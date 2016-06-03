BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

news

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

Police are investigating a murder-suicide at UCLA, Donald Trump gained another Republican party leader's support, and Sri Lankan workers conducted an unusual rescue from a storm drain. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

By Brianna Sacks

Headshot of Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 3, 2016, at 3:58 a.m. ET

  1. 1. UCLA Shooting

    Facebook: smainak; mae.ucla.edu

    An engineering student fatally shot a professor Wednesday at UCLA before killing himself, prompting a campus lockdown. Police said the shooter had a "hit list" of victims and is suspected of also killing a woman in which state?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Florida
    Correct
    Incorrect
    New York
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Minnesota
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Colorado
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Minnesota.

    Officials said Mainak Sarkar left behind a so-called kill list that included professor William Klug, the name of another UCLA professor who was unharmed, and the Minnesota woman, who is reported to be Ashley Hasti, 31. Klug was Sarkar’s doctoral adviser at UCLA, a university source told the Los Angeles Times.

  2. 2. 2016 U.S. Elections

    Who said he will vote for Donald Trump this week?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Former President George W. Bush
    Correct
    Incorrect
    House Speaker Paul Ryan
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Former presidential nominee Mitt Romney
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Former presidential candidate Jeb Bush
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's House Speaker Paul Ryan.

    Ryan said he would vote for Trump after weeks of expressing doubt about the presumptive Republican nominee.

    It's House Speaker Paul Ryan.

  3. 3. Prince | 1958–2016

    According to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, Prince died of an accidental overdose of which type of opioid?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fentanyl
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Morphine
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Oxymorphone
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Methadone
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fentanyl.

    Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl — a synthetic opiate typically used to help patients manage severe pain. Prince died on April 21 at his Minnesota estate at the age of 57.

  4. 4. Harambe the Gorilla

    NBC / Via Facebook: NBCNews

    Many people have criticized the Cincinnati Zoo’s decision to kill Harambe the gorilla after a boy fell into the enclosure and the animal began picking him up and dragging him around. How old was the male gorilla?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    5
    Correct
    Incorrect
    20
    Correct
    Incorrect
    17
    Correct
    Incorrect
    9
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's 17.

    The zoo and the 3-year-old boy’s parents have faced criticism from people on social media, who are using #JusticeForHarambe to protest the decision to kill the ape — and question how the parents lost track of their child.

  5. 5. LGBT Rights

    BuzzFeed/Getty

    Which U.K. police force will be the first to record LGBT domestic violence?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Leicestershire police
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Greater Manchester police
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lincolnshire police
    Correct
    Incorrect
    North Wales police
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Greater Manchester police.

    Police in Manchester are launching a pioneering scheme that will track violence among same-sex and trans couples. Whenever an officer attends to a call from an LGBT member of the public alleging such abuse, a special code (“D66”) will be used in the incident report.

  6. 6. Warriors FTW

    Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

    The Warriors are going to the NBA Finals after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. What was the last team to come back from a 3–1 series deficit to take the Conference Finals?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    New York Knicks
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Orlando Magic
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Boston Celtics
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Miami Heat
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's the Boston Celtics.

    The Warriors, who won 96–88, are the first team to come back from a 3–1 series deficit to take the Conference Finals since the 1981 Celtics, according to ESPN. The Warriors face LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the finals for the second year in a row.

  7. 7. The Biggest Loser

    Paul J. Richards / AFP / Getty Images

    Why is The Biggest Loser under investigation?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    For creating fake weight loss results
    Correct
    Incorrect
    For reportedly making its contestants overexercise
    Correct
    Incorrect
    For reportedly giving contestants drugs to aid weight loss
    Correct
    Incorrect
    For starving its contestants
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's for reportedly giving contestants drugs to aid weight loss.

    Last week, several former contestants told the New York Post that the show had encouraged them to take drugs including Adderall and pills containing ephedra, a weight-loss drug that has been banned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  8. 8. A Surprise Rescue

    What did workers pull from a concrete storm drain in Sri Lanka?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    A baby tiger
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fifteen baby ducklings
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A baby elephant
    Correct
    Incorrect
    A massive snake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's a baby elephant.

    This baby elephant had to be rescued from a concrete storm drain in Sri Lanka and officials aren’t sure how it got there. Elephants are common on the streets of Hambantota, where they roam freely among residents — except when they get lodged in a storm drain.

    It's a baby elephant.

Want to get better at the BuzzFeed News quiz? Download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS or Android now!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT