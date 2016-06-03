Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

The Warriors are going to the NBA Finals after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. What was the last team to come back from a 3–1 series deficit to take the Conference Finals?

Correct! Wrong! It's the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors, who won 96–88, are the first team to come back from a 3–1 series deficit to take the Conference Finals since the 1981 Celtics, according to ESPN. The Warriors face LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the finals for the second year in a row.