Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
Police are investigating a murder-suicide at UCLA, Donald Trump gained another Republican party leader's support, and Sri Lankan workers conducted an unusual rescue from a storm drain. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
1. UCLA Shooting
An engineering student fatally shot a professor Wednesday at UCLA before killing himself, prompting a campus lockdown. Police said the shooter had a "hit list" of victims and is suspected of also killing a woman in which state?FloridaNew YorkMinnesotaColorado
It's Minnesota.
Officials said Mainak Sarkar left behind a so-called kill list that included professor William Klug, the name of another UCLA professor who was unharmed, and the Minnesota woman, who is reported to be Ashley Hasti, 31. Klug was Sarkar’s doctoral adviser at UCLA, a university source told the Los Angeles Times.
2. 2016 U.S. Elections
Who said he will vote for Donald Trump this week?Former President George W. BushHouse Speaker Paul RyanFormer presidential nominee Mitt RomneyFormer presidential candidate Jeb Bush
It's House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Ryan said he would vote for Trump after weeks of expressing doubt about the presumptive Republican nominee.
3. Prince | 1958–2016
According to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, Prince died of an accidental overdose of which type of opioid?FentanylMorphineOxymorphoneMethadone
It's fentanyl.
Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl — a synthetic opiate typically used to help patients manage severe pain. Prince died on April 21 at his Minnesota estate at the age of 57.
4. Harambe the Gorilla
Many people have criticized the Cincinnati Zoo’s decision to kill Harambe the gorilla after a boy fell into the enclosure and the animal began picking him up and dragging him around. How old was the male gorilla?520179
It's 17.
The zoo and the 3-year-old boy’s parents have faced criticism from people on social media, who are using #JusticeForHarambe to protest the decision to kill the ape — and question how the parents lost track of their child.
5. LGBT Rights
Which U.K. police force will be the first to record LGBT domestic violence?Leicestershire policeGreater Manchester policeLincolnshire policeNorth Wales police
It's Greater Manchester police.
Police in Manchester are launching a pioneering scheme that will track violence among same-sex and trans couples. Whenever an officer attends to a call from an LGBT member of the public alleging such abuse, a special code (“D66”) will be used in the incident report.
6. Warriors FTW
The Warriors are going to the NBA Finals after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. What was the last team to come back from a 3–1 series deficit to take the Conference Finals?New York KnicksOrlando MagicBoston CelticsMiami Heat
It's the Boston Celtics.
The Warriors, who won 96–88, are the first team to come back from a 3–1 series deficit to take the Conference Finals since the 1981 Celtics, according to ESPN. The Warriors face LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the finals for the second year in a row.
7. The Biggest Loser
Why is The Biggest Loser under investigation?For creating fake weight loss resultsFor reportedly making its contestants overexerciseFor reportedly giving contestants drugs to aid weight lossFor starving its contestants
It's for reportedly giving contestants drugs to aid weight loss.
Last week, several former contestants told the New York Post that the show had encouraged them to take drugs including Adderall and pills containing ephedra, a weight-loss drug that has been banned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
8. A Surprise Rescue
What did workers pull from a concrete storm drain in Sri Lanka?A baby tigerFifteen baby ducklingsA baby elephantA massive snake
It's a baby elephant.
This baby elephant had to be rescued from a concrete storm drain in Sri Lanka and officials aren’t sure how it got there. Elephants are common on the streets of Hambantota, where they roam freely among residents — except when they get lodged in a storm drain.
