It's the moon.
It's country's first private moon lander, scheduled to prospect the lunar surface late next year by hopping from place to place.“We are now free to set sail as explorers of Earth’s eighth continent, the moon,” MoonExpress CEO Bob Richards said.
-
7. Kesha vs. Dr. Luke
Singer Kesha decided to drop her lawsuit against producer Dr. Luke, whom she accused of sexually abusing her, this week. How many years has it been since she released a new album?Almost two yearsAlmost four yearsAlmost six yearsAlmost eight years
It’s almost four years.
Kesha submitted 28 new songs to Dr. Luke’s record label, her attorney told BuzzFeed News. Kesha has been locked in a legal battle with Dr. Luke as she tries to get out of an exclusive multi-record deal, arguing that she can no longer work with a man she claims drugged and sexually assaulted her.
-
8. New Emojis
Apple released 100 new emojis in an effort to make them more gender inclusive. Which one of these is NOT among them?A female runnerA man getting his hair cutA female surferA man getting a manicure
It's a man getting a manicure.
In the developer preview of iOS 10, Apple has included more than 100 new emojis. They include female surfers, cyclists, and swimmers, as well as female police officers, construction workers, and private investigators.
-
Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.